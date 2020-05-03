Media, don’t be fooled by protesters – Finance secretary | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Media, don’t be fooled by protesters – Finance secretary
Media outlets are being duped by highly visible protesters trying to attract media attention in their efforts to receive the 5,000 baht “No One Left Behind” handouts, according to Finance permanent secretary Prasong Poonthanate. He even accuses the protesters and says many have already received the subsidy cash, but are demanding more. As an example he mentioned the recent case of a taxi driver who tried to scale the perimeter fence of the Finance Ministry as media filmed the incident.
The cabbie, identified as Pongpicharn Thanathirapong, was at the Ministry on Thursday to demand that the handout be wired to his account that day, saying he’d gotten a text message telling him to show up at the Ministry to file his claim.
Prasong told the media on Friday that the Ministry is ready to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that his officers have been working nonstop to speed up distributing the money those in urgent need. He also mentioned another protester who, he alleges, brought arsenic with him, which he had intended to swallow in front of the media.
On Monday, a 59 year old woman swallowed a large volume of rat poison in front of the Finance Ministry after shouting “None cares about me! There’s no one to take care of me!” She collapsed and went into shock, and was rushed to hospital. She survived. Several other suicides have been linked to desperation over the financial ruin brought by the pandemic.
Prasong alleged another incident in which a woman collapsed in front of the Finance Ministry, then falsely accused a guard who rushed to help her of trying to assault her.
“What can we do? We are civil servants who must be patient and try to explain the situation to them. We asked them to return home after completing complaint forms, to avoid the risk of spreading the virus, but some refused.”
He urged the media not to accord the protesters “an undue level of coverage.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus Thailand
Over 500 Thais fly home today and straight into quarantine
A spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today that 581 Thais have returned from 5 countries.
A flight from the Maldives brought 125 Thais at 3:15pm yesterday, then 165 arrived from Hong Kong at 3:55, 175 arrived from Singapore at 5:25 and 45 from Spain at 6:55. 70 returnees from Russia arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 10:30am.
The arrivals follow 234 yesterday from Kazakhstan, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates. All returnees face a mandatory 14 day quarantine, either in their homes or at state-provided facilities, under strict guidelines.
By this evening a total of some 4165 Thais will have have returned from 24 countries since April 4, not including the thousands who have returned across the land borders. The numbers are significant because, as officials have consistently warned, despite an encouraging downward trend in new Covid-19 cases (which has seen the numbers fall to only 3 today), waves of returnees could spike these numbers, although their cases are considered “imported” and not the result of local transmission.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Coronavirus Thailand
Thousands queue outside Finance Ministry for relief cheques
People began arriving before sunrise. It was around 5am on Friday that 49 year old Bawonlak Rasameebunsrisuk from Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, started the queue outside the Finance Ministry. She soon gave up her spot to 71 year old Gasorn Bunin, feeling sorry for the grandmother.
The Finance Ministry offices wouldn’t open until 9am.
All were hoping for the 5,000 baht relief cheque for “informal workers” promised by the Thai government weeks ago. Bawonlak said that she normally works in villages putting up advertising signs. She says she registered for the relief package on the first day, but the system said the registration was not complete, so she hoped that an officer could help her re-register and discover what the issue was.
Gasorn said she doesn’t know how to register online, but when she heard that the MOF was accepting complaints she came all the way from Suphan Buri province, more than a hundred kilometres away, to confront someone about her desperate situation. She stayed at her granddaughter’s home and left at 4am to join the queue. Gasorn works as a cook in Suphan Buri, but the restaurant was closed due to Covid-19 leaving her with no income.
54 year old Wasanpat waited in line with his 4 year old daughter but left before getting the chance to file a complaint. Wasanpat said there were too many people in the queue and he didn’t believe he’d get the 5,000 baht anyway. He’d worked as a driver and lived with his boss, until he was fired, and now has to find a new place to live with no income.
By 7am the line was already 500 metres long, according to Khaosod News. Officials expected about 400 people to file complaints, but at at 9am when the office opened the number was already up to 600. The Ministry called in about 80 more officers to help accept complaints after they realised at 10:30am that at least 1,000 people were waiting in line.
Of the more than 20 million who registered, not all were eligible and the number of persons receiving the 5,000 baht monthly aid package was limited to 16 million citizens. About 11 million have already received the relief, and officials will be reevaluating the information sent in for the other 5 million.
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Khaosod News
Coronavirus Thailand
Masks, hand gel and PPE valued at 5 million baht seized in Bangkok
Police in Bangkok have confiscated face masks, hand sanitiser and protective clothing valued at 5 million baht and arrested a man in a raid on a townhouse in Thawi Watthana district.
Officers of the Department of Special Investigation, together with police and officials from the Internal Trade Department and the Food and Drug Administration, searched the two-storey townhouse, where they found huge volumes of products on the state price control list, according to the acting DSI chief. Ton Obpin, who claimed to own the products, was arrested.
Officers seized 28,250 face masks,many bottles of various brands of alcohol gel, 8,200 packets of face masks filters, and 1,800 PPE suits. The products combined are valued at about 5 million baht.
Hoarding and profiteering essential medical equipment has become a serious global problem since the outbreak Covid-19 outbreak late last year.
The raid took place after the DSI got a tip that goods stored at the site lacked proper permits. Some products did not meet the requirements of Thai law including the Medical Devices Act and the Cosmetics Act.
Authorities intend to expand the investigation to determine whether there were other offences related to product standards and labelling, according to the acting DSI chief.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
