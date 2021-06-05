Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
For Saturday the Public Health department has announced 36 new Covid-related deaths and 2,817 infections. 315 of those cases are from prisons. The daily totals have been statistically consistent for over a month now. Bangkok is still the key ‘hot spot’ with clusters around shopping areas, high density housing communities and worker camps.
• Alternative state quarantine hotels are aiming to transform into hybrid facilities during Q3 and Q4, 2021, as the reopening plan under “Phuket sandbox” model starts to affect bookings.
The average occupancy for ASQ hotels in May dropped to 30-35% from 45-50% in April, according to the NBT.
• Yesterday’s meeting of the Centre for Economic Situation Administration approved the “Phuket Sandbox” to open its doors to international travellers, as proposed by the TAT. Key change is that travellers must stay on the island for 14 days before being able to travel elsewhere in Thailand. Read more about the new rules HERE.
Foreign travellers who have been fully vaccinated for more than 14 days but no more than a year from low-to-medium-risk countries will be allowed to enter the tourism island without the need to be quarantined.
Children under the age of 6, traveling with vaccinated parents, are allowed to enter, while children aged 6 to 18 are subject to Covid tests when they arrive at Phuket Airport. Visitors must have documentation proving their immunisation from their home country, and the vaccine must be registered under Thai law or certified by the World Health Organisation.
In addition, “CESA also approved the proposal to attract foreign investments from the groups of wealthy global citizens, wealthy pensioners, those who want to work-from-Thailand, and high-skilled professionals”, (whatever that means!).
The meeting concluded with Deputy PM and Energy Minister Supattanapong Panmechao being assigned to discuss the program’s details.
SOURCE: NBT, FRB
World
Covid-19 sees a rise in dangerous scams in India
While Covid-19 was wreaking havoc across India, some devious scammers saw the desperation of a pandemic crisis as an opportunity. India has frequently been known to be a hotbed for ripoffs and scams, and the Coronavirus pandemic has only worsened the situation.
In December an Indian call centre made US $14 million by cheating 4,500 Americans whom they tricked into liquidating their bank account into bitcoin that the call centre would then cash in and disappear. Another scam in 2019 claimed insurance on hundreds of fake road accident victims in a village in Haryana. Local police and doctors were in on the plot to fleece insurance money.
Now scammers are taking advantage of the Covid-19 situation in India to take advantage of desperate people who badly need help. New Delhi police are investigating over 600 fraud cases involving people getting ripped off for much-needed Covid-19 supplies like medicine, oxygen and hospital beds.
One woman recounts how after being unable to afford the approximately 428,000 baht advance hospitals wanted to provide a bed, they turned to the internet as a last hope to buy oxygen cylinders that have been in such short supply in India. They found someone who said they would deliver a tank within an hour after receiving a 6,400 baht payment. She made the payment, and the contact disappeared. Her husband died waiting for oxygen that never came.
Another man fell for a similar trap, a professional-looking oxygen supplier website he even recommended to friends. He felt confident in their instalment payments and lost about 19,000 baht on tanks that never arrived. Another gang of scammers in India was busted repainting fire extinguishers and selling them as oxygen cylinders. 6 men were arrested this week after authorities believe they washed, repacked and sold several tonnes of surgical gloves discarded from hospitals after their single-use.
A group of men posed as doctors and scammed people out of money by offering hospital beds that didn’t actually exist. A gang was arrested selling fake doses of Remdesivir, the antiviral drug, for 40 times the market price. They cost less than 9 baht to produce and were being sold for over 4000 baht.
Senior New Delhi police have been actively pursuing cases and arresting many scammers, but plenty are still operating throughout India. The Crime Branch team continues to make arrests and warn everyone to exercise extreme caution when considering online options for anything that could be a scam.
Those who have been cheated are calling harsher punishments than standard in India for those who commit Covid-related scams. People have advocated for the death penalty or life imprisonment, pointing out that an average scam may cause financial harm and mental anguish, but scams like fake oxygen tanks and hospital beds are costing people’s lives.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Foreign workers get jabs in 2-day Phuket mass vaccination drive
In 2 days, yesterday and today, Phuket has set out to vaccinate 22,613 migrant workers and 5,758 foreign workers who are legal with a work permit. Vachira Phuket Hospital has teamed up with Angsana Laguna Phuket resort in the north of Phuket and Central shopping centre in the middle of the island for the foreign worker mass vaccination drive.
The resort has offered up its Angsana Convention and Exhibition Space for the vaccination drive for foreign workers, using the large location to host all the vaccine recipients. ACES has been used by government officials as a vaccine centre for the duration of the vaccine campaign.
Angsana released a statement praising the efforts as a major step towards the Phuket Sandbox reopening scheme on July 1st. The Phuket Tourist Association and Ministry of Public Health are coordinating preparedness to receive guests, arranging procedures, protocol and testing plans. The TAT Safety & Health Administration programme created Covid-19 safety standards for hosting incoming tourists.
It was reported that the Central shopping centre was a much rougher scene compared to a smooth vaccination process in Angsana. Foreign workers waited in the car park for over an hour just to have their paperwork processed before being allowed into the shopping centre to receive their jabs.
Phuket had received a batch of 80,000 Sinovac vaccines on Tuesday to carry out the mass vaccination of foreign workers. Next week another 120,000 vaccines will arrive and another drive will run from June 11. So far 279,943 people have had one vaccine so far, and nearly 99,000 are fully vaccinated with 2 jabs. The number of single vaccine recipients is 60% of the target of 466,587 Phuket residents needed to be fully vaccinated to reach the 70% inoculation threshold for herd immunity.
As of now, only expats legally employed with a valid work permit are eligible for vaccines in Phuket. Government officials have not released any information on when and how expats that aren’t working can receive a vaccine. Many expats are on marriage or retirement visas, and don’t have work permits who are still awaiting details on how foreign residents can get vaccination.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Which Thai provinces have been the hardest hit by Covid?
As Thailand starts to ramp up its vaccination, especially in the hardest hit provinces, we ask which ARE the hardest hit provinces? The third wave of Covid-19 around Thailand has had the most pronounced affect on the Kingdom and is now threatening the re-opening of the country to general travel – starting with the Phuket Sandbox on July 1.
Here’s a list of the worst hit provinces in Thailand, including today’s total new infections and the accumulated totals of cases. Thanks to PR Thai Government for the infographic…
HERE is a list of all the provincial totals reported today by the CCSA.
