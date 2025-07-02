British mother warns of deadly scrub typhus after Thailand trip

Woman's daughter admitted to hospital with a swollen neck and jaundiced skin

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
82 2 minutes read
British mother warns of deadly scrub typhus after Thailand trip
Pictures courtesy of Shalona Beaumont's post on Thailand Travel Advice Facebook group

A British mother from North Yorkshire, England, issued a stark warning about the risk and dangers of catching a bacterial infection after her teenage daughter fell ill with alarming symptoms following a trip to Thailand.

The infection, known as scrub typhus, is often overlooked by travellers but can be life-threatening if not treated in time.

Earlier this year, the family travelled to Thailand for the fourth time, having fallen in love with the country over the years.

“This trip was more of an adventure than usual, and we travelled all over the country.”

Little did they know that their holiday would soon take a terrifying turn. Upon returning home, the British woman’s 17 year old daughter began feeling unwell. Initially, they thought it was due to wisdom teeth coming in, as she was experiencing jaw and neck pain.

“But within four days, she worsened, and I was in tears, begging dentists for help because I knew something wasn’t right.”

By the time they visited A&E, her daughter’s symptoms had escalated. The teenager was admitted with suspected glandular fever, with her neck swollen and her skin taking on a slightly jaundiced tone. Doctors were alarmed at her liver function tests, which showed elevated levels, indicating potential liver failure.

“I told them we’d returned from Thailand two weeks before she fell ill, so they sent blood samples for tropical disease testing.”

The next few days were a blur of hospital visits, pain relief, and antibiotics, with the doctors unable to pinpoint the cause. After four days, they were sent home with an “open pass” to return if her condition worsened. Then, two weeks later, they received the shocking diagnosis: scrub typhus, a bacterial infection contracted from chigger mite bites, often unnoticed by those affected.

“It turned out she’d been bitten somewhere around Chiang Mai. We didn’t notice it at the time, but that’s apparently common.”

British mother warns of deadly scrub typhus after Thailand trip | News by Thaiger
Photo of a chigger (mite) courtesy of The Indian Express

Scrub typhus, caused by the bacterium Orientia tsutsugamushi, can lead to severe complications, including organ failure, if not treated with the correct antibiotics, typically doxycycline, according to the National Library of Medicine.

“I want anyone travelling to northern Thailand to be aware that it’s not just dengue fever you need to watch out for. Scrub typhus is also a risk,” the mother said in her Facebook post to the group Thailand Travel Advice.

The teenager’s symptoms included extremely swollen lymph nodes in the neck, fever, constant pain, fatigue, nausea, and vomiting.

“If you’re travelling in that region, please be vigilant about any unusual symptoms and don’t hesitate to seek medical advice or mention recent travel history,” the mother urged. “It could make all the difference.”

While scrub typhus is treatable, the fatality rate can be as high as 20% if untreated, with early diagnosis critical for recovery.

British mother warns of deadly scrub typhus after Thailand trip | News by Thaiger

The case highlights an important risk for travellers to Thailand, especially in areas like Chiang Mai, where scrub typhus outbreaks have been reported among military personnel. While the infection is treatable, there is currently no vaccine, making awareness and prevention vital for those exploring Thailand’s rural landscapes.

Chiang Mai NewsHealthThailand NewsTourism News
Puntid Tantivangphaisal
82 2 minutes read

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
