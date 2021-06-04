Tourism
First step of Phuket Sandbox reopening July 1 approved
It’s official, sort of. After months of kicking sand around debating if it will really happen, the Centre for Economic Situation Administration has officially approved the Phuket Sandbox plan, an important step forward. The announcement, made late this afternoon, appears to answer the often-posed question if the sandbox plan would ever happen after the much more intense and deadly third wave of Covid-19 swept through Thailand.
Following this huge step forward, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is expected to approve the Phuket Sandbox proposal officially on Monday, followed by the Thai cabinet Tuesday and then publishing in the Royal Gazette – the announcing format that makes everything official in Thailand.
Then, the island will be opening Phuket International Airport to foreign travellers as proposed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
A few key questions seem to be clarified in the announcement. This approval appears to state that transit via Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) WILL be permitted on your way to Phuket. This opens up more options for flights into Thailand. Also, travellers arriving in Phuket will need to stay a minimum of 2 weeks before travelling on to other parts of Thailand, doubling the original 7 days that had been expected.
Tourists will not be permitted to take excursions like Koh Phi Phi or Phang Nga Bay day trips. In fact, the only option to leave the island within those 14 days is if they are flying out of Phuket airport.
The official rules of the Phuket Sandbox reopening state that international travellers must be vaccinated for at least 2 weeks before entering Thailand. But the vaccination can’t be more than 1 year old either. Passengers must be from a low-to-medium risk country. If all these conditions are met, the travellers will be permitted to enter Phuket without any quarantine or self-isolation.
During your 14 days you can travel anywhere on the island of Phuket, the largest island in Thailand (about the same size as Singapore).
One big question mark throughout the whole evolution of the Phuket Sandbox program is how children will be handled. The CESA have now laid out guidance, stating that kids under 6 years old, and travelling with parents who have already been vaccinated, will be allowed to enter without restriction. For those between the ages of 6 and 18, a rapid antigen Covid-19 test will be administered as soon as they arrive at Phuket International Airport.
Another point of debate was exactly which vaccines would be accepted in order to enter Thailand. This announcement by the CESA concluded that the vaccine brand must be either one approved by the Thai FDA (currently Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Sinopharm) or one certified by the World Health Organisation.
As the initiative is aimed at bringing back tourism, even expats or Thais with a home in Phuket will be required to book a hotel that complies with Covid-19 safety standards before travelling to other parts of Thailand. Unlike ASQ though, which is still an option for unvaccinated travellers, you are only required to book a hotel, but can stay at other SHA registered hotels during your stay on the island.
The CESA meeting also included an approved proposal to work on attracting wealthy investors, pensioners, and travellers, high-skilled professionals, and digital nomads. Deputy PM and Energy Minister Supattanapong Panmechao has been tasked with discussing the details of that programme with all the agencies involved and submit findings in the future.
Phuket has cleared the first major hurdle towards approval and with momentum, it looks like the floodgates to tourism will reopen, for better or for worse. Time will tell if it opens a stream of economy-boosting tourists to the sandbox, or opens a Pandora’s (Sand) Box of the fourth wave of Covid-19.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand | FRB
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Foreign workers get jabs in 2-day Phuket mass vaccination drive
In 2 days, yesterday and today, Phuket has set out to vaccinate 22,613 migrant workers and 5,758 foreign workers who are legal with a work permit. Vachira Phuket Hospital has teamed up with Angsana Laguna Phuket resort in the north of Phuket and Central shopping centre in the middle of the island for the foreign worker mass vaccination drive.
The resort has offered up its Angsana Convention and Exhibition Space for the vaccination drive for foreign workers, using the large location to host all the vaccine recipients. ACES has been used by government officials as a vaccine centre for the duration of the vaccine campaign.
Angsana released a statement praising the efforts as a major step towards the Phuket Sandbox reopening scheme on July 1st. The Phuket Tourist Association and Ministry of Public Health are coordinating preparedness to receive guests, arranging procedures, protocol and testing plans. The TAT Safety & Health Administration programme created Covid-19 safety standards for hosting incoming tourists.
It was reported that the Central shopping centre was a much rougher scene compared to a smooth vaccination process in Angsana. Foreign workers waited in the car park for over an hour just to have their paperwork processed before being allowed into the shopping centre to receive their jabs.
Phuket had received a batch of 80,000 Sinovac vaccines on Tuesday to carry out the mass vaccination of foreign workers. Next week another 120,000 vaccines will arrive and another drive will run from June 11. So far 279,943 people have had one vaccine so far, and nearly 99,000 are fully vaccinated with 2 jabs. The number of single vaccine recipients is 60% of the target of 466,587 Phuket residents needed to be fully vaccinated to reach the 70% inoculation threshold for herd immunity.
As of now, only expats legally employed with a valid work permit are eligible for vaccines in Phuket. Government officials have not released any information on when and how expats that aren’t working can receive a vaccine. Many expats are on marriage or retirement visas, and don’t have work permits who are still awaiting details on how foreign residents can get vaccination.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Phuket
Missing man’s body found in pond in Phuket
Yesterday, police found the dead body of a Burmese worker in a pond near a durian plantation in Thalang, a district in central Phuket.
At approximately 10am yesterday Thalang police arrived after being alerted by the missing man’s boss, Paisit Uthitkul, who is also the village head of Moo 1, Thepkrasattri.
When the police and rescue workers got to the scene they saw Pasit next to the pond. He held a shirt that had belonged to the missing man, who has only been identified as “Mr Ko” by police.
Pasit and his coworkers had previously looked for “Mr Ko” but couldn’t find him. 4 divers from a rescue foundation were tasked with searching for the body. 15 minutes later they found the body of Mr Ko 15 metres from the edge of the pond. He was clad in black shorts and nothing else.
Pasit said they found the shirt close to here they were planting durian.
“I do not know why Ko would have gone into the pond. He may have accidentally fallen into the pond. About three years ago, my dad also died in an area nearby, and a local resident was [previously] found dead after falling into the pond.
Ko is a young man with a big body, but he frequently got sick and had to be in hospital. Ko had worked with me for seven years, and we had become close friends.”
Pasit says that Mr Ko and 3 other workers went to the plantation every day to plant durian trees. However, yesterday, shortly after getting to the plantation, Pasit says he was unable to find Mr Ko and none of his coworkers could provide an explanation for Mr Ko’s whereabouts.
Police say his Mr Ko’s body did not show any signs of struggle.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Thailand
Good Morning Thailand | The man behind the Sandbox, vaccine roll out, 1000s of restaurants suffering
The countdown is on to the grand re-opening strategy of Thailand tourism, firstly in Phuket with the Sandbox model. Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Hua Han, Koh Samui AND Bangkok to follow. Today we speak to the man who is co-ordinating Phuket’s readiness for this important step in Thailand’s relaunch of tourism. We also discuss restaurant woes, alcohol bans and answer your questions. Good Morning Thailand today is hosted by Tim, Bill and Sue.
