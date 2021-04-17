Covid UPDATE: 1,547 new infections, restrictions start after midnight tonight | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 1,547 new infections, restrictions start after midnight tonight
Today the CCSA has announced that there are 1,547 new infections around Thailand, a slight drop from yesterdays’ 1,585 reported new cases. Today’s additional infections takes the total number in Thailand to 40,585 since the start of the pandemic. We will add to this story when more figures and provincial totals become available.
All but 3 of today’s newly reported infections were local – 1,544.
Bangkok – 279
Chiang Mai – 140
Chon Buri – 99 (155 cases were reported by Chon Buri officials this morning which will go into tomorrow’s national totals)
Prachuap Khiri Khan – 58
Samut Prakan – 27
Te CCSA reports that 11,916 people are still under care and supervision in Thai hospitals or field hospital facilities. 99 people have died, a local death rate of 0.24%.
At midnight tonight new restrictions come into force for red and orange zone provinces. Here’s a list of the red zone provinces.
1. Bangkok
2. Chiang Mai
3. Chon Buri
4. Samut Prakan
5. Prachuap Khiri Kan
6. Samut Sakhon
7. Pathum Thani
8. Nakhon Pathom
9. Phuket
10. Nakhon Ratchasima
11. Nonthaburi
12. Songkhla
13. Tak
14. Udon Thani
15. Suphanburi
16. Sa Kaeo
17. Rayong
18. Khon Kaen
FULL LIST OF PRECAUTIONS (starting at 1 minute past midnight Sunday, April 18)
Across all provinces…
• Closures of schools, all nightlife venues, pubs and clubs, karaoke bars and massage parlours
(except for international schools running exams)
• No events can have more than 50 people
Provincial red zones (listed below)…
• Dining-in allowed until 9pm (but can do takeaway until 11pm)
• Serving of alcohol banned
• Shopping centres and fitness centres to be closed by 9pm
(Sporting fields, exercise places, gyms and fitness clubs must close at 9pm)
• Convenience stores, markets, supermarkets must be closed by 11pm
Everywhere else…
• Dining-in allowed until 11pm
• Serving of alcohol banned
• Shopping centres to be closed by 9pm
Additionally, people are being discouraged from traveling to “Red Zone” provinces. Businesses are also being ‘asked’ to allow staff to work from home or introduce other measures to minimise risk of infection at the workplace. These workplace and travel ‘advisories’ will certainly be ramped up if the number of daily cases continue to rise.
Thai government hospital staff forced to quarantine after patients lied about Covid-19 contacts
Over 100 of Thailand’s government hospital workers are now undergoing quarantines after their patients allegedly lied about being in contact with someone who was infected with Covid-19. Khon Kaen Hospital ordered 105 medical staff to immediately enter a quarantine, according to its Director, Nataya Mills. The hospital was forced to stop receiving new cases and has closed 2 medical wards and 1 paediatric ward.
“These personnel have been in contact with Covid-19 patients, so they are now treated as a high-risk group and need to go into a 14-day quarantine.”
Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital, which is located on Royal Thai Air Force premises in Bangkok, has also stopped receiving any new Covid cases from today until April 30 after medical personnel came into contact with Covid-19 patients. But the hospital did not disclose how many staff would be entering a quarantine. Samut Prakan Hospital also said on Facebook that 2 doctors, 9 nurses and 6 others had been forced to self-isolate after a patient failed to provide information about having come into contact with an infected patient.
The hospital also warned it would take legal action against any patients who refused to provide full details of their contacts with Covid-19 infected people, an offence that carries a maximum fine of 20,000 baht. Samut Prakran yesterday reported 40 new Covid-19 cases, 27 local ones — 21 in Muang district and 6 in Bang Phli district — and 13 which originated in other provinces.
In Narathiwat, Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Hospital reported that 6 medical staff had contracted Covid-19 from patients who failed to give clear information about their previous contacts. The hospital said the infected medical staff had been admitted to a special ward, while those at risk had been quarantined for 14 days and would be tested. The facility has also been disinfected.
In Ratchaburi, Photharam Hospital also carried out a thorough cleaning and announced a brief closure of its emergency department, plus an indefinite closure of its dental, physical therapy and Thai traditional medicine departments, after finding that 6 medical staff had contracted the virus.
Health officials say those people and entertainment businesses who helped spur a third wave of Covid-19 in Thailand may face legal action against them. A 26 year old woman, who allegedly boarded a plane on April 11 in Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport after testing positive for the virus, has been pointed out by Chraspong Sukree, the chief of Nakhon Si Thammarat’s public health office. He says health officials are working with authorities in Bangkok to press charges against her.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand’s Gulf islands not immune to 3rd wave as infections rise
Thailand’s 3rd wave of Covid is leaving no stones unturned, as it has recently spread to the Gulf Islands of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao. The Ministry of Public Health is reporting 83 new infections as of yesterday, April 16. A local blogger, Samui Info By Nicha’s Facebook page, has also detailed the new infections as the daily numbers are rising.
The other popular Gulf Islands of Koh Phangan and Koh Tao are reporting 2 and 3 new infections respectively. All of the new infections on those 2 islands have been admitted to Koh Phangan Hospital.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has placed Surat Thani province in the Orange Zone category, along with the rest of the provinces that are not listed in the Red Zone. Those provinces in the Orange Zones must adhere to nationwide restrictions along with closing restaurants by 23:00.
Meanwhile, despite Koh Samui planning on following Phuket’s Sandbox July reopening model, it looks like any reopening plans are being delayed due to the 3rd wave that has hit nationwide. Authorities say the 3rd wave’s epicentre is that of Bangkok’s nightlife venues, which have seen visitors to those areas spread the virus throughout the Kingdom.
Now, the health service is setting up emergency covid beds, a total of 90 in Surat Thani, 40 Samui and 50 Phangan.
SOURCE: PR Surat Facebook/Samui Info By Nicha Facebook
New restrictions start from midnight tonight (Saturday), more could come later
The Thai government has resolved to ‘manage’ its way out of the current Covid outbreak. There won’t be lockdowns or curfews, but there will be earlier closing times and alcohol bans to help provinces stem the growth in new infections. The past 3 days of reporting new infections in Thailand are the highest numbers since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.
The bulk of the Songkran holiday traffic will surge back into the capital today and tomorrow, a situation the government is carefully monitoring.
The CCSA have designated 18 red zones. The rest of the country remains an orange zone, although these could be modified as the CCSA deem necessary. Provincial governors are also adding local variations to the restrictions.
The new restrictions come into force from tonight (Saturday) at midnight and will stay in force for at least 2 weeks. If new infection rates continue to rise over the next few days it’s likely the 2 week circuit breaker will be extended, and more restrictions applied.
All nightlife, entertainment venues, bars and clubs are being shut around the country, for red and orange zones for the 2 weeks. Same with schools, although most schools are already on an extended Songkran break.
There is no curfew but with just about everything being closed from 11pm, and no bars or pubs to go to, it may as well be a curfew.
The Thai PM acknowledged yesterday that the government “had learned from the past how damaging a blanket lockdown could be” for small and large businesses, but that the earlier lockdowns had been successful in containing the outbreak last year.
The PM also noted the government’s success after the so-called 2nd wave which started around the coastal seafood industry markets in Samut Sakhon, saying that they were able to successfully rein in the numbers with targeted restrictions and public health management.
Over the past full week, the PM said, he had been directing the national fight to contain the outbreak and attempts to speed up the vaccination rollout.
The government, knowing full well that Songkran travel would exacerbate the spread of the clusters, allowed the holiday to go ahead and families re-unite for the annual celebration, weighing up the economic cost of another total Songkran travel ban.
Popular holiday and expat locations – including Chiang Mai, Phuket and Pattaya – are taking their own steps in addition to the national government’s announced restrictions.
In Pattaya, the Mayor has announced that the city’s popular post-Songkran events will be cancelled for Sunday and Monday, including the Wan Lai Naklua Festival and Kong Khao ritual. But the kite festival and SME Connext goods expo will continue until they conclude on Monday.
In Chiang Mai, the Governor is advising people to avoid travel to 5 districts – Muang (city area), San Sai, Hang Dong, Saraphi and San Kamphaeng.
In Phuket, the provincial officials have instructed all schools to switch to online classes (the majority of the island’s schools are on break at the moment anyway). Exams can go ahead but with Covid precautions in place.
Acknowledging that tourists are currently on the island, the officials are also doing random checks of hotels around Phuket to make sure staff and guests are adhering to standard Covid precautions.
