Thailand

Covid UPDATE Thursday: 147 Covid-related deaths, 22,782 infections

Thaiger

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO

Today the Thai public health department has announced 22,782 new infections, 375 of those from Thai prisons, along with 147 new Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours. 23,649 patients have been released from hospitals or field hospitals as well.

209,028 patients remain under state care, but 68,335 infected people are in home or community isolation. 5,495 patients are listed in critical condition with 1,103 patents still requiring ventilation.

• The NBT has provided the following public service announcement… “When we cannot keep at least 2 meters away from people, wearing masks is still a must-do to protect ourselves and the others against Covid-19. Wearing a mask properly can help reduce the spread of the latest Delta and other variants.”

• 2 new homegrown Covid vaccines, that would be delivered via a nasal spray, are going to start human trials… by the end of 2021. Officials say the vaccines already had promising results using mice.

The nasal spray was developed by the National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology. The vaccines are based on the adenovirus and influenza.

• Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has begun distributing 645,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, donated by the US government, to those deemed vulnerable in 13 “dark-red” provinces.

SOURCES: NBT | FRB

 

Recent comments:
image
oldfarang76
2021-08-12 09:30
where are the provincial totals for the last 2 days??? suddenly disappeared! Keeping watch on lived ones in other provinces. censored??
image
King Cotton
2021-08-12 10:14
43 minutes ago, oldfarang76 said: where are the provincial totals for the last 2 days??? Fair question. Wednesday's provincial update appears to have missed the boat. Let's watch out for today's (Thurs) update, usually out mid-afternoon.
image
dmacarelli
2021-08-12 10:16
Is anyone questioning whether or not this punishing economic lockdown is working? Where is the science in the choice of which places to lock down? Tesco is OK, but Home Pro is not. Tesco is ok, but the mom…
image
oldcpu
2021-08-12 10:28
56 minutes ago, oldfarang76 said: where are the provincial totals for the last 2 days??? suddenly disappeared! Keeping watch on lived ones in other provinces. censored?? Far far from being censored. But various news sources simply do not bother to…
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-08-12 10:42
21 minutes ago, King Cotton said: Fair question. Wednesday's provincial update appears to have missed the boat. Let's watch out for today's (Thurs) update, usually out mid-afternoon. https://www.facebook.com/prphuket2018 https://www.facebook.com/ChiangmaiPR/ I am sure lots more of the provincial governments has their own…
Trending