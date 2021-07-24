Connect with us

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 14,260 new infections, news briefs

The Public Health Department have announced another 14,260 infections and 119 Covid-related deaths over the past 24 hours. 655 cases have been detected in Thai prisons. Whilst a slight drop from yesterday’s total new infections it maintains a rising trend in new infections around the country.

3,984 are currently in critical hospital care and 900 people remain on ventilators.

The provincial totals will be published just after lunchtime in Thailand.

• The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has registered 2,661 foreigners and expats aged over 60 years of age. They are now waiting for their vaccination date to be sent to them. You can register HERE but do so soon as the next vaccination targets will be called for registration soon.

• An extension to Thailand’s Emergency Decree has been announced. It’s the 13th extension and will be in place until September 30, another 2 months of the orders which give the Thai government and PM sweeping powers to act without parliamentary permission or debate.

• The Public Health Ministry says the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing infections and severe symptoms. The announcement follows a study of Thailand’s recipients of the Chinese vaccine.

The study was conducted in Phuket, Samut Sakhon and Chiang Rai provinces and also included DDC staff and employees.

The report says that 2 doses of the CoronaVac vaccines from Sinovac Biotech can provide 88.8% protection against infection and was 84.9% effective against severe lung infection. They also declared that a single dose of AstraZeneca provides 83.4% protection.

They also declared that the Sinovac efficacy against the Covid Delta variant is “also stable, and laboratory tests also prove that a booster dose and mixed doses can boost immunity at a faster and higher rate”.

 

Recent comments:
image
Bluesofa
2021-07-24 08:50
30 minutes ago, Thaiger said: They also declared that the Sinovac efficacy against the Covid Delta variant is “also stable, and laboratory tests also prove that a booster dose and mixed doses can boost immunity at a faster and higher…
image
gummy
2021-07-24 08:52
1 minute ago, Bluesofa said: Have I been dreaming, or did I read in the press outside Thailand that Sinovac was ineffective against the Covid Delta variant? I await someone else to react to this. I think you may have…
image
Bluesofa
2021-07-24 09:01
2 minutes ago, gummy said: I think you may have seen it here https://thethaiger.com/coronavirus/sinovac-not-effective-against-delta-variant-astrazeneca-is Thanks. I didn't remember it being in the Thai news, it obviously was. Since the article above was dated 12 July, I'm guessing the Public Health…
image
gummy
2021-07-24 09:03
1 minute ago, Bluesofa said: Thanks. I didn't remember it being in the Thai news, it obviously was. Since the article above was dated 12 July, I'm guessing the Public Health Department think people will have forgotten the news from…
image
Poppin
2021-07-24 09:31
They are just trying to justify the purchase of sinovac. Why is it many Countries will not use? Because it is ineffective. Having said that it is better than nothing due to the fact that the Thai government have been…
