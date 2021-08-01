Thailand
Covid UPDATE: 18,027 infections, provincial totals
Today the public health department has announced an additional 18,027 infections and 133 Covid-related deaths from the past 24 hours. 374 of the new cases were found in Thai prisons. 13,402 patients have been released from hospital. Yesterday there were 18,912 new infections announced, a record high.
4,691 patients are still under care in ICU with 1,012 people on ventilators.
Provincial totals, thanks to the NBT…
• Provinces on Thailand’s western border have intensified measures to combat the surge in infections as the pandemic in Myanmar continues.
Kanchanaburi’s Covid situation administration centre has issued an order closing places at risk of infection in the Jorakae Phuek sub-district of Dan Makhamtia district, Ban Kao sub-district of Muang district, Sangkhla Buri district, Thong Pha Phum district and Sai Yok district. An 11pm-4am curfew has also been declared in the districts covered by the order, according to the NBT.
• Registration for the FIRST dose of the government’s free roll out of Covid vaccination for foreign residents for all age groups in all provinces starts August 1, at 11 am. Go to expatvac.consular.go.th Good luck with that and please report on your success in registering for the vaccine.
