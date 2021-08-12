Connect with us

Covid UPDATE: 147 deaths, 22,782 infections, provincial totals

Tanutam Thawan

Today the Thai public health department has announced 22,782 new infections, 375 of those from Thai prisons, along with 147 new Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours. 23,649 patients have been released from hospitals or field hospitals as well.

209,028 patients remain under state care, but 68,335 infected people are in home or community isolation. 5,495 patients are listed in critical condition with 1,103 patents still requiring ventilation.

Here are today’s totals from Thailand’s 77 provinces, courtesy of the NBT…

• The NBT has provided the following public service announcement… "When we cannot keep at least 2 meters away from people, wearing masks is still a must-do to protect ourselves and the others against Covid-19. Wearing a mask properly can help reduce the spread of the latest Delta and other variants."

• 2 new homegrown Covid vaccines, that would be delivered via a nasal spray, are going to start human trials… by the end of 2021. Officials say the vaccines already had promising results using mice.

The nasal spray was developed by the National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology. The vaccines are based on the adenovirus and influenza.

• Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has begun distributing 645,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, donated by the US government, to those deemed vulnerable in 13 “dark-red” provinces.



 

Trending