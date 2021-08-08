Connect with us

Thailand

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 19,983 infections, news briefs

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

This morning the Thai public health department have announced a further 19,983 infections and 138 Covid-related deaths to Thailand’s total number of cases – 756,505. 350 of the total of today’s new cases are from Thai prisons. Whilst the new daily totals tally is under 20,000 for the first time in nearly a week, the Sunday totals are often lower than other days of reporting.

18,503 patients have been released from hospitals around Thailand.

• As of last week, 35,455 expats in Thailand had registered with expatvac.consular.go.th fro receive their Covid vaccines as part of the government rollout. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 7,793 are 60+ and 2,500 have “underlying health conditions”.

The registrants will be informed of the dates and locations for their first dose of vaccination “soon”.

• The National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology believes that the solution to Covid-19 vaccination may be right under our noses. Thai virologists at BIOTEC have 2 nasal spray options currently in development for domestic production that may act as a substitute for Covid-19 vaccines in needle form. They believe a nasal spray or inhaler may provide additional benefits as well.

Covid vaccines traditionally stimulate antibodies in the bloodstream after entering the body via intramuscular injection. But Covid-19 is generally spread through respiratory droplets that enter the body orally or nasally. A nasal spray could deliver protection right at the source of transmission, developing antibodies in the nasal passage where Covid-19 typically enters the body. Read the full story HERE.

• Thailand’s Public Health Ministry will allow people who test positive with an antigen test kit, to receive treatment from the National Health Security Office.

People with positive tests are now categorised as “probable cases”, according to the NBT. They can isolate at home or seek hospital admission at any of more than 100 facilities in 50 districts of Bangkok.

The ministry has instructed those facilities to start admitting those who have a positive home test immediately, adding that, in some communities, isolation will begin even during the wait for the test result itself, before being allowed home if the result is negative.

SOURCES: FRB | NBT

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-08-08 08:52
1 minute ago, Chaimai said: Understood....... I didn't read your post properly - apologies. No problem but it will be very interesting to hear from those that have. I would put money on that none has as of today but…
image
AlexPTY
2021-08-08 11:58
3 hours ago, Kanaloa said: So are the “probable” included in the daily figures or is this a way of massaging the figures? i believe not, and that's why they now saying to get a second test after 3 days
image
AlexPTY
2021-08-08 12:05
Numbers in Thailand is still low and a spike of Delta is not over yet, that said, there is interesting observation regarding Delta in particular, based on the charts for India and UK. i just quote it here: "Still, there’s…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-08-08 12:16
Well it's Sunday and thus probably the figures. Today Delta, tomorrow Lambda.
image
dj230
2021-08-08 12:56
41 minutes ago, AlexPTY said: Numbers in Thailand is still low and a spike of Delta is not over yet, that said, there is interesting observation regarding Delta in particular, based on the charts for India and UK. i just…
Tanutam Thawan

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand15 mins ago

Songkhla Birthday beach party busted
Thailand1 hour ago

UPDATE: Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
Thailand2 hours ago

Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
Sponsored4 days ago

Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Central Thailand3 hours ago

Fire takes on timber factory
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand’s Teflon MP denies he is “ready” to be the next Thai PM
Thailand5 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 19,983 infections, news briefs
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Protests16 hours ago

Police and protesters clash at increasingly aggressive protests
Crime20 hours ago

UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Media21 hours ago

Lawsuit against Royal Thai Police filed by injured press members
Technology22 hours ago

New internet freedom study lowers Thailand to 3rd to last
Myanmar23 hours ago

Assassination plot of Burmese UN Ambassador thwarted
Phuket23 hours ago

UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: New high of 21,838 infections, provincial totals
Thailand1 day ago

Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Covid-19 nasal spray vaccines in development in Thailand
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending