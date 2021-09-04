Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 257 deaths, news briefs

Thaiger

Published

 on 

The dramatic drop in new infections over the past week has levelled off a bit with 15,942 new infections being reported across Thailand in the past24 hours, a rise from yesterday’s reported 14,653 cases. 277 of today’s new cases come from the Thai prison system.

There’s also been 257 deaths, the numbers remaining high whilst other trends are more positive.

20,351 patients have now recovered and been released from state care, public and field hospitals over the past 24 hours… this number remaining above the number of new infections for the past 2 weeks.

• In Phuket, the number of new infections, mostly local, continues to worry local officials. It has averaged over 200 for the past 2 weeks with no additional restrictions being put in place to address the rise in local infections. Indeed, the restrictions for entry are to be eased this week, allowing easier re-entry for local residents as well as domestic travellers to return to the island.

Fri, Sept 3 – 242 new cases

Thu, Sept 3 – 235 new cases

Wed, Sept 1 – 204 new cases

Tue, Aug 31 – 257 new cases

Mon, Aug 30 – 256 new cases

Sun, Aug 29 – 162 new cases

Sat, Aug 28 – 210 new cases

• The Japanese embassy in Bangkok says that their government will again donate AstraZeneca vaccines to Thailand. Japan donated 1.05 million AstraZeneca vaccines to Thailand at the beginning of July and have declared that another shipment of 300,000 vaccines will be forthcoming.

The second shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan is slated to arrive on September 8, this coming Wednesday. The Japanese shipment will have 775 oxygen concentrators to aid in the care of patients with severe Covid-19 infections as well as equipment for the cold chain system that is essential to keep vaccines at a low temperature during storage, transportation, and distribution of vaccines. Read the rest of the story HERE.

• In the battle to get access to high-quality vaccines in Thailand, October is set to see an upgrade with the initiation of administering a mix of AstraZeneca and Pfizer doses for patients. The deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department said today Thailand will receive about 10 million Pfizer vaccines arriving each month beginning in October.

The government now plans to supplement the first dose of domestically-produced AstraZeneca with a second dose of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine 1 to 3 months later. While mixing vaccine brands is still controversial with less data on efficacy and safety, many agree that the AstraZeneca-Pfizer combination is a step up from the current mixture of Sinovac and AstraZeneca commonly in use in Thailand today. Read the rest of this story HERE.

SOURCES: FRB |NBT

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-09-04 09:25
To be fair, you can't say anything sensible about the number of positive cases going up or down, as the daily number of tests is not consistent. The only relatively significant number is the number of deaths. But if the…
image
Bubbleboy
2021-09-04 09:32
It frustrates me to see places like the US talking about booster shots when many countries including Thailand have so few people fully vaccinated.
image
Griff1315
2021-09-04 09:35
Someone's in trouble allowing too many tests. Even manipulating the numbers seems to be beyond their management skills. 🤣🤣🤣
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 257 deaths, news briefs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Japan to donate 300,000 more AstraZeneca vaccines next week
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

AstraZeneca-Pfizer mixed vaccination to debut in October
Sponsored20 hours ago

A Guide to Visiting Austria in 2021

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

North East13 hours ago

British man Barry found 3 days after getting lost in forest
Crime14 hours ago

4.6 million methamphetamine pills found on som tam vendor turned smuggler
Crime14 hours ago

Gold shop robbed by officer from investigating police station
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok16 hours ago

Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
Thailand16 hours ago

Digital vaccine certificates available on MorProm app… If you can figure it out
Thailand News Today | Phuket eases domestic entry, Thitisan transferred to BKK prison | Sept 3 | Thaiger
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket eases domestic entry, Thitisan transferred to BKK prison | Sept 3
Guides17 hours ago

7 best indoor plants you can grow in Thailand
Guides17 hours ago

Top 5 places to visit in Lampang – Local Edition
Politics18 hours ago

Coalition of parties said to be plotting for PM Prayut’s removal
Guides19 hours ago

Spend summer in Thailand like a local
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: Provincial totals; pregnant women urged to get vaccinated
Thailand19 hours ago

Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 3
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending