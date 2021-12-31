Coronavirus (Covid-19)
EU, US, UK, Argentina and Australia break Covid records
543,856 infections of Covid-19 have been reported in the US in the past 24 hours, fueled mostly by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. And in the words of one doctor, Dr. James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University Hospital, the situation “is crushing hospitals across the United States” as he described “packed emergency rooms”.
Worldometers.info show the top 5 US states who have been hit hardest by the latest wave of Covid. In the past 24 hours…
GRAPH: worldometers.info – Daily new infections over the past 24 hours
Across the world, the fourth wave is apparent, currently surging through Europe, with Argentina making an appearance in the Top 10 listed countries over the past 24 hours. Australia is listed at #12 today with 21,254 new infections in the past 24 hours, the highest numbers it has ever registered.
GRAPH: worldometers.info – Daily new infections over the past 24 hours, for the world
GRAPH: worldometers.info – Daily deaths over the past 24 hours, for the world
GRAPH: worldometers.info – Daily new infectionss over the past 24 hours, for the world
“What we’re experiencing right now is an absolute overwhelming of the emergency departments.”
In Arizona, Georgia and New Mexico, federal medical personnel have now been deployed to provide Covid-19 surge support. In Louisiana, Covid-19 hospitalisations have tripled in the past 2 weeks.
The new Omicron variant, less severe but between 4 – 7 times more transmissible, is overwhelming some hospital systems through sheer numbers of new infections. Most of the Omicron infections show mild or even zero symptoms, but the heavy weight of high numbers is providing enough sick people that need hospitalisation.
The variant is also severely affecting world workplaces, from pilots and airline crews who have been too sick to turn up for work, or needed to isolate because they were infected, to factory and office staff. Airlines around the world have been cancelling flights throughout the Christmas and New Year break simply because they didn’t have enough staff.
Across the US, as of today, nearly 78% of ICU beds are in use, with 22% of those occupied by Covid-19 patients… the data from the US Health and Human Services Department
Notably, pediatric hospital admissions are the highest they’ve ever been over the course of the pandemic. From December 21 – 28, an average of 378 children were admitted to hospitals that were infected with Covid-19… that data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
And speaking specifically about the hospitalisations across the country, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky noted that “unvaccinated people are 17 times more likely to be hospitalised with Covid-19”.
But whilst the numbers of new infections has spiked steeply over the past few weeks, the number of Covid-related deaths has only by about 18% over the past week, but still an average of 1,546 deaths each day, according to the data.
Projecting the situation over the next month, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention published a report on Wednesday this week stating that “more than 44,000 people could die of Covid-19 in the next four weeks”.
European countries are also breaking new Covid case records as the highly transmissible variant continues to surge.
An Imperial College London study published on December 22 supports earlier research conducted by South African scientists that suggests that, compared with the earlier delta variant, and other Covid variants, “Omicron is less likely to lead to hospitalisation”.
Still, the World Health Organisation is warning that “the concurrent spread of the omicron and delta variants could overwhelm health care systems”.
In Thailand today (Friday) there has been 3,111 new infections and 26 Covid-related deaths. 33,243 patients remain in care and another 3,241 people have been discharged. There have now been 934 cases of the Omicron variant detected in Thailand.
SOURCES: CNN | BBC | Worldometers.info | Reuters | FRB
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
EU, US, UK, Argentina and Australia break Covid records
Omicron variant infections set to surpass 1,000 in Thailand
7 Dangerous Days beigns with 39 deaths, 362 accidents on Thai roads
AZURA Restaurant offering New Year’s Day brunch
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Superspreader Omicron cluster may lead to 30,000 daily Covid-19 infections
92 Phuket Sandbox, Test & Go travellers positive for Covid, tests to determine variant
Transport Minister launches measure for random ATK tests on train and bus passengers
Thailand news today | Samui urges government to reconsider entry schemes
Thursday Covid Update: 3,037 new cases; provincial totals
Cryptocurrency ban in China fuels Thailand’s crypto mining boom
Russians the top demographic in Phuket, will likely remain so
Prachuap Khiri Khan, Koh Samui beaches have the cleanest water
Thai Health Ministry refutes claim that cloth masks don’t protect against Omicron
Officials blame Kalasin bar for Omicron spread, poor disease prevention measures
Thailand News Update | Omicron variant spreading rapidly in Thailand
Samui businesses call for Test & Go to be reinstated and to be included in sandbox
Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
Pattaya bar raided for the 6th time & New Year countdown is on | GMT
TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
Israeli Covid-19 rule escapee facing charges, deportation
Ministry of Tourism survey shows tourists enjoy Thailand in 2021
Pattaya tourist leaders call for local Sandbox as hotel bookings drop
UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
No cutoff date for those approved to enter Thailand under Test & Go, Sandbox
AstraZeneca triple vaccines shown effective against Omicron variant
UPDATE: TUI Nordic to continue services into Phuket
Thailand News Today | Omicron slows down Thailands tourism for this new year
Omicron Covid-19 cases double, now 205 confirmed in Thailand
Thailand Omicron update: More than 500 cases, many Test & Go travellers
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
- Events2 days ago
Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Israeli Covid-19 rule escapee facing charges, deportation
- Thailand4 days ago
No cutoff date for those approved to enter Thailand under Test & Go, Sandbox
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
- Phuket4 days ago
UPDATE: TUI Nordic to continue services into Phuket
- 360 Reviews4 days ago
Discover MontAzure, Asia’s Ultimate Beachfront Community
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand Omicron update: More than 500 cases, many Test & Go travellers