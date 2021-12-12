Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SUNDAY: Positive numbers all around, lowest deaths since third wave
Today was a great day for Covid-19 news as the numbers have improved from yesterday for every single metric except for infections brought in from abroad which jumped from 16 yesterday to 24 today. Daily infections and deaths are down, with deaths hitting the lowest number since the third wave of Covid-19 began in April. The total number of hospitalisations was reduced about 28% in the last 10 days, and ICU and ventilator patients continued to fall as well.
The CCSA reported 3,787 new Covid-19 infections, down 292 since yesterday, and 20 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 19 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,139,773 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 5,606 recoveries, up 1,696 from yesterday. There are now 51,616 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 1,839 from yesterday, including 1,105 in the ICU and 309 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 5 were found in correctional facilities, 38 were identified by community testing, and 3,720 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,108 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINES
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be. (The daily chart shows what the same statistics were listed as yesterday as compared to revisions made today that increased vaccines across the board.)
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- Restaurants reminded to follow Covid-19 safety for holidays
- Holiday travel: Poll finds most don’t have New Year’s plans, many cite Omicron fears
- 2023 healthcare budget of 207 billion baht proposed including Covid-19
- Pfizer kids’ vaccines and booster shots available in Phuket next week
- Plant-based Baiya vaccine can be adjusted for Omicron variant
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
Only Phayao had no new Covid-19 infections today. Prisons saw a dramatic drop from last week’s surge of over 1,100 in one day to just 5 today. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|631
|▼
|431,220
|11
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|349
|▼
|44,736
|3
|Chonburi
|167
|▲
|109,566
|2
|Samut Prakan
|155
|▲
|130,120
|6
|Songkhla
|145
|▼
|63,828
|21
|Surat Thani
|125
|▼
|27,295
|9
|Pattani
|87
|▼
|47,400
|20
|Chiang Mai
|87
|▼
|27,773
|37
|Trang
|87
|▲
|16,806
|42
|Phatthalung
|78
|▲
|12,632
Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|631
|▼
|431,220
|2
|Samut Prakan
|155
|▲
|130,120
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|36
|▼
|94,159
|7
|Nonthaburi
|46
|▲
|60,187
|14
|Pathum Thani
|35
|▼
|40,299
|16
|Nakhon Pathom
|57
|▲
|34,945
|18
|Saraburi
|45
|▼
|32,677
|19
|Ayutthaya
|61
|▼
|32,111
|31
|Lopburi
|73
|▲
|18,287
|38
|Nakhon Sawan
|73
|•
|16,705
|40
|Suphan Buri
|26
|▲
|14,602
|43
|Phetchabun
|10
|▼
|11,327
|46
|Ang Thong
|24
|▲
|11,024
|47
|Nakhon Nayok
|2
|▼
|11,021
|48
|Samut Songkhram
|4
|▼
|10,873
|53
|Phitsanulok
|51
|▲
|8,715
|54
|Kamphaeng Phet
|11
|▲
|8,317
|58
|Sukhothai
|7
|▲
|6,237
|61
|Phichit
|9
|▲
|5,378
|68
|Sing Buri
|7
|•
|3,522
|69
|Uthai Thani
|5
|▲
|3,422
|74
|Chai Nat
|3
|▼
|2,832
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|167
|▲
|109,566
|10
|Rayong
|24
|▼
|45,378
|15
|Chachoengsao
|34
|▼
|35,083
|22
|Prachinburi
|70
|▲
|26,089
|27
|Chanthaburi
|10
|▼
|21,924
|36
|Sa Kaeo
|30
|▲
|17,019
|52
|Trat
|25
|▲
|9,084
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|20
|Chiang Mai
|87
|▼
|27,773
|59
|Chiang Rai
|14
|▼
|5,559
|64
|Uttaradit
|3
|▲
|4,572
|65
|Lamphun
|45
|▼
|4,516
|70
|Lampang
|14
|▼
|3,271
|72
|Mae Hong Son
|23
|▼
|2,909
|73
|Nan
|22
|▲
|2,837
|75
|Phayao
|0
|▼
|2,675
|78
|Phrae
|1
|▼
|2,032
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|17
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|64
|▼
|32,753
|26
|Khon Kaen
|42
|▼
|23,156
|28
|Ubon Ratchathani
|12
|▼
|21,888
|29
|Udon Thani
|29
|▼
|20,513
|33
|Surin
|5
|▼
|17,686
|34
|Sisaket
|63
|▲
|17,567
|35
|Buriram
|10
|▼
|17,463
|41
|Roi Et
|18
|▲
|13,352
|44
|Maha Sarakham
|2
|▼
|11,233
|49
|Chaiyaphum
|9
|▼
|10,627
|50
|Kalasin
|15
|▼
|9,982
|56
|Sakon Nakhon
|19
|▲
|7,891
|60
|Yasothon
|10
|▲
|5,554
|62
|Nakhon Phanom
|11
|▼
|5,083
|63
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|5
|▼
|4,667
|66
|Nong Khai
|7
|▲
|4,474
|67
|Loei
|31
|▲
|4,459
|71
|Amnat Charoen
|6
|▲
|3,092
|76
|Bueng Kan
|27
|▼
|2,553
|77
|Mukdahan
|1
|▼
|2,542
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|6
|Songkhla
|145
|▼
|63,828
|8
|Yala
|71
|▼
|47,886
|9
|Pattani
|87
|▼
|47,400
|11
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|349
|▼
|44,736
|12
|Narathiwat
|29
|▲
|41,767
|21
|Surat Thani
|125
|▼
|27,295
|32
|Phuket
|56
|▼
|17,926
|37
|Trang
|87
|▲
|16,806
|39
|Chumphon
|51
|▼
|15,680
|42
|Phatthalung
|78
|▲
|12,632
|45
|Krabi
|66
|▼
|11,160
|51
|Ranong
|7
|▼
|9,768
|55
|Satun
|60
|▼
|8,058
|57
|Phang Nga
|61
|▼
|7,067
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|13
|Ratchaburi
|61
|▲
|41,505
|23
|Tak
|42
|▼
|24,755
|24
|Phetchaburi
|7
|▼
|24,114
|25
|Kanchanaburi
|17
|▲
|23,488
|30
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|33
|▼
|19,106
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|5
|▼
|86,053
SOURCE: CCSA
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Traffic expected as 4 separate protests planned tonight in Bangkok
COVID-19 SUNDAY: Positive numbers all around, lowest deaths since third wave
Restaurants reminded to follow Covid-19 safety for holidays
Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
Holiday travel: Poll finds most don’t have New Year’s plans
2023 healthcare budget of 207 billion baht proposed including Covid-19
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
“All Thais are equal but some are more equal than others”
40 year old arrested for sexually harassing 12 year old girl
9 inmates escape temporary prison facility, 4 captured
Pfizer kids’ vaccines and booster shots available in Phuket next week
Thai officials watching bird flu after a woman’s death in China
Political rows blemish Israel’s Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant
Army denies photo with masturbation caption joke that went viral
500 cannabis clinics successful, Health Ministry plans to expand
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
LATEST NEWS: First Omicron case detected in Thailand
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
First Omicron strain reported in Thailand, Test & Go traveller tests positive
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
168 Thai soldiers apparently forced to finish masturbating before showering
Thai Airways offering round trip Sydney-Phuket flights
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
- Bangkok4 days ago
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
- Pattaya4 days ago
“Thailand Tourism with SHA” festival set for December 17 to 19
- Coronavirus Vaccines3 days ago
Lab tests show 3 doses of Pfizer vaccine can neutralise Omicron variant
- Laos4 days ago
Laos to reopen to fully vaccinated international tourists in 2022
- Bangkok2 days ago
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
- Phuket4 days ago
GoFlight resumes Indian flight to Phuket this week