Coronavirus (Covid-19)

COVID-19 SUNDAY: Positive numbers all around, lowest deaths since third wave

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 12 December Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today was a great day for Covid-19 news as the numbers have improved from yesterday for every single metric except for infections brought in from abroad which jumped from 16 yesterday to 24 today. Daily infections and deaths are down, with deaths hitting the lowest number since the third wave of Covid-19 began in April. The total number of hospitalisations was reduced about 28% in the last 10 days, and ICU and ventilator patients continued to fall as well.

The CCSA reported 3,787 new Covid-19 infections, down 292 since yesterday, and 20 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 19 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,139,773 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 5,606 recoveries, up 1,696 from yesterday. There are now 51,616 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 1,839 from yesterday, including 1,105 in the ICU and 309 on ventilators.

 

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 5 were found in correctional facilities, 38 were identified by community testing, and 3,720 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,108 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

 

COVID-19 VACCINES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be. (The daily chart shows what the same statistics were listed as yesterday as compared to revisions made today that increased vaccines across the board.)

 

 

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

Only Phayao had no new Covid-19 infections today. Prisons saw a dramatic drop from last week’s surge of over 1,100 in one day to just 5 today. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 631 431,220
11 Nakhon Si Thammarat 349 44,736
3 Chonburi 167 109,566
2 Samut Prakan 155 130,120
6 Songkhla 145 63,828
21 Surat Thani 125 27,295
9 Pattani 87 47,400
20 Chiang Mai 87 27,773
37 Trang 87 16,806
42 Phatthalung 78 12,632

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 631 431,220
2 Samut Prakan 155 130,120
4 Samut Sakhon 36 94,159
7 Nonthaburi 46 60,187
14 Pathum Thani 35 40,299
16 Nakhon Pathom 57 34,945
18 Saraburi 45 32,677
19 Ayutthaya 61 32,111
31 Lopburi 73 18,287
38 Nakhon Sawan 73 16,705
40 Suphan Buri 26 14,602
43 Phetchabun 10 11,327
46 Ang Thong 24 11,024
47 Nakhon Nayok 2 11,021
48 Samut Songkhram 4 10,873
53 Phitsanulok 51 8,715
54 Kamphaeng Phet 11 8,317
58 Sukhothai 7 6,237
61 Phichit 9 5,378
68 Sing Buri 7 3,522
69 Uthai Thani 5 3,422
74 Chai Nat 3 2,832
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 167 109,566
10 Rayong 24 45,378
15 Chachoengsao 34 35,083
22 Prachinburi 70 26,089
27 Chanthaburi 10 21,924
36 Sa Kaeo 30 17,019
52 Trat 25 9,084
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
20 Chiang Mai 87 27,773
59 Chiang Rai 14 5,559
64 Uttaradit 3 4,572
65 Lamphun 45 4,516
70 Lampang 14 3,271
72 Mae Hong Son 23 2,909
73 Nan 22 2,837
75 Phayao 0 2,675
78 Phrae 1 2,032
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
17 Nakhon Ratchasima 64 32,753
26 Khon Kaen 42 23,156
28 Ubon Ratchathani 12 21,888
29 Udon Thani 29 20,513
33 Surin 5 17,686
34 Sisaket 63 17,567
35 Buriram 10 17,463
41 Roi Et 18 13,352
44 Maha Sarakham 2 11,233
49 Chaiyaphum 9 10,627
50 Kalasin 15 9,982
56 Sakon Nakhon 19 7,891
60 Yasothon 10 5,554
62 Nakhon Phanom 11 5,083
63 Nong Bua Lamphu 5 4,667
66 Nong Khai 7 4,474
67 Loei 31 4,459
71 Amnat Charoen 6 3,092
76 Bueng Kan 27 2,553
77 Mukdahan 1 2,542
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
6 Songkhla 145 63,828
8 Yala 71 47,886
9 Pattani 87 47,400
11 Nakhon Si Thammarat 349 44,736
12 Narathiwat 29 41,767
21 Surat Thani 125 27,295
32 Phuket 56 17,926
37 Trang 87 16,806
39 Chumphon 51 15,680
42 Phatthalung 78 12,632
45 Krabi 66 11,160
51 Ranong 7 9,768
55 Satun 60 8,058
57 Phang Nga 61 7,067
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
13 Ratchaburi 61 41,505
23 Tak 42 24,755
24 Phetchaburi 7 24,114
25 Kanchanaburi 17 23,488
30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 33 19,106
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 5 86,053

 

SOURCE: CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending