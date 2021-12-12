COVID-19 SUNDAY: Positive numbers all around, lowest deaths since third wave

Today was a great day for Covid-19 news as the numbers have improved from yesterday for every single metric except for infections brought in from abroad which jumped from 16 yesterday to 24 today. Daily infections and deaths are down, with deaths hitting the lowest number since the third wave of Covid-19 began in April. The total number of hospitalisations was reduced about 28% in the last 10 days, and ICU and ventilator patients continued to fall as well.

The CCSA reported 3,787 new Covid-19 infections, down 292 since yesterday, and 20 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 19 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,139,773 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 5,606 recoveries, up 1,696 from yesterday. There are now 51,616 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 1,839 from yesterday, including 1,105 in the ICU and 309 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 5 were found in correctional facilities, 38 were identified by community testing, and 3,720 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,108 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be. (The daily chart shows what the same statistics were listed as yesterday as compared to revisions made today that increased vaccines across the board.)

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

Only Phayao had no new Covid-19 infections today. Prisons saw a dramatic drop from last week’s surge of over 1,100 in one day to just 5 today. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 631 ▼ 431,220 11 Nakhon Si Thammarat 349 ▼ 44,736 3 Chonburi 167 ▲ 109,566 2 Samut Prakan 155 ▲ 130,120 6 Songkhla 145 ▼ 63,828 21 Surat Thani 125 ▼ 27,295 9 Pattani 87 ▼ 47,400 20 Chiang Mai 87 ▼ 27,773 37 Trang 87 ▲ 16,806 42 Phatthalung 78 ▲ 12,632

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 631 ▼ 431,220 2 Samut Prakan 155 ▲ 130,120 4 Samut Sakhon 36 ▼ 94,159 7 Nonthaburi 46 ▲ 60,187 14 Pathum Thani 35 ▼ 40,299 16 Nakhon Pathom 57 ▲ 34,945 18 Saraburi 45 ▼ 32,677 19 Ayutthaya 61 ▼ 32,111 31 Lopburi 73 ▲ 18,287 38 Nakhon Sawan 73 • 16,705 40 Suphan Buri 26 ▲ 14,602 43 Phetchabun 10 ▼ 11,327 46 Ang Thong 24 ▲ 11,024 47 Nakhon Nayok 2 ▼ 11,021 48 Samut Songkhram 4 ▼ 10,873 53 Phitsanulok 51 ▲ 8,715 54 Kamphaeng Phet 11 ▲ 8,317 58 Sukhothai 7 ▲ 6,237 61 Phichit 9 ▲ 5,378 68 Sing Buri 7 • 3,522 69 Uthai Thani 5 ▲ 3,422 74 Chai Nat 3 ▼ 2,832 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 167 ▲ 109,566 10 Rayong 24 ▼ 45,378 15 Chachoengsao 34 ▼ 35,083 22 Prachinburi 70 ▲ 26,089 27 Chanthaburi 10 ▼ 21,924 36 Sa Kaeo 30 ▲ 17,019 52 Trat 25 ▲ 9,084 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 20 Chiang Mai 87 ▼ 27,773 59 Chiang Rai 14 ▼ 5,559 64 Uttaradit 3 ▲ 4,572 65 Lamphun 45 ▼ 4,516 70 Lampang 14 ▼ 3,271 72 Mae Hong Son 23 ▼ 2,909 73 Nan 22 ▲ 2,837 75 Phayao 0 ▼ 2,675 78 Phrae 1 ▼ 2,032 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 17 Nakhon Ratchasima 64 ▼ 32,753 26 Khon Kaen 42 ▼ 23,156 28 Ubon Ratchathani 12 ▼ 21,888 29 Udon Thani 29 ▼ 20,513 33 Surin 5 ▼ 17,686 34 Sisaket 63 ▲ 17,567 35 Buriram 10 ▼ 17,463 41 Roi Et 18 ▲ 13,352 44 Maha Sarakham 2 ▼ 11,233 49 Chaiyaphum 9 ▼ 10,627 50 Kalasin 15 ▼ 9,982 56 Sakon Nakhon 19 ▲ 7,891 60 Yasothon 10 ▲ 5,554 62 Nakhon Phanom 11 ▼ 5,083 63 Nong Bua Lamphu 5 ▼ 4,667 66 Nong Khai 7 ▲ 4,474 67 Loei 31 ▲ 4,459 71 Amnat Charoen 6 ▲ 3,092 76 Bueng Kan 27 ▼ 2,553 77 Mukdahan 1 ▼ 2,542 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 6 Songkhla 145 ▼ 63,828 8 Yala 71 ▼ 47,886 9 Pattani 87 ▼ 47,400 11 Nakhon Si Thammarat 349 ▼ 44,736 12 Narathiwat 29 ▲ 41,767 21 Surat Thani 125 ▼ 27,295 32 Phuket 56 ▼ 17,926 37 Trang 87 ▲ 16,806 39 Chumphon 51 ▼ 15,680 42 Phatthalung 78 ▲ 12,632 45 Krabi 66 ▼ 11,160 51 Ranong 7 ▼ 9,768 55 Satun 60 ▼ 8,058 57 Phang Nga 61 ▼ 7,067 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 13 Ratchaburi 61 ▲ 41,505 23 Tak 42 ▼ 24,755 24 Phetchaburi 7 ▼ 24,114 25 Kanchanaburi 17 ▲ 23,488 30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 33 ▼ 19,106 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 5 ▼ 86,053

SOURCE: CCSA

