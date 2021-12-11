Connect with us
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 4,079 infections, 39 deaths, provincial totals

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 11 December Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 4,079 new Covid-19 infections, down 114 since yesterday, and 39 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 11 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,135,986 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

 

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,302 recoveries, up 561 from yesterday. There are now 53,455 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 3,262 from yesterday, including 1,115 in the ICU and 315 on ventilators.

 

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 19 were found in correctional facilities, 70 were identified by community testing, and 3,974 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,220 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

 

COVID-19 VACCINES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

 

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

 

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 664 430,589
11 Nakhon Si Thammarat 371 44,387
6 Songkhla 226 63,683
21 Surat Thani 146 27,170
3 Chonburi 140 109,399
2 Samut Prakan 130 129,965
9 Pattani 107 47,313
20 Chiang Mai 88 27,686
39 Chumphon 82 15,629
37 Trang 78 16,719

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 664 430,589
2 Samut Prakan 130 129,965
4 Samut Sakhon 45 94,123
7 Nonthaburi 40 60,141
14 Pathum Thani 60 40,264
16 Nakhon Pathom 30 34,888
18 Saraburi 48 32,632
19 Ayutthaya 76 32,050
31 Lopburi 69 18,214
38 Nakhon Sawan 73 16,632
40 Suphan Buri 20 14,576
43 Phetchabun 59 11,317
46 Nakhon Nayok 14 11,019
47 Ang Thong 12 11,000
48 Samut Songkhram 8 10,869
53 Phitsanulok 44 8,664
54 Kamphaeng Phet 9 8,306
58 Sukhothai 3 6,230
61 Phichit 4 5,369
68 Sing Buri 7 3,515
69 Uthai Thani 4 3,417
73 Chai Nat 13 2,829
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 140 109,399
10 Rayong 59 45,354
15 Chachoengsao 46 35,049
22 Prachinburi 60 26,019
27 Chanthaburi 15 21,914
36 Sa Kaeo 18 16,989
52 Trat 21 9,059
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
20 Chiang Mai 88 27,686
59 Chiang Rai 23 5,545
64 Uttaradit 1 4,569
65 Lamphun 65 4,471
70 Lampang 17 3,257
72 Mae Hong Son 24 2,886
74 Nan 1 2,815
75 Phayao 5 2,675
78 Phrae 4 2,031
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
17 Nakhon Ratchasima 65 32,689
26 Khon Kaen 61 23,114
28 Ubon Ratchathani 18 21,876
29 Udon Thani 37 20,484
33 Surin 8 17,681
34 Sisaket 45 17,504
35 Buriram 14 17,453
41 Roi Et 12 13,334
44 Maha Sarakham 6 11,231
49 Chaiyaphum 14 10,618
50 Kalasin 17 9,967
56 Sakon Nakhon 4 7,872
60 Yasothon 2 5,544
62 Nakhon Phanom 12 5,072
63 Nong Bua Lamphu 10 4,662
66 Nong Khai 4 4,467
67 Loei 22 4,428
71 Amnat Charoen 0 3,086
76 Mukdahan 2 2,541
77 Bueng Kan 31 2,526
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
6 Songkhla 226 63,683
8 Yala 73 47,815
9 Pattani 107 47,313
11 Nakhon Si Thammarat 371 44,387
12 Narathiwat 26 41,738
21 Surat Thani 146 27,170
32 Phuket 60 17,870
37 Trang 78 16,719
39 Chumphon 82 15,629
42 Phatthalung 70 12,554
45 Krabi 70 11,094
51 Ranong 8 9,761
55 Satun 61 7,998
57 Phang Nga 62 7,006
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
13 Ratchaburi 54 41,444
23 Tak 44 24,713
24 Phetchaburi 22 24,107
25 Kanchanaburi 15 23,471
30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 66 19,073
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 19 86,048

 

SOURCE: CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

