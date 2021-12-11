COVID-19 SATURDAY: 4,079 infections, 39 deaths, provincial totals

Today, the CCSA reported 4,079 new Covid-19 infections, down 114 since yesterday, and 39 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 11 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,135,986 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,302 recoveries, up 561 from yesterday. There are now 53,455 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 3,262 from yesterday, including 1,115 in the ICU and 315 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 19 were found in correctional facilities, 70 were identified by community testing, and 3,974 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,220 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 664 ▲ 430,589 11 Nakhon Si Thammarat 371 ▼ 44,387 6 Songkhla 226 ▲ 63,683 21 Surat Thani 146 ▲ 27,170 3 Chonburi 140 ▼ 109,399 2 Samut Prakan 130 ▼ 129,965 9 Pattani 107 ▼ 47,313 20 Chiang Mai 88 ▼ 27,686 39 Chumphon 82 ▲ 15,629 37 Trang 78 ▲ 16,719

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 664 ▲ 430,589 2 Samut Prakan 130 ▼ 129,965 4 Samut Sakhon 45 ▲ 94,123 7 Nonthaburi 40 ▼ 60,141 14 Pathum Thani 60 ▲ 40,264 16 Nakhon Pathom 30 ▲ 34,888 18 Saraburi 48 ▲ 32,632 19 Ayutthaya 76 ▲ 32,050 31 Lopburi 69 ▲ 18,214 38 Nakhon Sawan 73 ▲ 16,632 40 Suphan Buri 20 ▲ 14,576 43 Phetchabun 59 ▲ 11,317 46 Nakhon Nayok 14 ▼ 11,019 47 Ang Thong 12 ▼ 11,000 48 Samut Songkhram 8 ▼ 10,869 53 Phitsanulok 44 ▼ 8,664 54 Kamphaeng Phet 9 ▼ 8,306 58 Sukhothai 3 ▼ 6,230 61 Phichit 4 ▲ 5,369 68 Sing Buri 7 ▲ 3,515 69 Uthai Thani 4 ▲ 3,417 73 Chai Nat 13 ▲ 2,829 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 140 ▼ 109,399 10 Rayong 59 ▲ 45,354 15 Chachoengsao 46 ▲ 35,049 22 Prachinburi 60 ▼ 26,019 27 Chanthaburi 15 ▼ 21,914 36 Sa Kaeo 18 ▼ 16,989 52 Trat 21 ▼ 9,059 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 20 Chiang Mai 88 ▼ 27,686 59 Chiang Rai 23 ▲ 5,545 64 Uttaradit 1 • 4,569 65 Lamphun 65 ▼ 4,471 70 Lampang 17 ▼ 3,257 72 Mae Hong Son 24 ▼ 2,886 74 Nan 1 ▲ 2,815 75 Phayao 5 ▲ 2,675 78 Phrae 4 ▲ 2,031 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 17 Nakhon Ratchasima 65 ▲ 32,689 26 Khon Kaen 61 ▼ 23,114 28 Ubon Ratchathani 18 ▲ 21,876 29 Udon Thani 37 ▲ 20,484 33 Surin 8 ▲ 17,681 34 Sisaket 45 ▲ 17,504 35 Buriram 14 ▼ 17,453 41 Roi Et 12 ▼ 13,334 44 Maha Sarakham 6 ▲ 11,231 49 Chaiyaphum 14 ▲ 10,618 50 Kalasin 17 ▲ 9,967 56 Sakon Nakhon 4 ▼ 7,872 60 Yasothon 2 ▲ 5,544 62 Nakhon Phanom 12 ▲ 5,072 63 Nong Bua Lamphu 10 ▼ 4,662 66 Nong Khai 4 ▼ 4,467 67 Loei 22 ▲ 4,428 71 Amnat Charoen 0 ▼ 3,086 76 Mukdahan 2 • 2,541 77 Bueng Kan 31 ▲ 2,526 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 6 Songkhla 226 ▲ 63,683 8 Yala 73 ▼ 47,815 9 Pattani 107 ▼ 47,313 11 Nakhon Si Thammarat 371 ▼ 44,387 12 Narathiwat 26 • 41,738 21 Surat Thani 146 ▲ 27,170 32 Phuket 60 ▼ 17,870 37 Trang 78 ▲ 16,719 39 Chumphon 82 ▲ 15,629 42 Phatthalung 70 ▼ 12,554 45 Krabi 70 ▼ 11,094 51 Ranong 8 ▲ 9,761 55 Satun 61 ▼ 7,998 57 Phang Nga 62 ▲ 7,006 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 13 Ratchaburi 54 ▼ 41,444 23 Tak 44 ▼ 24,713 24 Phetchaburi 22 ▼ 24,107 25 Kanchanaburi 15 ▼ 23,471 30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 66 ▼ 19,073 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 19 ▼ 86,048

