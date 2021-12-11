Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 4,079 infections, 39 deaths, provincial totals
Today, the CCSA reported 4,079 new Covid-19 infections, down 114 since yesterday, and 39 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 11 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,135,986 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,302 recoveries, up 561 from yesterday. There are now 53,455 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 3,262 from yesterday, including 1,115 in the ICU and 315 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 19 were found in correctional facilities, 70 were identified by community testing, and 3,974 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,220 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINES
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|664
|▲
|430,589
|11
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|371
|▼
|44,387
|6
|Songkhla
|226
|▲
|63,683
|21
|Surat Thani
|146
|▲
|27,170
|3
|Chonburi
|140
|▼
|109,399
|2
|Samut Prakan
|130
|▼
|129,965
|9
|Pattani
|107
|▼
|47,313
|20
|Chiang Mai
|88
|▼
|27,686
|39
|Chumphon
|82
|▲
|15,629
|37
|Trang
|78
|▲
|16,719
Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|664
|▲
|430,589
|2
|Samut Prakan
|130
|▼
|129,965
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|45
|▲
|94,123
|7
|Nonthaburi
|40
|▼
|60,141
|14
|Pathum Thani
|60
|▲
|40,264
|16
|Nakhon Pathom
|30
|▲
|34,888
|18
|Saraburi
|48
|▲
|32,632
|19
|Ayutthaya
|76
|▲
|32,050
|31
|Lopburi
|69
|▲
|18,214
|38
|Nakhon Sawan
|73
|▲
|16,632
|40
|Suphan Buri
|20
|▲
|14,576
|43
|Phetchabun
|59
|▲
|11,317
|46
|Nakhon Nayok
|14
|▼
|11,019
|47
|Ang Thong
|12
|▼
|11,000
|48
|Samut Songkhram
|8
|▼
|10,869
|53
|Phitsanulok
|44
|▼
|8,664
|54
|Kamphaeng Phet
|9
|▼
|8,306
|58
|Sukhothai
|3
|▼
|6,230
|61
|Phichit
|4
|▲
|5,369
|68
|Sing Buri
|7
|▲
|3,515
|69
|Uthai Thani
|4
|▲
|3,417
|73
|Chai Nat
|13
|▲
|2,829
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|140
|▼
|109,399
|10
|Rayong
|59
|▲
|45,354
|15
|Chachoengsao
|46
|▲
|35,049
|22
|Prachinburi
|60
|▼
|26,019
|27
|Chanthaburi
|15
|▼
|21,914
|36
|Sa Kaeo
|18
|▼
|16,989
|52
|Trat
|21
|▼
|9,059
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|20
|Chiang Mai
|88
|▼
|27,686
|59
|Chiang Rai
|23
|▲
|5,545
|64
|Uttaradit
|1
|•
|4,569
|65
|Lamphun
|65
|▼
|4,471
|70
|Lampang
|17
|▼
|3,257
|72
|Mae Hong Son
|24
|▼
|2,886
|74
|Nan
|1
|▲
|2,815
|75
|Phayao
|5
|▲
|2,675
|78
|Phrae
|4
|▲
|2,031
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|17
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|65
|▲
|32,689
|26
|Khon Kaen
|61
|▼
|23,114
|28
|Ubon Ratchathani
|18
|▲
|21,876
|29
|Udon Thani
|37
|▲
|20,484
|33
|Surin
|8
|▲
|17,681
|34
|Sisaket
|45
|▲
|17,504
|35
|Buriram
|14
|▼
|17,453
|41
|Roi Et
|12
|▼
|13,334
|44
|Maha Sarakham
|6
|▲
|11,231
|49
|Chaiyaphum
|14
|▲
|10,618
|50
|Kalasin
|17
|▲
|9,967
|56
|Sakon Nakhon
|4
|▼
|7,872
|60
|Yasothon
|2
|▲
|5,544
|62
|Nakhon Phanom
|12
|▲
|5,072
|63
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|10
|▼
|4,662
|66
|Nong Khai
|4
|▼
|4,467
|67
|Loei
|22
|▲
|4,428
|71
|Amnat Charoen
|0
|▼
|3,086
|76
|Mukdahan
|2
|•
|2,541
|77
|Bueng Kan
|31
|▲
|2,526
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|6
|Songkhla
|226
|▲
|63,683
|8
|Yala
|73
|▼
|47,815
|9
|Pattani
|107
|▼
|47,313
|11
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|371
|▼
|44,387
|12
|Narathiwat
|26
|•
|41,738
|21
|Surat Thani
|146
|▲
|27,170
|32
|Phuket
|60
|▼
|17,870
|37
|Trang
|78
|▲
|16,719
|39
|Chumphon
|82
|▲
|15,629
|42
|Phatthalung
|70
|▼
|12,554
|45
|Krabi
|70
|▼
|11,094
|51
|Ranong
|8
|▲
|9,761
|55
|Satun
|61
|▼
|7,998
|57
|Phang Nga
|62
|▲
|7,006
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|13
|Ratchaburi
|54
|▼
|41,444
|23
|Tak
|44
|▼
|24,713
|24
|Phetchaburi
|22
|▼
|24,107
|25
|Kanchanaburi
|15
|▼
|23,471
|30
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|66
|▼
|19,073
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|19
|▼
|86,048
SOURCE: CCSA
