Holiday travel: Poll finds most don't have New Year's plans

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Most don't have plans to travel for the New Year's holiday. (via Wikimedia)

A new survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University finds that most people do not have plans to travel over the New Year’s holiday, citing costs and worries of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as the main reason to stay put. The Suan Dusit Poll was conducted from December 6 to December 9 and interviewed 1,304 people across all locations, ages, occupations and educational backgrounds about their holiday plans. Averaging the planned holiday spending for each respondent finds that each traveller will inject on average 12,858 baht into the tourism economy.

A researcher at Suan Dusit University said that Chiang Mai has been a top travel destination during the past 2 years as it offers a lot for travellers seeking a vacation lifestyle. She suggested that the popularity of Chiang Mai could be capitalised on with government tourism focusing on promoting the “new normal” style of tourism, advocating for the health safety of the province and others and advertising the popular workation travel and work trend.

Some highlights of the poll data:

Will you travel over the New Year’s holiday?

  • 41% – will not travel
  • 34% – will definitely go somewhere
  • 25% – have not decided about travel yet

New Year's holiday poll

 

If you aren’t planning to travel, why not?

  • 81% – concerned about the Omicron variant of Covid-19
  • 47% – money troubles prevent them from travelling
  • 39% – worried about tourist attractions having too much traffic congestion.

If you are planning to travel, why do you feel confident to take a holiday?

  • 85% – they are fully inoculated
  • 64% – they want to take a break
  • 48% – they already have travel plans they are committed to.

What will you do to be safe from Covid-19 while travelling?

  • 86% – travel in their own cars
  • 57% – seek tourist attractions that have less congestion and good air circulation
  • 52% – choose destinations with good Covid-19 safety while taking protective measures themselves

Where would you like to travel to for the New Year’s holiday? [Top 5 responses.]

  • 41.22% – Chiang Mai
  • 25.68% – Chiang Rai
  • 25% – Prachuap Khiri Khan
  • 23.65% – Nan
  • 20.27% – Chon Buri

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Recent comments:
image
Bluesofa
2021-12-12 14:15
I'm planning to see Lisa from Blackpink in concert over the New Year. She is coming, isn't she?
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending