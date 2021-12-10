Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Plant-based Baiya vaccine can be adjusted for Omicron variant

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Baiya Phytopharm says their vaccine can be adjusted to fight Omicron. (via Facebook Baiya Phytopharm)

Baiya Phytopharm says that the plant-based Covid-19 vaccine they have been developing in Thailand can be adjusted to be effective against the Omicron variant. The vaccine is currently in the middle of the human trials phase of testing and the Chief Technology Officer says the vaccine formula can be modified to fight Omicron.

Baiya has developed a genetically engineered tobacco extract to deliver protection from Covid-19. The vaccine is a protein subunit vaccine, where a harmless S portion of the virus is used and recognized by the human body which then develops antibodies. The S proteins in the subunit vaccine are transplanted onto tobacco leaves to cultivate and then is extracted to produce vaccines.

The CTO, who is also a co-founder of Baiya Phytopharm, says that their first vaccine has not shown any severe side effects and results are pending for human testing on the efficacy against Covid-19. They are already developing a second generation of the vaccine which Baiya says marks an improvement in the effectiveness of the immunity the vaccine could provide.

Baiya expects second-generation testing to launch in January and by March they expect to enter phase 2 of human trials where they will choose which vaccine formula to move forward with. The CTO says that the mutations that lead to Covid-19 variants like the Omicron strain do not necessarily make vaccines ineffective and that they are able to fine-tune their formula relatively quickly.

“Our researchers are testing the vaccine’s efficiency in animals infected with the Omicron variant and will adjust the protein formula of the vaccine to make it more responsive against the new variant. The process will not take long as only parts of the tobacco gene need to be altered, while the manufacturing process will remain largely the same.”

When the vaccine is adjusted, tested, and ready for market, they will be able to produce 5 million per month at a factory at Chulalongkorn University, the first plant-based vaccine factory in Asia. But the full rollout is not expected until late in 2022.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Rohingya vs. Facebook: What are the chances of success?
World24 mins ago

Rohingya vs. Facebook: What are the chances of success?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)35 mins ago

Plant-based Baiya vaccine can be adjusted for Omicron variant
AfricaLink On Air — 10 December 2021
World1 hour ago

AfricaLink On Air — 10 December 2021
Sponsored14 hours ago

Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
advertiseadvertise
Pakistan: Where did billions of rupees in COVID aid go?
World2 hours ago

Pakistan: Where did billions of rupees in COVID aid go?
GirlZ Off Mute celebrates one year of stories told by African girl reporters
World2 hours ago

GirlZ Off Mute celebrates one year of stories told by African girl reporters
North East3 hours ago

Chaiyaphum rebuilding after grandson burns down family’s house
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Afghanistan opium trade booms since Taliban takeover
World4 hours ago

Afghanistan opium trade booms since Taliban takeover
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

200 funeral attendees quarantined after deceased diagnosed with Covid-19
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

China makes a donation of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines
Phuket8 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Commission ranked Phuket least corrupt province
Bangkok9 hours ago

Eyesore wires and cables are being cleaned up in Bangkok
Thailand10 hours ago

Key info for those planning to retire in Thailand
Thailand10 hours ago

Work visa in Thailand, Unvaccinated women, Jazz hands, Ragging on Pattaya | Thaiger Bites | Ep.79
Tourism11 hours ago

Weekend travellers expected to general 5.72 billion baht
Property11 hours ago

Demand for residential property returns to Phuket
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending