Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Plant-based Baiya vaccine can be adjusted for Omicron variant
Baiya Phytopharm says that the plant-based Covid-19 vaccine they have been developing in Thailand can be adjusted to be effective against the Omicron variant. The vaccine is currently in the middle of the human trials phase of testing and the Chief Technology Officer says the vaccine formula can be modified to fight Omicron.
Baiya has developed a genetically engineered tobacco extract to deliver protection from Covid-19. The vaccine is a protein subunit vaccine, where a harmless S portion of the virus is used and recognized by the human body which then develops antibodies. The S proteins in the subunit vaccine are transplanted onto tobacco leaves to cultivate and then is extracted to produce vaccines.
The CTO, who is also a co-founder of Baiya Phytopharm, says that their first vaccine has not shown any severe side effects and results are pending for human testing on the efficacy against Covid-19. They are already developing a second generation of the vaccine which Baiya says marks an improvement in the effectiveness of the immunity the vaccine could provide.
Baiya expects second-generation testing to launch in January and by March they expect to enter phase 2 of human trials where they will choose which vaccine formula to move forward with. The CTO says that the mutations that lead to Covid-19 variants like the Omicron strain do not necessarily make vaccines ineffective and that they are able to fine-tune their formula relatively quickly.
“Our researchers are testing the vaccine’s efficiency in animals infected with the Omicron variant and will adjust the protein formula of the vaccine to make it more responsive against the new variant. The process will not take long as only parts of the tobacco gene need to be altered, while the manufacturing process will remain largely the same.”
When the vaccine is adjusted, tested, and ready for market, they will be able to produce 5 million per month at a factory at Chulalongkorn University, the first plant-based vaccine factory in Asia. But the full rollout is not expected until late in 2022.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Rohingya vs. Facebook: What are the chances of success?
Plant-based Baiya vaccine can be adjusted for Omicron variant
AfricaLink On Air — 10 December 2021
Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
Pakistan: Where did billions of rupees in COVID aid go?
GirlZ Off Mute celebrates one year of stories told by African girl reporters
Chaiyaphum rebuilding after grandson burns down family’s house
Afghanistan opium trade booms since Taliban takeover
200 funeral attendees quarantined after deceased diagnosed with Covid-19
China makes a donation of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines
Anti-Corruption Commission ranked Phuket least corrupt province
Eyesore wires and cables are being cleaned up in Bangkok
Key info for those planning to retire in Thailand
Work visa in Thailand, Unvaccinated women, Jazz hands, Ragging on Pattaya | Thaiger Bites | Ep.79
Weekend travellers expected to general 5.72 billion baht
Demand for residential property returns to Phuket
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
Chon Buri and Pattaya bar scene get good news, but at what cost?
LATEST NEWS: First Omicron case detected in Thailand
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
First Omicron strain reported in Thailand, Test & Go traveller tests positive
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
168 Thai soldiers apparently forced to finish masturbating before showering
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok1 day ago
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
- Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
- Bangkok3 days ago
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant