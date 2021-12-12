Connect with us
Bangkok

Traffic expected as 4 separate protests planned tonight in Bangkok

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Traffic is expected due to 4 protests around Bangkok. (via Shine Htet/Twitter)

Four different groups of demonstrators are planning protests in 4 different areas around Bangkok and the Metropolitan Police Bureau is warning that traffic around the city is likely to be affected. Police have already made preparations to deal with the hordes of protesters expected, and will be fully equipped to maintain law and order at each of the four rally sites according to the Deputy Commissioner of the MPB.

He also offered a word of advice to protesters around Bangkok, cautioning them to be careful not to cause any physical damage to property during the protests or to incite any civil unrest. He warned that those actions could be considered a violation of multiple laws including the Communicable Disease Act and the Emergency Decree. Those who participate in damaging property or inciting rioting are far more likely to face legal consequences than other peaceful protesters, he forewarned.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Bureau said that 395 legal cases are still under investigation and review from protests in Bangkok since July of last year. 406 cases from the protest have already led to indictments in the courts.

Today’s 4 protests are likely to cause motor vehicles to backup, with drivers are urged to avoid heavy congestion on up to a dozen main motorways. The protests are expected to block the road primarily on three major streets in Bangkok.

 

4 major protests:

  • Ratsadon, the pro-democracy group
    • rally planned at the Ratchaprasong intersection
    • from 4 pm
  • Resistant Citizens, another pro-democracy group
    • rally planned in front of the Supreme Court on Ratchadamnoen avenue
    • from 5:30 pm
  • Thalugaz group
    • rally planned at the Din Daeng intersection
    • from 5:30 pm
  • Chana Rak Thin Network
    • plan to camp out in front of the United Nations building on Ratchadamnoen avenue
    • all night Sunday night

 

Roads expected to be blocked by protesters:

  • Ratchadamri road
    • between the Ratchadamri and Pratunam intersections
  • Phra Ram 3 road
    • between the Chalermphao and Ratchaprasong intersections
  • Ploenchit road
    • between Ratchaprarop and Chidlom intersections

 

Other roads advised to avoid:

  • Henry Dunant
  • Lang Suan
  • Phayathai
  • Phetchaburi
  • Phra Ram 4
  • Ratchaprarop
  • Sarasin
  • Sathorn
  • Silom
  • Soi Tonson
  • Sukhumvit
  • Withayu

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 











Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.




