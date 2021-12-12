Traffic expected as 4 separate protests planned tonight in Bangkok

Four different groups of demonstrators are planning protests in 4 different areas around Bangkok and the Metropolitan Police Bureau is warning that traffic around the city is likely to be affected. Police have already made preparations to deal with the hordes of protesters expected, and will be fully equipped to maintain law and order at each of the four rally sites according to the Deputy Commissioner of the MPB.

He also offered a word of advice to protesters around Bangkok, cautioning them to be careful not to cause any physical damage to property during the protests or to incite any civil unrest. He warned that those actions could be considered a violation of multiple laws including the Communicable Disease Act and the Emergency Decree. Those who participate in damaging property or inciting rioting are far more likely to face legal consequences than other peaceful protesters, he forewarned.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Bureau said that 395 legal cases are still under investigation and review from protests in Bangkok since July of last year. 406 cases from the protest have already led to indictments in the courts.

Today’s 4 protests are likely to cause motor vehicles to backup, with drivers are urged to avoid heavy congestion on up to a dozen main motorways. The protests are expected to block the road primarily on three major streets in Bangkok.

4 major protests:

Ratsadon, the pro-democracy group rally planned at the Ratchaprasong intersection from 4 pm

Resistant Citizens, another pro-democracy group rally planned in front of the Supreme Court on Ratchadamnoen avenue from 5:30 pm

Thalugaz group rally planned at the Din Daeng intersection from 5:30 pm

Chana Rak Thin Network plan to camp out in front of the United Nations building on Ratchadamnoen avenue all night Sunday night



Roads expected to be blocked by protesters:

Ratchadamri road between the Ratchadamri and Pratunam intersections

Phra Ram 3 road between the Chalermphao and Ratchaprasong intersections

Ploenchit road between Ratchaprarop and Chidlom intersections



Other roads advised to avoid:

Henry Dunant

Lang Suan

Phayathai

Phetchaburi

Phra Ram 4

Ratchaprarop

Sarasin

Sathorn

Silom

Soi Tonson

Sukhumvit

Withayu

SOURCE: Bangkok Post