Bangkok
Traffic expected as 4 separate protests planned tonight in Bangkok
Four different groups of demonstrators are planning protests in 4 different areas around Bangkok and the Metropolitan Police Bureau is warning that traffic around the city is likely to be affected. Police have already made preparations to deal with the hordes of protesters expected, and will be fully equipped to maintain law and order at each of the four rally sites according to the Deputy Commissioner of the MPB.
He also offered a word of advice to protesters around Bangkok, cautioning them to be careful not to cause any physical damage to property during the protests or to incite any civil unrest. He warned that those actions could be considered a violation of multiple laws including the Communicable Disease Act and the Emergency Decree. Those who participate in damaging property or inciting rioting are far more likely to face legal consequences than other peaceful protesters, he forewarned.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Bureau said that 395 legal cases are still under investigation and review from protests in Bangkok since July of last year. 406 cases from the protest have already led to indictments in the courts.
Today’s 4 protests are likely to cause motor vehicles to backup, with drivers are urged to avoid heavy congestion on up to a dozen main motorways. The protests are expected to block the road primarily on three major streets in Bangkok.
4 major protests:
- Ratsadon, the pro-democracy group
- rally planned at the Ratchaprasong intersection
- from 4 pm
- Resistant Citizens, another pro-democracy group
- rally planned in front of the Supreme Court on Ratchadamnoen avenue
- from 5:30 pm
- Thalugaz group
- rally planned at the Din Daeng intersection
- from 5:30 pm
- Chana Rak Thin Network
- plan to camp out in front of the United Nations building on Ratchadamnoen avenue
- all night Sunday night
Roads expected to be blocked by protesters:
- Ratchadamri road
- between the Ratchadamri and Pratunam intersections
- Phra Ram 3 road
- between the Chalermphao and Ratchaprasong intersections
- Ploenchit road
- between Ratchaprarop and Chidlom intersections
Other roads advised to avoid:
- Henry Dunant
- Lang Suan
- Phayathai
- Phetchaburi
- Phra Ram 4
- Ratchaprarop
- Sarasin
- Sathorn
- Silom
- Soi Tonson
- Sukhumvit
- Withayu
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Traffic expected as 4 separate protests planned tonight in Bangkok
COVID-19 SUNDAY: Positive numbers all around, lowest deaths since third wave
Restaurants reminded to follow Covid-19 safety for holidays
Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
Holiday travel: Poll finds most don’t have New Year’s plans
2023 healthcare budget of 207 billion baht proposed including Covid-19
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
“All Thais are equal but some are more equal than others”
40 year old arrested for sexually harassing 12 year old girl
9 inmates escape temporary prison facility, 4 captured
Pfizer kids’ vaccines and booster shots available in Phuket next week
Thai officials watching bird flu after a woman’s death in China
Political rows blemish Israel’s Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant
Army denies photo with masturbation caption joke that went viral
500 cannabis clinics successful, Health Ministry plans to expand
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
LATEST NEWS: First Omicron case detected in Thailand
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
First Omicron strain reported in Thailand, Test & Go traveller tests positive
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
168 Thai soldiers apparently forced to finish masturbating before showering
Thai Airways offering round trip Sydney-Phuket flights
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
- Bangkok4 days ago
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
- Pattaya4 days ago
“Thailand Tourism with SHA” festival set for December 17 to 19
- Coronavirus Vaccines3 days ago
Lab tests show 3 doses of Pfizer vaccine can neutralise Omicron variant
- Laos4 days ago
Laos to reopen to fully vaccinated international tourists in 2022
- Bangkok2 days ago
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
- Phuket4 days ago
GoFlight resumes Indian flight to Phuket this week