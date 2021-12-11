Connect with us
Phuket

Pfizer kids’ vaccines and booster shots available in Phuket next week

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pfizer vaccines for kids and booster shots - sign up now for injections next week. (via Flickr/Marco Verch)

Pfizer vaccines are available from Vachira Phuket Hospital next week for kids over 12 years old and anyone seeking a third booster shot. The main government hospital in Phuket is calling on people to register now to receive their Covid-19 vaccines next week.

The vaccination drive is scheduled to take place at Saphan Hin Vaccination Centre which has been set up in the Indoor Sports Stadium there and will run for 2 days, next Tuesday and Wednesday. The injection appointments will be assigned based on whether the recipient is a child getting their first of 2 vaccines or if they are an adult receiving their booster vaccine.

Children over the age of 12 can be registered by their parent or guardian to get their first Pfizer vaccine which will be followed later with a second dose of Pfizer (as opposed to schemes that mix brands for a “vaccine cocktail”). They will be able to get their first injection on Tuesday from 9 am to 11 am or on Wednesday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Adults can sign up for their booster shot – a third dose after having already received 2 vaccines of Sinovac, Sinopharm, or AstraZeneca. If they have had 2 AstraZeneca injections, they must have finished their vaccination in June or earlier, at least 6 months before now. If their first 2 vaccines were either Sinovac or Sinopharm, they must have finished their injections in August or earlier, at least 4 months before now. There was no mention of the time that must elapse before a booster shot for those who received a vaccine cocktail like 1 Sinovac followed by 1 AstraZeneca shot.

Booster shots will follow the opposite appointment schedule as vaccines for kids, with appointments being given either on Tuesday from 1 pm to 3 pm or on Wednesday from 9 am to 11 am. To qualify for a third vaccine, recipients must have their vaccine passport or Covid-19 vaccination record card.

Everyone must present identification before receiving their vaccine – either a passport or a Thai National ID card. Appointments must be made in advance at PhuketMustWin.com or www.ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

