Phuket
Pfizer kids’ vaccines and booster shots available in Phuket next week
Pfizer vaccines are available from Vachira Phuket Hospital next week for kids over 12 years old and anyone seeking a third booster shot. The main government hospital in Phuket is calling on people to register now to receive their Covid-19 vaccines next week.
The vaccination drive is scheduled to take place at Saphan Hin Vaccination Centre which has been set up in the Indoor Sports Stadium there and will run for 2 days, next Tuesday and Wednesday. The injection appointments will be assigned based on whether the recipient is a child getting their first of 2 vaccines or if they are an adult receiving their booster vaccine.
Children over the age of 12 can be registered by their parent or guardian to get their first Pfizer vaccine which will be followed later with a second dose of Pfizer (as opposed to schemes that mix brands for a “vaccine cocktail”). They will be able to get their first injection on Tuesday from 9 am to 11 am or on Wednesday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Adults can sign up for their booster shot – a third dose after having already received 2 vaccines of Sinovac, Sinopharm, or AstraZeneca. If they have had 2 AstraZeneca injections, they must have finished their vaccination in June or earlier, at least 6 months before now. If their first 2 vaccines were either Sinovac or Sinopharm, they must have finished their injections in August or earlier, at least 4 months before now. There was no mention of the time that must elapse before a booster shot for those who received a vaccine cocktail like 1 Sinovac followed by 1 AstraZeneca shot.
Booster shots will follow the opposite appointment schedule as vaccines for kids, with appointments being given either on Tuesday from 1 pm to 3 pm or on Wednesday from 9 am to 11 am. To qualify for a third vaccine, recipients must have their vaccine passport or Covid-19 vaccination record card.
Everyone must present identification before receiving their vaccine – either a passport or a Thai National ID card. Appointments must be made in advance at PhuketMustWin.com or www.ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pfizer kids’ vaccines and booster shots available in Phuket next week
Thai officials watching bird flu after a woman’s death in China
Political rows blemish Israel’s Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant
Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
Army denies photo with masturbation caption joke that went viral
500 cannabis clinics successful, Health Ministry plans to expand
Bomb in Narathiwat explodes, monks and soldiers unharmed
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 4,079 infections, 39 deaths, provincial totals
Finance Minister: economy of Thailand will recover in 2023
Thailand: 1st in Asia, 5th worldwide in Global Health Security Index
EU devises new measures against ‘economic coercion’
Rohingya vs. Facebook: What are the chances of success?
Plant-based Baiya vaccine can be adjusted for Omicron variant
AfricaLink On Air — 10 December 2021
Pakistan: Where did billions of rupees in COVID aid go?
GirlZ Off Mute celebrates one year of stories told by African girl reporters
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
LATEST NEWS: First Omicron case detected in Thailand
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
First Omicron strain reported in Thailand, Test & Go traveller tests positive
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
168 Thai soldiers apparently forced to finish masturbating before showering
Penis park in Khon Kaen is urging visitors to hug a member
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
- Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
- Bangkok3 days ago
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
- World3 days ago
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
- Bangkok3 days ago
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Results for 2 travellers infected with Covid-19 in November come out positive for Omicron
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Malaysia and China to collaborate in developing Covid-19 vaccine