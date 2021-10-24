Connect with us

Covid-19 Sunday: Deaths fall to low of 56, provincial data

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 24 October Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 9,351 new Covid-19 infections, down 391 since yesterday, and a long-time low of 56 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 18 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,821,619 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

 

Covid-19 Sunday: Deaths fall to low of 56, provincial data | News by Thaiger

 

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,098 recoveries, up 84 from yesterday. There are now 101,000 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 803 from yesterday, including 2,432 in the ICU and 546 on ventilators.

 

Covid-19 Sunday: Deaths fall to low of 56, provincial data | News by Thaiger

 

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 139 were found in correctional facilities, 540 were identified by community testing, and 8,666 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 4,163 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

 

Covid-19 Sunday: Deaths fall to low of 56, provincial data | News by Thaiger

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA

As tourism provinces prepare to reopen, Bangkok’s daily Covid-19 infections stayed below 1,000 with 929 infections in the last 24 hours, down slightly from yesterday. Phuket saw 124 new Covid-19 cases as daily infections and 4 new deaths bring the October death toll to 36 and the total deaths on the island to 111. Meanwhile, 1,591 people are still under medical care with 231 being discharged in the last 24 hours.

Chonburi daily infections have fallen below 300 for the second time this month at 289 cases from 373 infections the day before, still a great improvement over the nearly 1000 cases a day just last month. While 455 people were released from medical care or supervision, 6,200 people are still under medical care there and 697 people have died so far in the province, with 3 new deaths yesterday.

Prachuap Khiri Khan saw infections fall nearly in half with 240 today, while Chiang Mai surged with 100 more infections than yesterday, surpassing Sa Kaeo. Lopburi surpassed Sisaket with 61 infections in the last 24 hours and Trang overtook Ranong after 250 new infections.

Nan went back to 0 new infections after 4 yesterday, as 7 of the last 10 days were without a single Covid-19 infection, and only 8 total in those 10 days. Nan and Amnat Charoen are the 2 provinces without new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 929 393,714
7 Songkhla 682 43,024
19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 582 26,043
14 Pattani 511 32,990
9 Yala 487 38,133
35 Chiang Mai 461 13,810
2 Samut Prakan 294 120,561
3 Chonburi 289 98,953
26 Khon Kaen 269 17,289
12 Narathiwat 265 34,012

 

24OCT Covid-19 in Tourist Provinces

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 929 393,714
2 Samut Prakan 294 120,561
4 Samut Sakhon 77 91,724
6 Nonthaburi 78 56,232
10 Pathum Thani 76 37,684
13 Nakhon Pathom 57 33,138
16 Saraburi 108 29,060
17 Ayutthaya 92 28,775
31 Lopburi 61 15,927
37 Nakhon Sawan 164 13,458
38 Suphan Buri 24 12,792
42 Ang Thong 19 10,493
43 Samut Songkhram 21 10,152
44 Nakhon Nayok 18 10,075
46 Phetchabun 52 9,702
51 Kamphaeng Phet 13 7,539
55 Sukhothai 3 5,695
56 Phitsanulok 36 5,670
59 Phichit 27 4,615
67 Uthai Thani 1 3,080
69 Sing Buri 12 2,810
73 Chai Nat 2 2,333

 

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
18 Nakhon Ratchasima 78 28,420
24 Ubon Ratchathani 102 18,475
26 Khon Kaen 269 17,289
28 Udon Thani 152 16,832
29 Buriram 30 16,517
30 Surin 22 16,467
32 Sisaket 19 15,896
39 Roi Et 31 12,351
41 Maha Sarakham 34 10,609
45 Chaiyaphum 19 9,721
49 Kalasin 32 8,638
50 Sakon Nakhon 7 7,559
57 Yasothon 6 5,234
58 Nakhon Phanom 1 4,866
62 Nong Bua Lamphu 6 4,147
65 Nong Khai 28 3,495
66 Loei 17 3,452
68 Amnat Charoen 0 2,890
74 Mukdahan 2 2,227
75 Bueng Kan 24 1,941

 

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
7 Songkhla 682 43,024
9 Yala 487 38,133
12 Narathiwat 265 34,012
14 Pattani 511 32,990
19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 582 26,043
25 Surat Thani 253 17,536
33 Phuket 119 14,329
40 Chumphon 87 11,864
47 Trang 250 9,287
48 Ranong 13 9,278
52 Phatthalung 178 7,292
53 Krabi 96 7,003
60 Phang Nga 54 4,270
64 Satun 140 3,835

 

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
35 Chiang Mai 461 13,810
61 Uttaradit 2 4,151
63 Chiang Rai 28 4,129
70 Lamphun 9 2,609
71 Lampang 10 2,567
72 Nan 0 2,383
76 Phayao 43 1,929
77 Phrae 12 1,745
78 Mae Hong Son 19 1,346

 

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 289 98,953
8 Rayong 259 39,349
15 Chachoengsao 88 31,856
20 Prachinburi 125 21,417
27 Chanthaburi 204 17,141
36 Sa Kaeo 96 13,678
54 Trat 71 6,867

 

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 139 72,498
11 Ratchaburi 173 35,398
21 Phetchaburi 125 21,237
22 Tak 97 20,012
23 Kanchanaburi 95 19,985
34 Prachuap Khiri Khan 240 14,030

 

SOURCE: DDC & CCSA

SOURCE: DDC & CCSA

 

