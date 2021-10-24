Covid-19 Sunday: Deaths fall to low of 56, provincial data

Today, the CCSA reported 9,351 new Covid-19 infections, down 391 since yesterday, and a long-time low of 56 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 18 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,821,619 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,098 recoveries, up 84 from yesterday. There are now 101,000 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 803 from yesterday, including 2,432 in the ICU and 546 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 139 were found in correctional facilities, 540 were identified by community testing, and 8,666 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 4,163 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

As tourism provinces prepare to reopen, Bangkok’s daily Covid-19 infections stayed below 1,000 with 929 infections in the last 24 hours, down slightly from yesterday. Phuket saw 124 new Covid-19 cases as daily infections and 4 new deaths bring the October death toll to 36 and the total deaths on the island to 111. Meanwhile, 1,591 people are still under medical care with 231 being discharged in the last 24 hours.

Chonburi daily infections have fallen below 300 for the second time this month at 289 cases from 373 infections the day before, still a great improvement over the nearly 1000 cases a day just last month. While 455 people were released from medical care or supervision, 6,200 people are still under medical care there and 697 people have died so far in the province, with 3 new deaths yesterday.

Prachuap Khiri Khan saw infections fall nearly in half with 240 today, while Chiang Mai surged with 100 more infections than yesterday, surpassing Sa Kaeo. Lopburi surpassed Sisaket with 61 infections in the last 24 hours and Trang overtook Ranong after 250 new infections.

Nan went back to 0 new infections after 4 yesterday, as 7 of the last 10 days were without a single Covid-19 infection, and only 8 total in those 10 days. Nan and Amnat Charoen are the 2 provinces without new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 929 ▼ 393,714 7 Songkhla 682 ▼ 43,024 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 582 ▼ 26,043 14 Pattani 511 ▼ 32,990 9 Yala 487 ▲ 38,133 35 Chiang Mai 461 ▲ 13,810 2 Samut Prakan 294 ▼ 120,561 3 Chonburi 289 ▼ 98,953 26 Khon Kaen 269 ▲ 17,289 12 Narathiwat 265 ▲ 34,012

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 929 ▼ 393,714 2 Samut Prakan 294 ▼ 120,561 4 Samut Sakhon 77 ▼ 91,724 6 Nonthaburi 78 ▼ 56,232 10 Pathum Thani 76 ▲ 37,684 13 Nakhon Pathom 57 ▲ 33,138 16 Saraburi 108 ▼ 29,060 17 Ayutthaya 92 ▼ 28,775 31 Lopburi 61 ▲ 15,927 37 Nakhon Sawan 164 ▲ 13,458 38 Suphan Buri 24 ▼ 12,792 42 Ang Thong 19 ▲ 10,493 43 Samut Songkhram 21 • 10,152 44 Nakhon Nayok 18 ▼ 10,075 46 Phetchabun 52 ▲ 9,702 51 Kamphaeng Phet 13 ▼ 7,539 55 Sukhothai 3 ▼ 5,695 56 Phitsanulok 36 ▼ 5,670 59 Phichit 27 ▲ 4,615 67 Uthai Thani 1 ▲ 3,080 69 Sing Buri 12 ▼ 2,810 73 Chai Nat 2 ▲ 2,333

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 18 Nakhon Ratchasima 78 ▼ 28,420 24 Ubon Ratchathani 102 ▼ 18,475 26 Khon Kaen 269 ▲ 17,289 28 Udon Thani 152 ▼ 16,832 29 Buriram 30 ▼ 16,517 30 Surin 22 ▼ 16,467 32 Sisaket 19 ▼ 15,896 39 Roi Et 31 ▲ 12,351 41 Maha Sarakham 34 ▲ 10,609 45 Chaiyaphum 19 ▼ 9,721 49 Kalasin 32 ▲ 8,638 50 Sakon Nakhon 7 ▼ 7,559 57 Yasothon 6 ▼ 5,234 58 Nakhon Phanom 1 ▼ 4,866 62 Nong Bua Lamphu 6 ▲ 4,147 65 Nong Khai 28 ▲ 3,495 66 Loei 17 ▼ 3,452 68 Amnat Charoen 0 ▼ 2,890 74 Mukdahan 2 • 2,227 75 Bueng Kan 24 ▲ 1,941

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 7 Songkhla 682 ▼ 43,024 9 Yala 487 ▲ 38,133 12 Narathiwat 265 ▲ 34,012 14 Pattani 511 ▼ 32,990 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 582 ▼ 26,043 25 Surat Thani 253 • 17,536 33 Phuket 119 ▲ 14,329 40 Chumphon 87 ▼ 11,864 47 Trang 250 ▲ 9,287 48 Ranong 13 ▼ 9,278 52 Phatthalung 178 ▲ 7,292 53 Krabi 96 ▲ 7,003 60 Phang Nga 54 ▼ 4,270 64 Satun 140 ▲ 3,835

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 35 Chiang Mai 461 ▲ 13,810 61 Uttaradit 2 ▼ 4,151 63 Chiang Rai 28 ▼ 4,129 70 Lamphun 9 ▼ 2,609 71 Lampang 10 ▲ 2,567 72 Nan 0 ▼ 2,383 76 Phayao 43 ▲ 1,929 77 Phrae 12 ▲ 1,745 78 Mae Hong Son 19 • 1,346

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 289 ▼ 98,953 8 Rayong 259 ▲ 39,349 15 Chachoengsao 88 ▲ 31,856 20 Prachinburi 125 ▼ 21,417 27 Chanthaburi 204 ▲ 17,141 36 Sa Kaeo 96 ▼ 13,678 54 Trat 71 ▼ 6,867

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 139 ▲ 72,498 11 Ratchaburi 173 ▼ 35,398 21 Phetchaburi 125 ▼ 21,237 22 Tak 97 ▼ 20,012 23 Kanchanaburi 95 ▼ 19,985 34 Prachuap Khiri Khan 240 ▼ 14,030

SOURCE: DDC & CCSA

