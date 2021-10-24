Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 Sunday: Deaths fall to low of 56, provincial data
Today, the CCSA reported 9,351 new Covid-19 infections, down 391 since yesterday, and a long-time low of 56 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 18 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,821,619 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,098 recoveries, up 84 from yesterday. There are now 101,000 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 803 from yesterday, including 2,432 in the ICU and 546 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 139 were found in correctional facilities, 540 were identified by community testing, and 8,666 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 4,163 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- Thammasat University says vaccines slowed by government docs
- Covid-19 clusters prompt lockdown in 3 Korat villages
- Covid-19 forces 70 private schools out of business, 100 to follow
- Covid-19 deaths receding, but still here; 1 month old baby dies
- Covid-19 in prison: outbreaks from overcrowding now subsiding
- Chiang Mai Covid-19 infections swell ahead of reopening
- Hua Hin calls for delay in reopening amid Covid-19 infections
PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA
As tourism provinces prepare to reopen, Bangkok’s daily Covid-19 infections stayed below 1,000 with 929 infections in the last 24 hours, down slightly from yesterday. Phuket saw 124 new Covid-19 cases as daily infections and 4 new deaths bring the October death toll to 36 and the total deaths on the island to 111. Meanwhile, 1,591 people are still under medical care with 231 being discharged in the last 24 hours.
Chonburi daily infections have fallen below 300 for the second time this month at 289 cases from 373 infections the day before, still a great improvement over the nearly 1000 cases a day just last month. While 455 people were released from medical care or supervision, 6,200 people are still under medical care there and 697 people have died so far in the province, with 3 new deaths yesterday.
Prachuap Khiri Khan saw infections fall nearly in half with 240 today, while Chiang Mai surged with 100 more infections than yesterday, surpassing Sa Kaeo. Lopburi surpassed Sisaket with 61 infections in the last 24 hours and Trang overtook Ranong after 250 new infections.
Nan went back to 0 new infections after 4 yesterday, as 7 of the last 10 days were without a single Covid-19 infection, and only 8 total in those 10 days. Nan and Amnat Charoen are the 2 provinces without new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|929
|▼
|393,714
|7
|Songkhla
|682
|▼
|43,024
|19
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|582
|▼
|26,043
|14
|Pattani
|511
|▼
|32,990
|9
|Yala
|487
|▲
|38,133
|35
|Chiang Mai
|461
|▲
|13,810
|2
|Samut Prakan
|294
|▼
|120,561
|3
|Chonburi
|289
|▼
|98,953
|26
|Khon Kaen
|269
|▲
|17,289
|12
|Narathiwat
|265
|▲
|34,012
Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|929
|▼
|393,714
|2
|Samut Prakan
|294
|▼
|120,561
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|77
|▼
|91,724
|6
|Nonthaburi
|78
|▼
|56,232
|10
|Pathum Thani
|76
|▲
|37,684
|13
|Nakhon Pathom
|57
|▲
|33,138
|16
|Saraburi
|108
|▼
|29,060
|17
|Ayutthaya
|92
|▼
|28,775
|31
|Lopburi
|61
|▲
|15,927
|37
|Nakhon Sawan
|164
|▲
|13,458
|38
|Suphan Buri
|24
|▼
|12,792
|42
|Ang Thong
|19
|▲
|10,493
|43
|Samut Songkhram
|21
|•
|10,152
|44
|Nakhon Nayok
|18
|▼
|10,075
|46
|Phetchabun
|52
|▲
|9,702
|51
|Kamphaeng Phet
|13
|▼
|7,539
|55
|Sukhothai
|3
|▼
|5,695
|56
|Phitsanulok
|36
|▼
|5,670
|59
|Phichit
|27
|▲
|4,615
|67
|Uthai Thani
|1
|▲
|3,080
|69
|Sing Buri
|12
|▼
|2,810
|73
|Chai Nat
|2
|▲
|2,333
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|18
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|78
|▼
|28,420
|24
|Ubon Ratchathani
|102
|▼
|18,475
|26
|Khon Kaen
|269
|▲
|17,289
|28
|Udon Thani
|152
|▼
|16,832
|29
|Buriram
|30
|▼
|16,517
|30
|Surin
|22
|▼
|16,467
|32
|Sisaket
|19
|▼
|15,896
|39
|Roi Et
|31
|▲
|12,351
|41
|Maha Sarakham
|34
|▲
|10,609
|45
|Chaiyaphum
|19
|▼
|9,721
|49
|Kalasin
|32
|▲
|8,638
|50
|Sakon Nakhon
|7
|▼
|7,559
|57
|Yasothon
|6
|▼
|5,234
|58
|Nakhon Phanom
|1
|▼
|4,866
|62
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|6
|▲
|4,147
|65
|Nong Khai
|28
|▲
|3,495
|66
|Loei
|17
|▼
|3,452
|68
|Amnat Charoen
|0
|▼
|2,890
|74
|Mukdahan
|2
|•
|2,227
|75
|Bueng Kan
|24
|▲
|1,941
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|7
|Songkhla
|682
|▼
|43,024
|9
|Yala
|487
|▲
|38,133
|12
|Narathiwat
|265
|▲
|34,012
|14
|Pattani
|511
|▼
|32,990
|19
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|582
|▼
|26,043
|25
|Surat Thani
|253
|•
|17,536
|33
|Phuket
|119
|▲
|14,329
|40
|Chumphon
|87
|▼
|11,864
|47
|Trang
|250
|▲
|9,287
|48
|Ranong
|13
|▼
|9,278
|52
|Phatthalung
|178
|▲
|7,292
|53
|Krabi
|96
|▲
|7,003
|60
|Phang Nga
|54
|▼
|4,270
|64
|Satun
|140
|▲
|3,835
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|35
|Chiang Mai
|461
|▲
|13,810
|61
|Uttaradit
|2
|▼
|4,151
|63
|Chiang Rai
|28
|▼
|4,129
|70
|Lamphun
|9
|▼
|2,609
|71
|Lampang
|10
|▲
|2,567
|72
|Nan
|0
|▼
|2,383
|76
|Phayao
|43
|▲
|1,929
|77
|Phrae
|12
|▲
|1,745
|78
|Mae Hong Son
|19
|•
|1,346
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|289
|▼
|98,953
|8
|Rayong
|259
|▲
|39,349
|15
|Chachoengsao
|88
|▲
|31,856
|20
|Prachinburi
|125
|▼
|21,417
|27
|Chanthaburi
|204
|▲
|17,141
|36
|Sa Kaeo
|96
|▼
|13,678
|54
|Trat
|71
|▼
|6,867
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|139
|▲
|72,498
|11
|Ratchaburi
|173
|▼
|35,398
|21
|Phetchaburi
|125
|▼
|21,237
|22
|Tak
|97
|▼
|20,012
|23
|Kanchanaburi
|95
|▼
|19,985
|34
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|240
|▼
|14,030
SOURCE: DDC & CCSA
