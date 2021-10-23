Covid-19 clusters prompt lockdown in 3 Korat villages

In Nakhon Ratchasima, aka Korat, 3 villages in the Non Sung and Bua Yai districts are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks causing a lockdown until early November. Ban Don Faek Moo 8 and Ban Faek Pattana Moo 15 in tambon Phon Songkhram and Khuem Muang village Moo 13 in Bua Yai district were ordered into lockdown.

The lockdown was put in place until November 2 by the Non Sung District communicable disease control centre after 34 infections were uncovered in the two villages. Authorities discovered the outbreak after a 53 year old woman tested positive for Covid-19 and further testing revealed 3 of her family members also contracted the virus.

The spread was traced further after testing a group of people who had gone swimming in the floodwaters of Isan Khieo canal, turning up several Covid-19 infections. Those people then further spread the virus to their relatives and immediate family members within the two villages.

These 2 villages had previously been put on lockdown in June after another Covid-19 outbreak.

The Bua Yai lockdown was traced to people from an at-risk province travelling to the village to visit their relatives to share a meal together. The family had not reported the family visit to any officials or community leaders and later testing revealed that 4 of the family members had contracted Covid-19 from their out-of-town visitors.

While a greater outbreak has not been uncovered in the village yet, the 4 family members had come in contact with quite a few members of the local community prompting authorities to order a lockdown until November 4 in order to determine if the Covid-19 cluster had spread further.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

