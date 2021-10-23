Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thammasat University says vaccines slowed by government docs
After striking several deals to import vaccines, Thammasat University has expressed frustration with how bureaucratic red tape is delaying the arrival of 3 million Moderna vaccines donated from Poland. They called for the government to expedite the process to get the Moderna vaccine into Thailand.
The 3 million vaccines that Poland had donated to the university were scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, but the shipment was delayed as the deal waited on official paperwork from the government of Thailand. A source from the university reported that the government said yes to the donation, but they did not submit the required documents to make it official.
The deal between the hospital of Thammasat University and Poland’s vaccine centre was arranged with the assistance of the Thonburi Healthcare Group who is facilitating the transportation of the Moderna vaccines from Poland to Thailand, as well as handling the quality-control tests and related expenses.
The delay has frustrated Thammasat University, which had already clashed with the government over a reduced distribution of vaccines previously, leaving the university short stocked for administering vaccines which they said slowed them in their battle to contain Covid-19 outbreaks.
The director of Thammasat University Hospital says they are still trying to get the government to submit paperwork and receive the vaccines from Poland, as they also expect 1.5 million vaccines to arrive by the end of October. In November, another batch of 2 million Moderna vaccines is scheduled to follow.
Aside from the 3 million donated vaccines from Poland, Thammasat University has made a deal in late September with a private hospital to import 5 million Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as well as a second deal to procure 2 million Moderna vaccines with another private hospital.
Thammasat University has also made an agreement to conduct trials for an unnamed European vaccine as well as with a generic drug manufacturer in India for the Molnupiravir antiviral drug made in India.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Vietnam to test reopening starting with Phu Quoc Island
Chinese law to limit homework and tutoring pressure on kids
Thai man takes grandfather hostage in Bangkok standoff
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Covid-19 forces 70 private schools out of business, 100 to follow
Covid-19 clusters prompt lockdown in 3 Korat villages
Thammasat University says vaccines slowed by government docs
Covid-19 Saturday: 74 deaths, 9,742 infections, provincial data
Thailand reopening roundup: What happens November 1
Thailand is open for tourism again, sort of
Thailand Pass website launching, accepted from November 2
Thailand’s chicken industry suffering from lack of migrant workers
US man arrested for bank fraud 1 day before statute of limitation
Tourism Minister proposes reopening entertainment venues November 1
Full details on the 3 ways to travel to Thailand from November 1
1 dead, 1 injured in prop gun shooting on Alec Baldwin movie set
Thailand requires 3 million baht insurance for ‘retirement’ visas
46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
Travellers after November 1 told to book quarantine hotels
Government outlines 7 conditions of quarantine-free re-opening
46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
Certificates of vaccination can now be submitted through Mor Prom app from today
Bangkok authorities and hotels prepare for returning travellers
Cabinet approves long-stay visa regulations as Thailand seeks more foreign investment
Over 100 customers, bar manager charged in Bangkok pub raid
Krabi tourism businesses not thrilled about Thailand’s reopening
Thailand to stop using Sinovac vaccine once current supply runs out
Dusit Poll: Thailand is not ready for international reopening
Police in Phuket increasing checkpoints, cracking down on moving violations and crime
End of skytrain pass may impact Bangkok condo market
Prominent economic think-tank welcomes November 1 re-opening plans
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
Thailand requires 3 million baht insurance for ‘retirement’ visas
- Thailand1 day ago
46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
- Thailand3 days ago
Travellers after November 1 told to book quarantine hotels
- Thailand2 days ago
Government outlines 7 conditions of quarantine-free re-opening
- Thailand1 day ago
46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok authorities and hotels prepare for returning travellers
- Thailand3 days ago
Cabinet approves long-stay visa regulations as Thailand seeks more foreign investment
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Government outlines 3 entry schemes for international travellers from November
Recent comments: