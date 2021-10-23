Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thammasat University says vaccines slowed by government docs

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Thammasat University says vaccines donated from Poland are delayed due to government's slow paperwork. (via timeshighereducation.com)

After striking several deals to import vaccines, Thammasat University has expressed frustration with how bureaucratic red tape is delaying the arrival of 3 million Moderna vaccines donated from Poland. They called for the government to expedite the process to get the Moderna vaccine into Thailand.

The 3 million vaccines that Poland had donated to the university were scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, but the shipment was delayed as the deal waited on official paperwork from the government of Thailand. A source from the university reported that the government said yes to the donation, but they did not submit the required documents to make it official.

The deal between the hospital of Thammasat University and Poland’s vaccine centre was arranged with the assistance of the Thonburi Healthcare Group who is facilitating the transportation of the Moderna vaccines from Poland to Thailand, as well as handling the quality-control tests and related expenses.

The delay has frustrated Thammasat University, which had already clashed with the government over a reduced distribution of vaccines previously, leaving the university short stocked for administering vaccines which they said slowed them in their battle to contain Covid-19 outbreaks.

The director of Thammasat University Hospital says they are still trying to get the government to submit paperwork and receive the vaccines from Poland, as they also expect 1.5 million vaccines to arrive by the end of October. In November, another batch of 2 million Moderna vaccines is scheduled to follow.

Aside from the 3 million donated vaccines from Poland, Thammasat University has made a deal in late September with a private hospital to import 5 million Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as well as a second deal to procure 2 million Moderna vaccines with another private hospital.

Thammasat University has also made an agreement to conduct trials for an unnamed European vaccine as well as with a generic drug manufacturer in India for the Molnupiravir antiviral drug made in India.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
yetanother
2021-10-23 16:49
"A source from the university reported that the government said yes to the donation, but they did not submit the required documents to make it official." simple explanation, they just couldnt be bothered, too much like work and responsibility
image
Jason
2021-10-23 16:58
There may be a hidden west versus east thing happening here. Which has no place in the response to this virus. Anyone...and I mean anyone...who thinks that Covid 19 as a virus has a political agenda??...is certifiable! The Thai…
image
Jeff_bkk
2021-10-23 17:14
Similar situation to the American donation; this is nonsense. Can’t wait for the health minister to come in and blame some other mofo. Now which hospitals did Thammasat buy on behalf of… I want to get in touch with…
image
King Cotton
2021-10-23 17:30
1 hour ago, gion said: What do you expect from a government that is staffed with people and most of them only have their position because of relationships. Which of them has an academic education with a university degree from…
image
King Cotton
2021-10-23 17:36
16 minutes ago, Jeff_bkk said: Similar situation to the American donation; this is nonsense. Can’t wait for the health minister to come in and blame some other mofo. Not surprised at your evident dismay, @Jeff_bkk . . . this bureaucratic hold-up…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Vietnam58 mins ago

Vietnam to test reopening starting with Phu Quoc Island
World2 hours ago

Chinese law to limit homework and tutoring pressure on kids
Bangkok2 hours ago

Thai man takes grandfather hostage in Bangkok standoff

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Covid-19 forces 70 private schools out of business, 100 to follow
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Covid-19 clusters prompt lockdown in 3 Korat villages
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thammasat University says vaccines slowed by government docs
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Covid-19 Saturday: 74 deaths, 9,742 infections, provincial data
Tourism6 hours ago

Thailand reopening roundup: What happens November 1
Tourism7 hours ago

Thailand is open for tourism again, sort of
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand Pass website launching, accepted from November 2
Business7 hours ago

Thailand’s chicken industry suffering from lack of migrant workers
Crime18 hours ago

US man arrested for bank fraud 1 day before statute of limitation
Tourism20 hours ago

Tourism Minister proposes reopening entertainment venues November 1
Tourism21 hours ago

Full details on the 3 ways to travel to Thailand from November 1
World1 day ago

1 dead, 1 injured in prop gun shooting on Alec Baldwin movie set
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending