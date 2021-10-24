Connect with us

Hua Hin

Hua Hin calls for delay in reopening amid Covid-19 infections

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Hua Hin is battling a rise in Covid-19 and suggests delaying their reopening.

Prachuap Khiri Khan, the Western province that is home to tourist magnet Hua Hin, may not be ready for reopening in just over a week. Amid spiking Covid-19 infections, some officials in Hua Hin are calling for a delay, pushing back reopening for the town until December.

The province had 240 infections in today’s report, half as many as the day before after experiencing a spike over the last few days. The last 7 days have seen 1,698 new Covid-19 infections, averaging 242 a day. That’s nearly 4 times higher than the same 7-day period last month, which saw 457 infections, or an average of 65 infections per day.

But, unlike Chiang Mai that uncovered clusters in markets and suspect spread from illegal gatherings, Prachuap Khiri Khan is tracing their Covid-19 infections to a different source: migrant and immigrant workers. The majority of infections recently have been in Pran Buri district, where 362 of Saturday’s 445 reported infections were found.

A good chunk of those infections was traced to 4 factories that produce canned fruit as well as the staff dorms at the construction site of a dual-track railway project underway. Many of those who tested positive for the virus are Burmese workers.

The surges of infections are worrisome as the resort town of Hua Hin is experiencing a parallel surge in hotel bookings this holiday weekend. Many local businesses are fearful that the influx of tourists in the town could lead to big outbreaks with Covid-19 spiking in the province as well as nearby provinces as the tourists return home after a long weekend holiday.

An advisor to the Hua Hin-Cha Am Tourism Business Association expressed the concern of the local businesses and called for the reopening of their city to be delayed until December instead of joining the November 1 reopening plan along with many provinces around Thailand in order to get the Covid-19 infections under control.

Prachuap Khiri Khan daily infections

 

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

image

Recent comments:
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-24 14:56
6 minutes ago, Thaiger said: calling for a delay, pushing back reopening for the town until December Would anybody be surprised if there was a u turn at the very last moment? In fact, I'd be surprised if not.
image
Soidog
2021-10-24 15:09
7 minutes ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: Would anybody be surprised if there was a u turn at the very last moment? In fact, I'd be surprised if not. Well it makes you wonder if this is why the process and finalising…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

