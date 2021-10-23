Thailand
Covid-19 forces 70 private schools out of business, 100 to follow
With Covid-19 shutting down classroom learning for months on end, private schools are struggling, with about 70 going out of business in the past 9 months. The Office of the Private Education Promotion Commission has already received notice from nearly 100 more private schools planning on closing.
The president of the Association of Private Education Promotion and Coordination Committee explain that this semester many parents have not been able to pay school tuition fees creating cash flow problems with unpaid dues estimated at about 1 billion baht.
In fact, schools are losing registered students in part due to parents not being able to afford tuition and also often to the fact that families have relocated due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The economic hardship faced by families has led to many schools facing an insurmountable cash flow problem.
Many teachers in the schools have volunteered to accept a 50% pay cut in their salaries to help with the financial burden faced by these private schools who are only collecting tuition some some of the families with students attending. The teachers have accepted the pay cut as an alternative to losing their jobs completely.
The association has urged the Ministry of Education to help the schools in allowing them to open on-site learning before the second semester by providing them with free rapid antigen test kits to test students and teachers and create a Covid-19 safe zone.
Many private schools are struggling with the effects of Covid-19 including Bangkok’s well-known Amnuaysilpa Thonburi School, which announced the cash flow problems were forcing it to shutter its doors after more than 80 years of education. The president of the Prapamontree chain of schools warned that while many people view private schools as a profit-focused for many students business, these schools are estimated to save the government about 6 billion baht each year as they replace public schools for thousands of students.
The school chain president did admit that Covid-19 was the nail in the coffin for many private schools that have struggled already with student shortages due to 5 to 10 years of low birth rates in Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Vietnam to test reopening starting with Phu Quoc Island
Chinese law to limit homework and tutoring pressure on kids
Thai man takes grandfather hostage in Bangkok standoff
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Covid-19 forces 70 private schools out of business, 100 to follow
Covid-19 clusters prompt lockdown in 3 Korat villages
Thammasat University says vaccines slowed by government docs
Covid-19 Saturday: 74 deaths, 9,742 infections, provincial data
Thailand reopening roundup: What happens November 1
Thailand is open for tourism again, sort of
Thailand Pass website launching, accepted from November 2
Thailand’s chicken industry suffering from lack of migrant workers
US man arrested for bank fraud 1 day before statute of limitation
Tourism Minister proposes reopening entertainment venues November 1
Full details on the 3 ways to travel to Thailand from November 1
1 dead, 1 injured in prop gun shooting on Alec Baldwin movie set
Thailand requires 3 million baht insurance for ‘retirement’ visas
46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
Travellers after November 1 told to book quarantine hotels
Government outlines 7 conditions of quarantine-free re-opening
46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
Certificates of vaccination can now be submitted through Mor Prom app from today
Bangkok authorities and hotels prepare for returning travellers
Cabinet approves long-stay visa regulations as Thailand seeks more foreign investment
Over 100 customers, bar manager charged in Bangkok pub raid
Krabi tourism businesses not thrilled about Thailand’s reopening
Thailand to stop using Sinovac vaccine once current supply runs out
Dusit Poll: Thailand is not ready for international reopening
Police in Phuket increasing checkpoints, cracking down on moving violations and crime
End of skytrain pass may impact Bangkok condo market
Prominent economic think-tank welcomes November 1 re-opening plans
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
Thailand requires 3 million baht insurance for ‘retirement’ visas
- Thailand1 day ago
46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
- Thailand3 days ago
Travellers after November 1 told to book quarantine hotels
- Thailand2 days ago
Government outlines 7 conditions of quarantine-free re-opening
- Thailand1 day ago
46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok authorities and hotels prepare for returning travellers
- Thailand3 days ago
Cabinet approves long-stay visa regulations as Thailand seeks more foreign investment
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Government outlines 3 entry schemes for international travellers from November
Recent comments: