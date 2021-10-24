Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai Covid-19 infections swell ahead of reopening

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Chiang Mai faces surging Covid-19 numbers ahead of its November 1 reopening.

November 1 is fast approaching and with it a major reopening effort all across Thailand. But a few of the target Blue Zone areas that the government has focused on due to their popularity with foreign tourists are struggling, as Chiang Mai in particular has been battling a swell in Covid-19 infections.

Chiang Mai has seen their daily infection numbers jumping since the second week of October and they steadily climbed from under 200 to now in the 350 to 450 range each day. Officials attribute this jump to the uncovering of new infection clusters as the province tests residence for Covid-19 ahead of the reopening in just over a week.

Today’s Covid-19 report saw 461 new infections in the province with officials from the Provincial Communicable Disease Office saying just 5 of those infections were brought in from outside of Chiang Mai. Since the beginning of July, the total number of infections stands at 9,660, likely to surpass 10,000 in the next day or two.

A number of big clusters have been uncovered in Chiang Mai in the last few days, according to the head of the Disease Control Unit of the Provincial Public Health Office. They have infected 120 people, with 67 patients alone being infected by a cluster traced to Muang Mai market.

He fears that clusters like this will continue to be found in part because people don’t want to admit that they visited illegal nightlife venues, parties, or gambling dens, where are they get infected and then spread Covid-19 among their family and community.

On the plus side, Chiang Mai has 74% of its population vaccinated, over 934,000 people. Almost 300,000 of those vaccinated are vulnerable, either over 60 or with underlying health conditions. And health officials report that the majority of new infections have been categorised in the green group, designated for those who are asymptomatic or experience only very mild symptoms.

 

Chiang Mai daily infections

 

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
Malc-Thai
2021-10-24 15:11
'Chiang Mai has 74% of its population vaccinated, over 934,000 people' fully vaccinated or just 1st dose of sinovac ?
image
palooka
2021-10-24 15:16
You increase testing and you find more infections. That is a real shock. (to the big opening)
image
Malc-Thai
2021-10-24 15:21
4 minutes ago, palooka said: You increase testing and you find more infections. That is a real shock. (to the big opening) Doesn't look good for the big 4 with hua hin now too looking to delay opening ! Do…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

