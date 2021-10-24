Connect with us

Tourism

Ministry of Foreign Affairs sings praises of Thailand Pass

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The government says the Thailand Pass will streamline entries next month. (via Thai Embassy/ dk photography unsplash)

The promotion engines are rolling as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched a global charm offensive to win over travellers regarding the new Thailand Pass that will replace Certificates of Entry for international travellers to Thailand as the country reopens on November 1. The Thailand Pass, a collaboration between the Department of Consular Affairs and the Digital Government Development Agency, is claimed to be a much easier web-based system for travel and health information to be collected and uploaded before travelling to Thailand.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that over the last year-and-a-half, the ministry has approved more than 400,000 CoE requests for people to visit Thailand, both foreign travellers and Thai nationals returning home. They say that the new Thailand Pass system will reduce unnecessary paperwork and procedure for those wishing to come to Thailand.

Representatives from all the agencies involved in launching the new Thailand Pass are convinced that it will be a much more efficient way the screen people and approve them to enter Thailand, adding that Thai embassies and consulates in foreign countries, as well as the Department of Consular Affairs, are hard at work testing the system to make sure it is stable before the official launch on November 1.

One main advantage the spokesperson espoused is that the Thailand Pass system will be fully automatic, with applicants going to tp.consular.go.th to register and process their application, leaving government officials only to advise on the process.

“Thai embassies and consulates will change their original role of issuing the COEs to publicising and giving advice on the registration of the Thailand Pass system. This means there will be no more process of seeking their approval.”

To be more helpful and efficient than the CoE application, the Thailand Pass is designed to collect travel plans and health information while simultaneously assisting in filing the mandatory TM6 and T8 forms necessary upon arrival in Thailand. The process is said to take 3 to 5 days depending on which Embassy or consulate is processing it, and travellers are advised to apply at least one week before their intended travel date.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Ted
2021-10-24 12:48
20 minutes ago, RobMuir said: I saw how quickly they recovered after other setbacks, the Tsunami, Bali bombing, the WFC etc etc. They have hit the ground running again. For Thais, I hope you are correct [your forward thinking]. We will…
image
riclag
2021-10-24 13:13
48 minutes ago, Ted said: I did a test with my family the other day and I sent over the "new scheme for enter Thailand" and wrote something smilar to "can I look forward for xmas celebrations with the whole…
image
Manu
2021-10-24 13:29
What worries me the most is what are they going to do with all these data collected, especially the health one which should be the most private? How far could they use these data in order to know anything about…
image
BIGGLES
2021-10-24 14:39
2 hours ago, RobMuir said: Sounds like another proactive initiative introduced by Thais that will soon be copied by other countries. They sure know what they are doing when it comes to attracting tourists. Sustained success and growth over decades.…
image
BBY
2021-10-24 15:08
So basically Thailand does NOT open as advised on November 1st. As there is no way you can apply now until the 1st. COE is now closed and The Pass does not open until the 1st. Then reportedly 3 to…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Economy2 mins ago

Bank of Thailand plans real-world test of digital currency in 2022
Hua Hin49 mins ago

Hua Hin calls for delay in reopening amid Covid-19 infections
Chiang Mai1 hour ago

Chiang Mai Covid-19 infections swell ahead of reopening

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Koh Samui2 hours ago

Thailand’s bars and beach parties remain strictly closed (cough)
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Covid-19 Sunday: Deaths fall to low of 56, provincial data
Tourism4 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs sings praises of Thailand Pass
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Covid-19 in prison: outbreaks from overcrowding now subsiding
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Covid-19 deaths receding, but still here; 1 month old baby dies
Crime22 hours ago

Van packed with 39 illegal burmese workers stopped in Phichit
Vietnam23 hours ago

Vietnam to test reopening starting with Phu Quoc Island
World24 hours ago

Chinese law to limit homework and tutoring pressure on kids
Bangkok1 day ago

Thai man takes grandfather hostage in Bangkok standoff
Thailand1 day ago

Covid-19 forces 70 private schools out of business, 100 to follow
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Covid-19 clusters prompt lockdown in 3 Korat villages
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Thammasat University says vaccines slowed by government docs
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending