Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 Saturday: 74 deaths, 9,742 infections, provincial data
Today, the CCSA reported 9,742 new Covid-19 infections, down 68 since yesterday, and 74 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 8 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,812,268 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,182 recoveries, up 331 from yesterday. There are now 101,803 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 514 from yesterday, including 2,452 in the ICU and 560 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 70 were found in correctional facilities, 546 were identified by community testing, and 9,121 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,033 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA
As tourism provinces prepare to reopen, Bangkok’s daily Covid-19 infections stayed below 1,000 with 935 infections in the last 24 hours, up slightly from yesterday. Phuket saw 118 new Covid-19 cases as daily infections continue their downward trend, but 6 new deaths bring the October death toll to 32 and the total deaths on the island to 107. Meanwhile, 1,702 people are still under medical care with 380 being discharged in the last 24 hours.
Chonburi daily infections had been falling but jumped from 299 to 373 infections, still a great improvement over the nearly 1000 cases a day just last month. While 455 people were released from medical care or supervision, 6,369 people are still under medical care there and 694 people have died so far in the province, with 3 new deaths yesterday.
Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chiang Mai, gearing up for reopening November 1, both continue to suffer a surge in Covid-19, moving up in the provincial totals list with 445 and 356 infections respectively. The Deep South is still seeing a Covid-19 infection crisis, with Yala’s 434 infections moving it to 9th on the list, while Tak also moved up with 166 infections.
Nan broke its Covid-19 free streak after 5 days in a row without a single case, having 4 infections today. Uthai Thani and Lampang are the 2 provinces without new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|935
|▲
|392,785
|7
|Songkhla
|695
|▲
|42,342
|19
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|660
|▼
|25,461
|14
|Pattani
|512
|▲
|32,479
|34
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|445
|▲
|13,790
|9
|Yala
|434
|▲
|37,646
|3
|Chonburi
|373
|▲
|98,664
|36
|Chiang Mai
|356
|▼
|13,349
|2
|Samut Prakan
|312
|▲
|120,267
|25
|Surat Thani
|253
|▲
|17,283
Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|935
|▲
|392,785
|2
|Samut Prakan
|312
|▲
|120,267
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|87
|▲
|91,647
|6
|Nonthaburi
|92
|▼
|56,154
|10
|Pathum Thani
|50
|▼
|37,608
|13
|Nakhon Pathom
|51
|▼
|33,081
|16
|Saraburi
|111
|▼
|28,952
|17
|Ayutthaya
|116
|▲
|28,683
|32
|Lopburi
|49
|▼
|15,866
|37
|Nakhon Sawan
|124
|▼
|13,294
|38
|Suphan Buri
|45
|▼
|12,768
|42
|Ang Thong
|12
|▼
|10,474
|43
|Samut Songkhram
|21
|▼
|10,131
|44
|Nakhon Nayok
|22
|▼
|10,057
|46
|Phetchabun
|39
|▼
|9,650
|51
|Kamphaeng Phet
|23
|▲
|7,526
|55
|Sukhothai
|23
|▲
|5,692
|56
|Phitsanulok
|45
|▲
|5,634
|59
|Phichit
|20
|•
|4,588
|67
|Uthai Thani
|0
|▼
|3,079
|69
|Sing Buri
|19
|▲
|2,798
|73
|Chai Nat
|1
|▼
|2,331
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|18
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|82
|▼
|28,342
|24
|Ubon Ratchathani
|135
|▲
|18,373
|26
|Khon Kaen
|231
|▲
|17,020
|28
|Udon Thani
|190
|▲
|16,680
|29
|Buriram
|32
|▲
|16,487
|30
|Surin
|45
|▼
|16,445
|31
|Sisaket
|29
|▼
|15,877
|39
|Roi Et
|30
|▲
|12,320
|41
|Maha Sarakham
|28
|▲
|10,575
|45
|Chaiyaphum
|36
|▲
|9,702
|49
|Kalasin
|27
|▼
|8,606
|50
|Sakon Nakhon
|12
|▼
|7,552
|57
|Yasothon
|14
|▼
|5,228
|58
|Nakhon Phanom
|6
|▲
|4,865
|62
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|4
|▲
|4,141
|65
|Nong Khai
|24
|▲
|3,467
|66
|Loei
|18
|▲
|3,435
|68
|Amnat Charoen
|1
|•
|2,890
|74
|Mukdahan
|2
|▼
|2,225
|75
|Bueng Kan
|3
|•
|1,917
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|7
|Songkhla
|695
|▲
|42,342
|9
|Yala
|434
|▲
|37,646
|12
|Narathiwat
|251
|▼
|33,747
|14
|Pattani
|512
|▲
|32,479
|19
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|660
|▼
|25,461
|25
|Surat Thani
|253
|▲
|17,283
|33
|Phuket
|118
|▼
|14,210
|40
|Chumphon
|96
|▼
|11,777
|47
|Ranong
|17
|▲
|9,265
|48
|Trang
|245
|▲
|9,037
|52
|Phatthalung
|85
|▲
|7,114
|53
|Krabi
|94
|▲
|6,907
|60
|Phang Nga
|71
|▲
|4,216
|64
|Satun
|99
|▼
|3,695
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|36
|Chiang Mai
|356
|▼
|13,349
|61
|Uttaradit
|5
|▼
|4,149
|63
|Chiang Rai
|30
|▲
|4,101
|70
|Lamphun
|15
|▲
|2,600
|71
|Lampang
|0
|▼
|2,557
|72
|Nan
|4
|▲
|2,383
|76
|Phayao
|38
|▲
|1,886
|77
|Phrae
|7
|▼
|1,733
|78
|Mae Hong Son
|19
|▼
|1,327
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|373
|▲
|98,664
|8
|Rayong
|230
|▲
|39,090
|15
|Chachoengsao
|77
|▼
|31,768
|20
|Prachinburi
|143
|▼
|21,292
|27
|Chanthaburi
|196
|▼
|16,937
|35
|Sa Kaeo
|143
|▼
|13,582
|54
|Trat
|171
|▲
|6,796
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|70
|▼
|72,359
|11
|Ratchaburi
|226
|▼
|35,225
|21
|Phetchaburi
|146
|•
|21,112
|22
|Tak
|166
|▼
|19,915
|23
|Kanchanaburi
|101
|▼
|19,890
|34
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|445
|▲
|13,790
SOURCE: DDC & CCSA
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Vietnam to test reopening starting with Phu Quoc Island
Chinese law to limit homework and tutoring pressure on kids
Thai man takes grandfather hostage in Bangkok standoff
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Covid-19 forces 70 private schools out of business, 100 to follow
Covid-19 clusters prompt lockdown in 3 Korat villages
Thammasat University says vaccines slowed by government docs
Covid-19 Saturday: 74 deaths, 9,742 infections, provincial data
Thailand reopening roundup: What happens November 1
Thailand is open for tourism again, sort of
Thailand Pass website launching, accepted from November 2
Thailand’s chicken industry suffering from lack of migrant workers
US man arrested for bank fraud 1 day before statute of limitation
Tourism Minister proposes reopening entertainment venues November 1
Full details on the 3 ways to travel to Thailand from November 1
1 dead, 1 injured in prop gun shooting on Alec Baldwin movie set
Thailand requires 3 million baht insurance for ‘retirement’ visas
46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
Travellers after November 1 told to book quarantine hotels
Government outlines 7 conditions of quarantine-free re-opening
46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
Certificates of vaccination can now be submitted through Mor Prom app from today
Bangkok authorities and hotels prepare for returning travellers
Cabinet approves long-stay visa regulations as Thailand seeks more foreign investment
Over 100 customers, bar manager charged in Bangkok pub raid
Krabi tourism businesses not thrilled about Thailand’s reopening
Thailand to stop using Sinovac vaccine once current supply runs out
Dusit Poll: Thailand is not ready for international reopening
Police in Phuket increasing checkpoints, cracking down on moving violations and crime
End of skytrain pass may impact Bangkok condo market
Prominent economic think-tank welcomes November 1 re-opening plans
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
Thailand requires 3 million baht insurance for ‘retirement’ visas
- Thailand1 day ago
46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
- Thailand3 days ago
Travellers after November 1 told to book quarantine hotels
- Thailand2 days ago
Government outlines 7 conditions of quarantine-free re-opening
- Thailand1 day ago
46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok authorities and hotels prepare for returning travellers
- Thailand3 days ago
Cabinet approves long-stay visa regulations as Thailand seeks more foreign investment
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Government outlines 3 entry schemes for international travellers from November