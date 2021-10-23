Connect with us

Covid-19 Saturday: 74 deaths, 9,742 infections, provincial data

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 23 October Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 9,742 new Covid-19 infections, down 68 since yesterday, and 74 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 8 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,812,268 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

23OCT Covid-19 Snapshot

 

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,182 recoveries, up 331 from yesterday. There are now 101,803 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 514 from yesterday, including 2,452 in the ICU and 560 on ventilators.

23OCT Medical Care

 

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 70 were found in correctional facilities, 546 were identified by community testing, and 9,121 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,033 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

 

23OCT Covid-19 Infections

 

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA

As tourism provinces prepare to reopen, Bangkok’s daily Covid-19 infections stayed below 1,000 with 935 infections in the last 24 hours, up slightly from yesterday. Phuket saw 118 new Covid-19 cases as daily infections continue their downward trend, but 6 new deaths bring the October death toll to 32 and the total deaths on the island to 107. Meanwhile, 1,702 people are still under medical care with 380 being discharged in the last 24 hours.

Chonburi daily infections had been falling but jumped from 299 to 373 infections, still a great improvement over the nearly 1000 cases a day just last month. While 455 people were released from medical care or supervision, 6,369 people are still under medical care there and 694 people have died so far in the province, with 3 new deaths yesterday.

Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chiang Mai, gearing up for reopening November 1, both continue to suffer a surge in Covid-19, moving up in the provincial totals list with 445 and 356 infections respectively. The Deep South is still seeing a Covid-19 infection crisis, with Yala’s 434 infections moving it to 9th on the list, while Tak also moved up with 166 infections.

Nan broke its Covid-19 free streak after 5 days in a row without a single case, having 4 infections today. Uthai Thani and Lampang are the 2 provinces without new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 935 392,785
7 Songkhla 695 42,342
19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 660 25,461
14 Pattani 512 32,479
34 Prachuap Khiri Khan 445 13,790
9 Yala 434 37,646
3 Chonburi 373 98,664
36 Chiang Mai 356 13,349
2 Samut Prakan 312 120,267
25 Surat Thani 253 17,283

 

23OCT Tourist Provinces

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 935 392,785
2 Samut Prakan 312 120,267
4 Samut Sakhon 87 91,647
6 Nonthaburi 92 56,154
10 Pathum Thani 50 37,608
13 Nakhon Pathom 51 33,081
16 Saraburi 111 28,952
17 Ayutthaya 116 28,683
32 Lopburi 49 15,866
37 Nakhon Sawan 124 13,294
38 Suphan Buri 45 12,768
42 Ang Thong 12 10,474
43 Samut Songkhram 21 10,131
44 Nakhon Nayok 22 10,057
46 Phetchabun 39 9,650
51 Kamphaeng Phet 23 7,526
55 Sukhothai 23 5,692
56 Phitsanulok 45 5,634
59 Phichit 20 4,588
67 Uthai Thani 0 3,079
69 Sing Buri 19 2,798
73 Chai Nat 1 2,331

 

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
18 Nakhon Ratchasima 82 28,342
24 Ubon Ratchathani 135 18,373
26 Khon Kaen 231 17,020
28 Udon Thani 190 16,680
29 Buriram 32 16,487
30 Surin 45 16,445
31 Sisaket 29 15,877
39 Roi Et 30 12,320
41 Maha Sarakham 28 10,575
45 Chaiyaphum 36 9,702
49 Kalasin 27 8,606
50 Sakon Nakhon 12 7,552
57 Yasothon 14 5,228
58 Nakhon Phanom 6 4,865
62 Nong Bua Lamphu 4 4,141
65 Nong Khai 24 3,467
66 Loei 18 3,435
68 Amnat Charoen 1 2,890
74 Mukdahan 2 2,225
75 Bueng Kan 3 1,917

 

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
7 Songkhla 695 42,342
9 Yala 434 37,646
12 Narathiwat 251 33,747
14 Pattani 512 32,479
19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 660 25,461
25 Surat Thani 253 17,283
33 Phuket 118 14,210
40 Chumphon 96 11,777
47 Ranong 17 9,265
48 Trang 245 9,037
52 Phatthalung 85 7,114
53 Krabi 94 6,907
60 Phang Nga 71 4,216
64 Satun 99 3,695

 

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
36 Chiang Mai 356 13,349
61 Uttaradit 5 4,149
63 Chiang Rai 30 4,101
70 Lamphun 15 2,600
71 Lampang 0 2,557
72 Nan 4 2,383
76 Phayao 38 1,886
77 Phrae 7 1,733
78 Mae Hong Son 19 1,327

 

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 373 98,664
8 Rayong 230 39,090
15 Chachoengsao 77 31,768
20 Prachinburi 143 21,292
27 Chanthaburi 196 16,937
35 Sa Kaeo 143 13,582
54 Trat 171 6,796

 

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 70 72,359
11 Ratchaburi 226 35,225
21 Phetchaburi 146 21,112
22 Tak 166 19,915
23 Kanchanaburi 101 19,890
34 Prachuap Khiri Khan 445 13,790

 

SOURCE: DDC & CCSA

SOURCE: DDC & CCSA

 

