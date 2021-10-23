Covid-19 Saturday: 74 deaths, 9,742 infections, provincial data

Today, the CCSA reported 9,742 new Covid-19 infections, down 68 since yesterday, and 74 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 8 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,812,268 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,182 recoveries, up 331 from yesterday. There are now 101,803 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 514 from yesterday, including 2,452 in the ICU and 560 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 70 were found in correctional facilities, 546 were identified by community testing, and 9,121 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,033 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA

As tourism provinces prepare to reopen, Bangkok’s daily Covid-19 infections stayed below 1,000 with 935 infections in the last 24 hours, up slightly from yesterday. Phuket saw 118 new Covid-19 cases as daily infections continue their downward trend, but 6 new deaths bring the October death toll to 32 and the total deaths on the island to 107. Meanwhile, 1,702 people are still under medical care with 380 being discharged in the last 24 hours.

Chonburi daily infections had been falling but jumped from 299 to 373 infections, still a great improvement over the nearly 1000 cases a day just last month. While 455 people were released from medical care or supervision, 6,369 people are still under medical care there and 694 people have died so far in the province, with 3 new deaths yesterday.

Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chiang Mai, gearing up for reopening November 1, both continue to suffer a surge in Covid-19, moving up in the provincial totals list with 445 and 356 infections respectively. The Deep South is still seeing a Covid-19 infection crisis, with Yala’s 434 infections moving it to 9th on the list, while Tak also moved up with 166 infections.

Nan broke its Covid-19 free streak after 5 days in a row without a single case, having 4 infections today. Uthai Thani and Lampang are the 2 provinces without new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 935 ▲ 392,785 7 Songkhla 695 ▲ 42,342 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 660 ▼ 25,461 14 Pattani 512 ▲ 32,479 34 Prachuap Khiri Khan 445 ▲ 13,790 9 Yala 434 ▲ 37,646 3 Chonburi 373 ▲ 98,664 36 Chiang Mai 356 ▼ 13,349 2 Samut Prakan 312 ▲ 120,267 25 Surat Thani 253 ▲ 17,283

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 935 ▲ 392,785 2 Samut Prakan 312 ▲ 120,267 4 Samut Sakhon 87 ▲ 91,647 6 Nonthaburi 92 ▼ 56,154 10 Pathum Thani 50 ▼ 37,608 13 Nakhon Pathom 51 ▼ 33,081 16 Saraburi 111 ▼ 28,952 17 Ayutthaya 116 ▲ 28,683 32 Lopburi 49 ▼ 15,866 37 Nakhon Sawan 124 ▼ 13,294 38 Suphan Buri 45 ▼ 12,768 42 Ang Thong 12 ▼ 10,474 43 Samut Songkhram 21 ▼ 10,131 44 Nakhon Nayok 22 ▼ 10,057 46 Phetchabun 39 ▼ 9,650 51 Kamphaeng Phet 23 ▲ 7,526 55 Sukhothai 23 ▲ 5,692 56 Phitsanulok 45 ▲ 5,634 59 Phichit 20 • 4,588 67 Uthai Thani 0 ▼ 3,079 69 Sing Buri 19 ▲ 2,798 73 Chai Nat 1 ▼ 2,331

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 18 Nakhon Ratchasima 82 ▼ 28,342 24 Ubon Ratchathani 135 ▲ 18,373 26 Khon Kaen 231 ▲ 17,020 28 Udon Thani 190 ▲ 16,680 29 Buriram 32 ▲ 16,487 30 Surin 45 ▼ 16,445 31 Sisaket 29 ▼ 15,877 39 Roi Et 30 ▲ 12,320 41 Maha Sarakham 28 ▲ 10,575 45 Chaiyaphum 36 ▲ 9,702 49 Kalasin 27 ▼ 8,606 50 Sakon Nakhon 12 ▼ 7,552 57 Yasothon 14 ▼ 5,228 58 Nakhon Phanom 6 ▲ 4,865 62 Nong Bua Lamphu 4 ▲ 4,141 65 Nong Khai 24 ▲ 3,467 66 Loei 18 ▲ 3,435 68 Amnat Charoen 1 • 2,890 74 Mukdahan 2 ▼ 2,225 75 Bueng Kan 3 • 1,917

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 7 Songkhla 695 ▲ 42,342 9 Yala 434 ▲ 37,646 12 Narathiwat 251 ▼ 33,747 14 Pattani 512 ▲ 32,479 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 660 ▼ 25,461 25 Surat Thani 253 ▲ 17,283 33 Phuket 118 ▼ 14,210 40 Chumphon 96 ▼ 11,777 47 Ranong 17 ▲ 9,265 48 Trang 245 ▲ 9,037 52 Phatthalung 85 ▲ 7,114 53 Krabi 94 ▲ 6,907 60 Phang Nga 71 ▲ 4,216 64 Satun 99 ▼ 3,695

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 36 Chiang Mai 356 ▼ 13,349 61 Uttaradit 5 ▼ 4,149 63 Chiang Rai 30 ▲ 4,101 70 Lamphun 15 ▲ 2,600 71 Lampang 0 ▼ 2,557 72 Nan 4 ▲ 2,383 76 Phayao 38 ▲ 1,886 77 Phrae 7 ▼ 1,733 78 Mae Hong Son 19 ▼ 1,327

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 373 ▲ 98,664 8 Rayong 230 ▲ 39,090 15 Chachoengsao 77 ▼ 31,768 20 Prachinburi 143 ▼ 21,292 27 Chanthaburi 196 ▼ 16,937 35 Sa Kaeo 143 ▼ 13,582 54 Trat 171 ▲ 6,796

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 70 ▼ 72,359 11 Ratchaburi 226 ▼ 35,225 21 Phetchaburi 146 • 21,112 22 Tak 166 ▼ 19,915 23 Kanchanaburi 101 ▼ 19,890 34 Prachuap Khiri Khan 445 ▲ 13,790

SOURCE: DDC & CCSA

