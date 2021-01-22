Sell your home with FazWaz
Chon Buri province reports 0 cases of Covid today

The Thaiger

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Chon Buri province reports 0 cases of Covid today
FILE PHOTO
Chon Buri province is reporting 0 new cases of Covid-19, marking 3 out of 4 days with no new infections. Despite the good news, The Chonburi Department of Public Health is warning residents to “stay vigilant”.

A migrant worker tested positive for the virus yesterday but all close contacts, 93 people, to the person have tested negative and went into quarantine. The Provincial Employment Office in Mueang Chon Buri also closed, out of precaution.

The Chon Buri Department of Public Health says they will test 35 more who live around the same camp as the migrant worker, but those people are not considered close contacts. Banglamung and Pattaya has not had any cases of Covid for the past 7 days. Officials have said many times that the closure measures and provincial travel restrictions, that have left thousands out of work, will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so, but it looks like any reviews of the measures will take place at the end of this month.

Currently, Chon Buri province is categorised as a “highly controlled” area which essentially deems all travel to be stopped. Those who do wish to travel, to or from the area, must have written permission by a district official in order to enter or leave.

Such strict measures have left many formal workers desperate as hotels have asked many times for the government to issue a forced lockdown which would help these workers collect social security to aid their lost salaries. But those requests have so far been denied as the government says they are mulling other ways in which to help.

In the meantime, hotels have taken their restaurants to the streets by offering food stalls and delivery with most of the owners saying they are trying to support their remaining staff. Chinese businessmen handed out food packages last night in a goodwill gesture to help those in need.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chon Buri records no new Covid-19 infections for first time in 3 weeks

Maya Taylor

Published

3 days ago

on

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

By

Chon Buri records no new Covid-19 infections for first time in 3 weeks
PHOTO: Wikimedia

For the first time in 3 weeks, since it was hit by the resurgence of Covid-19 in late December, the eastern province of Chon Buri has recorded no new cases. It comes after weeks of restrictions and the closure of businesses, including nightlife and entertainment venues. The provincial Department of Public Health confirmed the positive development, which is being attributed to proactive and targeted mass testing of high-risk groups.

The Pattaya News reports that hundreds of Chon Buri residents are being tested every day, with testing expected to continue for the rest of the week. Wichai Thanasopon from the Chon Buri Department of Public Health has cautioned against people dropping their guard however, insisting everyone must continue to adhere to hygiene measures such as mask-wearing, hand washing, and social distancing.

Officials have also said it’s too soon to say if shuttered businesses can re-open or if other restrictions can be lifted, adding that they will monitor the situation as mass-testing continues throughout the province. Among the high-risk groups being tested are migrant workers living in cramped and crowded conditions, as well as those who visited entertainment spots in Si Racha, those who attended illegal gambling events, and key workers such as supermarket employees and taxi drivers.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Pattaya hotels want official closure order to get unemployment benefits

Avatar

Published

7 days ago

on

Friday, January 15, 2021

By

Pattaya hotels want official closure order to get unemployment benefits
FILE PHOTO

Pattaya hotels and tourism businesses want to close… just temporarily until the Covid-19 situation improves, but they say an official closure order needs to be issued by the Chon Buri governor so employees can claim unemployment benefits.

The hospitality and tourism industry in the 5 highest risk red zones (the coastal provinces Chonburi, Rayong, Chantaburi, Rayong, Samut Sakhon, and Trat) has been battered by strict restrictions.

Only essential travel is allowed in and out of the 5 provinces, taking a toll on hotels in the area with occupancy rates nearly at zero.

The governor in neighbouring Chantaburi recently ordered hotels in the province to temporarily close. Many representatives of Pattaya hotels suggest the Chon Buri governor issue a similar order which would allow employees to be eligible for unemployment benefits to help them during the Covid-19 crisis.

Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem says he referred the proposal to the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee, which the Chon Buri governor chairs.

He adds that the proposal must be considered carefully because there are about 80,000 employees in the sector and the closure of all hotels will have widespread consequences.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Thailand

Chon Buri announces a list of 2 Covid-19 hotspots, visitors are urged to get a virus screening

Avatar

Published

1 week ago

on

Thursday, January 14, 2021

By

Chon Buri announces a list of 2 Covid-19 hotspots, visitors are urged to get a virus screening
PHOTO: The Thaiger

Chon Buri Provincial Health Office is urging people who visited 27 Covid-19 hot spots in the province between December 20 and 31 to get a test at their local districts. Those who have outstanding Covid-19 symptoms after visiting the listed venues are also asked to report to the district public health offices they live in.

Here’s the list…

  • James Boy Pub and Karaoke, Sri Racha district
  • Satang Pub, Sri Racha
  • Sense of the Sea bar, Bang Lamung
  • Spicy restaurant, Sri Racha
  • Flower Snack Japan shop, Sri Racha
  • Brewery 90 Sriracha, Sri Racha
  • Orange Bar Amata Nakorn, Muang Chonburi
  • Cool Club restaurant, Sri Racha
  • Halem Snack Japanese shop, Sri Racha
  • Bar Snack shop, Sri Racha
  • Midori Snack, Sri Racha
  • Pa Dang Beer Brewery, Sattahip
  • Mountain Bar and Bistro restaurant, Sattahip
  • Nuu Mai Deu restaurant, Sri Racha
  • Kiss Snack bar, Sri Racha
  • Hops Bar Pattaya, Bang Lamung
  • OPPAI Snack shop, Sri Racha
  • SANKYU39 Bar & Bistro, Sri Racha
  • 48 Bar, Sri Racha
  • Friend Zone club, Bang Saen
  • BUZZED BAR, Sri Racha
  • MEETING CLUB, Sriracha
  • Differ Club Pattaya, Bang Lamung
  • Lan Lom restaurant, Sri Racha
  • Snooker club near Brewery 90, Sri Racha
  • Plearn Bar 168 restaurant, Sattahip

UPDATE:The Thaiger received a message from one of the originally listed cafes in this story clarifying that their establishment was NOT infected with Covid-19. “I am the owner of De Florist Cafe, it is not reported to be infected with COVID 19, that is another cafe'”.

The Thaiger apologises if an error has been made in the reporting of this list.

Contact of public health offices in Chonburi’s districts.

  • Muang Chon Buri District Public Health Office at (038) 282148
  • Sriracha District Public Health Office at (038) 322503
  • Sattahip District Public Health Office at (038) 245330
  • Bang Lamung District Public Health Office at (038) 221925.

Currently, Chon Buri records 10 new cases, bringing total to 630 cases in the second wave of the outbreak.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

