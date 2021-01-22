Chon Buri province reports 0 cases of Covid today | The Thaiger

Chon Buri province is reporting 0 new cases of Covid-19, marking 3 out of 4 days with no new infections. Despite the good news, The Chonburi Department of Public Health is warning residents to “stay vigilant”.

A migrant worker tested positive for the virus yesterday but all close contacts, 93 people, to the person have tested negative and went into quarantine. The Provincial Employment Office in Mueang Chon Buri also closed, out of precaution.

The Chon Buri Department of Public Health says they will test 35 more who live around the same camp as the migrant worker, but those people are not considered close contacts. Banglamung and Pattaya has not had any cases of Covid for the past 7 days. Officials have said many times that the closure measures and provincial travel restrictions, that have left thousands out of work, will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so, but it looks like any reviews of the measures will take place at the end of this month.

Currently, Chon Buri province is categorised as a “highly controlled” area which essentially deems all travel to be stopped. Those who do wish to travel, to or from the area, must have written permission by a district official in order to enter or leave.

Such strict measures have left many formal workers desperate as hotels have asked many times for the government to issue a forced lockdown which would help these workers collect social security to aid their lost salaries. But those requests have so far been denied as the government says they are mulling other ways in which to help.

In the meantime, hotels have taken their restaurants to the streets by offering food stalls and delivery with most of the owners saying they are trying to support their remaining staff. Chinese businessmen handed out food packages last night in a goodwill gesture to help those in need.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

