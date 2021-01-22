1.5 million Thais approaching poverty line | The Thaiger

Thailand
1.5 million Thais approaching poverty line
A new report by the World Bank has indicated that 1.5 million Thais are approaching the poverty line after Covid-19 ravaged the tourism-dependent economy. In 2020, the report says the poverty ratio in Thailand increased to 8.8%, compared with 2019’s figure of 6.2%.
The report is troubling as the Thai economy already passed rock bottom in the 2nd quarter of 2020, with the the 2nd wave of Covid hitting just before the year end. Now, as many provinces have essentially went into lockdown from domestic and foreign tourism, workers are out of jobs, whereas before, domestic tourism was serving as a way to help businesses survive.
The government stimulated the economy by spending the equivalent of 13% of the gross domestic product, but the World Bank is predicting it may take 2 more years for Thailand to return its economic situation to its pre-Covid state. But the news is not all bad as the World Bank expects the Thai GDP to grow by 4% this year, instead of declining by 6.5% last year.
Such reasoning is due to the expectations of the Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out, and global economic growth. But if the Covid-19 situation becomes more severe, the expected economic growth would decline to 2.4%. Political instability in Thailand is another risk factor as months of protests have shaken views on Thailand’s government, which has invoked the lese majeste defamation law on protesters who were criticising the Royal family. Human rights organisations have issued statements that condemned the government as it began charging minors with the law.
Today, Thailand reports 309 new cases of Covid-19, with 80 being locally transmitted. Most of the cases were due to active testing and 12 were from those already in quarantine. Thailand is expected to receive 50,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccinesby the first week of February. The shipment is part of the first lot of 26 million doses on the agreed purchase in October of last year.
SOURCE: TNA
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thai senior and disabled citizens will receive 2,000 baht handouts
While the government’s economic stimulus packages continue to roll out, there is also a concern for the disabled and senior citizens who are excluded from the criteria to get benefits from the government’s major aids at this stage. The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security plans to distribute 2,000 baht handouts to that demographic of the Thai population.
According to the MSDHS Permanent Secretary, the ministry has allocated the budget to help those underprivileged groups who are excluded from the main national relief measures. However, at the initial stage, the handouts will be distributed on a case-by-case basis with the help of reports from the community development volunteers about the actual situation of each affected household.
SOURCE: NNT
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
210 billion baht stimulus confirmed for “Rao Chana”
A budget of 210 billion baht of stimulus handouts to help financially-affected people from the Covid-19 outbreak, has been confirmed and ready to be distributed to 31 million people. Each applicant in the project will get 7,000 over 2 months, but not in cash. They will only get money transferred via the “Pao Tang” app once subscribing to the website “เราชนะ.com”, an app ‘e-wallet’.
Registration is scheduled for January 29 to February 12. Applicants will be screened for their annual income and how much they have in their bank accounts. Those with an annual income exceeding 300,000 baht and with savings of more than 500,000 baht as of December 31 last year will not qualify, according to Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow. People under the social security scheme, government officials, and state enterprise employees are not eligible for this campaign. Neither are foreigners.
The subsidy covers people’s food, drink, and essential items. They can also pay for public transport service providers who register in the project including motorcycle taxis, taxis, and passenger vans. The amount of money can be topped up each week if not spent, and there is no limit of how much to spend per day.
However, comments and responses are raised among the netizens who say “they prefer cash”. Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith says, “Financial relief is not being given in a form of cash. The money will be disbursed in phases to stimulate steady spending on essential goods. We want to inject cash into small businesses like the co-payment scheme.”
Also, questions have been raised for some people who can’t afford smartphones to get access to the app. Replying to this concern, he said… “The government will see what it can do to help them buy cheap phones”.
According to the Finance Minister, the government has approved several campaigns to help relieve people’s cost of living, including the “Let’s Go Halves” co-payment scheme that starts today as well as discounts on household electricity and water.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Shoppers disgruntled as registration for co-payment scheme fills up in 10 minutes
Social media users are up in arms after registration for the government’s Kon La Khreung (“Let’s Go Halves”) co-payment scheme filled up within 10 minutes. The scheme, first introduced as an economic stimulus measure in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, gives shoppers 50% off the purchase of everyday items, up to 150 baht a day and capped at 3,500 baht for the duration of the scheme.
The third phase of registration had a quota of 1.34 million users, but interested parties had to be quick. Having lost their chance to register, many disgruntled people took to social media to complain, with the hashtag #คนละครึ่งเฟส3 (#Let’s Go Halves3) trending on Twitter.
Several netizens say they filled out the online registration form at exactly 6.01am but were then forced to wait for the one-time password to be delivered to their phones before they could complete the process. In many instances, by the time they received the OTP code, registration was full. Some say they had to wait over 5 minutes to receive the password, which caused them to miss the small window for registration.
According to a Nation Thailand report, one person has described the scheme as nothing more than a government PR stunt, pointing out that, despite being funded by taxpayers’ money, only some people can avail of it.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
1.5 million Thais approaching poverty line
Chon Buri province reports 0 cases of Covid today
CCSA Update: 309 new Covid-19 infections in Thailand
Smog across Bangkok can be blamed on a ‘Dust Dome’ of pollutants
Son lights himself on fire after asking mom for lottery money
Thai tourism operators want to offer vaccination-inclusive packages
US President Biden jump starting Covid-19 strategy
Chinese businessmen hand out food in Pattaya
Thailand’s broadband internet speed ranks #1
50,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in Thailand in early February, more ahead
Famous Thai actor tests positive for Covid-19
13 Bangkok businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow
800+ people found in close contact with an infected food vendor in Nakhon Phanom
Banned politician says government silencing him by invoking Lese Majeste law
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Australian man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing children in Thailand
Thailand’s PM says he won’t let Thais become vaccine “guinea pigs”
Thailand threw a tourism party. No one arrived.
Norway adjusts advice after 28 possible vaccine-related deaths of elderly people
Police raid Bangkok restaurant, more than 80 people face charges for violating Emergency Decree
Thailand on fire – NASA satellite website tracks the country’s farm fires
BTS skytrain maximum fare rate increasing to 158 baht despite backlash
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Police say at least 2 people to be arrested in Bangkok bomb attack – UPDATE
UPDATE: Confusion over Covid-19 tests for visa extensions
Record number of tourism firms quitting Covid-ravaged sector for good
Covid-19 test NOT required for visa extensions (at least not today)
Thailand’s tourism in the Covid 2021 era
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Security guard slaps student for displaying protest sign at Bangkok mall – VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: Confusion over Covid-19 tests for visa extensions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Record number of tourism firms quitting Covid-ravaged sector for good
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid-19 test NOT required for visa extensions (at least not today)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s tourism in the Covid 2021 era
- Protests2 days ago
Security guard slaps student for displaying protest sign at Bangkok mall – VIDEO
- Bangkok3 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly overstaying 60 day tourist visa by 7 years
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
AstraZeneca vaccine could be approved for emergency use in Thailand this week
- Bangkok2 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly importing millions of fake designer sunglasses
Toby Andrews
Friday, January 22, 2021 at 4:20 pm
Well 1.5 million Thai should march on Bangkok and throw out the tyrant government that caused this fiasco.
The police and the army will not be able to stop even 250 thousand.
In fact the police and army probably want rid of this government as much as the citizens.
The government and their pals are not approaching poverty . . .
Brian
Friday, January 22, 2021 at 4:41 pm
That was the idea. Impoverishing people is what they had in mind. Klaus Schwab advocated using COVID-19 as an excuse to ram through unwanted social and economic changes. The media supported it because fear earns them ad revenue. As the years go by, it will become apparent that there was nothing especially remarkable about COVID-19 compared to other years. It was a pretense to consolidate power. Making poor people suffer is one of the very predictable results. But, hey, don’t trust your own eyes when you watch the video of Schwab up on stage saying this stuff. It’s all just a conspiracy theory!