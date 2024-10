Auspicious dates to buy a car in Thailand

If you’re planning to buy a car in 2024, timing is everything. In Thailand, it’s not just about finding the best deals, it’s also about luck. Thais take their superstitions seriously, and many believe certain dates bring better fortune when making big purchases, like a new car, used vehicle, or motorbike. Whether you’re looking for prosperity or just trying to avoid bad vibes, these dates are considered the luckiest for vehicle shopping.

Auspicious car purchase dates for January 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Friday, January 12, 2024

Monday, January 15, 2024

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Monday, January 22, 2024

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Friday, January 26, 2024

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Advertisements

Auspicious car purchase dates for February 2024

Monday, February 5, 2024

Thursday, February 8, 2024

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Friday, February 16, 2024

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Friday, February 23, 2024

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Auspicious car purchase dates for March 2024

Friday, March 1, 2024

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Monday, March 4, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Monday, March 18, 2024

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024

Auspicious car purchase dates for April 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024

Thursday, April 18, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Auspicious car purchase dates for May 2024

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Monday, May 6, 2024

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Monday, May 13, 2024

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Friday, May 17, 2024

Saturday, May 18, 2024

Sunday, May 19, 2024

Monday, May 20, 2024

Saturday, May 25, 2024

Monday, May 27, 2024

Thursday, May 30, 2024

Friday, May 31, 2024

Auspicious car purchase dates for June 2024

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Friday, June 7, 2024

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Friday, June 14, 2024

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Friday, June 21, 2024

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Monday, June 24, 2024

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Advertisements

Auspicious car purchase dates for July 2024

Monday, July 1, 2024

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Friday, July 5, 2024

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Sunday, July 14, 2024

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Thursday, July 18, 2024

Friday, July 19, 2024

Friday, July 26, 2024

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Auspicious car purchase dates for August 2024

Thursday, August 1, 2024

Thursday, August 8, 2024

Friday, August 9, 2024

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Monday, August 12, 2024

Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024

Monday, August 26, 2024

Auspicious car purchase dates for September 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024

Monday, September 2, 2024

Thursday, September 5, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Monday, September 9, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Monday, September 16, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Thursday, September 26, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Monday, September 30, 2024

Auspicious car purchase dates for October 2024

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Thursday, October 3, 2024

Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Friday, October 11, 2024

Monday, October 14, 2024

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Monday, October 21, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024

Auspicious car purchase dates for November 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024

Sunday, November 3, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024

Auspicious car purchase dates for December 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024

Monday, December 2, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024

Monday, December 16, 2024

Sunday, December 22, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024

Expert Prediction by Ajarn Witch Thammasatibun

Ajarn Witch Thammasatibun, a master in Chinese astrology with over 10 years of experience, has provided these auspicious dates for vehicle purchases in 2024.

Please note: The auspicious dates mentioned are based on individual beliefs. If you can’t follow them, simply choose a day that works best for you. Remember, staying calm, thinking positively, and being mindful are key to having a prosperous life.

Other articles on cars

Frequently Asked Questions

What are auspicious dates in Thai culture? Auspicious dates are specific days deemed favourable for starting new ventures, such as moving into a new home, getting married, or launching a business. These dates are determined through astrological calculations and lunar calendars, often consulted with monks or astrologers. Why Thais believe in auspicious dates for car purchases? Briefly explain the cultural significance of lucky days in Thailand, especially in relation to big purchases. Touch on how these beliefs are influenced by astrology and numerology, and how Thais see cars as a status symbol, making the timing of their purchase important for attracting good fortune. How are auspicious dates determined? Auspicious dates are calculated based on various factors, including the lunar calendar, the zodiac signs of individuals involved, and specific astrological alignments. Couples often consult with astrologers who analyze their birth dates to find suitable dates for important events like weddings. Are there specific numbers associated with auspiciousness? Yes, certain numbers hold special significance in Thai culture. For example, the number nine is considered very lucky and is often incorporated into ceremonies and rituals. This belief extends to the number of monks invited to weddings or other significant events. How can one find a list of auspicious dates? Lists of auspicious dates can often be found through local astrologers, monks, or online resources dedicated to Thai cultural practices. Many real estate agencies and wedding planners also provide this information as part of their services for clients looking to schedule important events.