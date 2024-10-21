Armed gang extorts 4 million baht, kidnaps two in Bangkok heist

Image: KhaoSod

Five armed men stormed a prominent company on Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok, extorted over 4 million baht, and kidnapped two Chinese nationals before abandoning them on Nawamin Road. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Yesterday, October 20, two Chinese nationals reported to Suthisan Police Station that they had been victims of an armed robbery and kidnapping at their workplace on Ratchadaphisek Road. The incident occurred around 4pm on October 19 when five men, two Thai and three Myanmar nationals, armed with firearms, stormed the office. They forcibly extorted 3.2 million baht baht from the victims.

A friend of the victims revealed that the assailants weren’t satisfied with the initial amount and continued to threaten the two Chinese nationals. They forced them into a vehicle and drove towards Nakhon Nayok province, demanding an additional US$600,000 (20 million baht). Lacking the required funds, the victims had to borrow US$270,000 from their Chinese relatives, which was then transferred to the assailants.

The friend revealed that the criminals eventually released the victims on Nawamin Road in Bangkok. They confiscated their mobile phones, destroyed the SIM cards, and returned the phones before leaving them stranded. The victims then purchased new SIM cards from a convenience store and contacted their friend to assist them in filing a police report.

Preliminary investigations by the Suthisan Police Station have involved coordinating with an investigative team to examine CCTV footage and verify the facts of the case. Efforts are currently underway to track down the perpetrators for further questioning, reported KhaoSod.

