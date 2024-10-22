Thai cops race against crime to catch Chinese students kidnap gang

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai police are urgently tracking a gang responsible for kidnapping three Chinese students from a renowned university in Thonburi, demanding a ransom of 1.5 million baht. The last known location of the students indicates they were taken across the border into Myanmar.

On October 20 at 5am, a professor from the university reported the incident to the Thammasala Police Station after receiving a message from a first-year Chinese student via the WeChat application. The message revealed that three Chinese students had been kidnapped and were being held for ransom.

The students had been lured into delivering an unknown item to a mysterious figure with the promise of receiving money in return. However, upon arrival, they were taken hostage. The kidnappers then contacted the students’ friends, demanding 300,000 yuan (approximately 1.5 million baht) for their release.

The message also included GPS coordinates, showing that the students were being held in Myanmar. The kidnappers threatened to move the students to KK Park in Myanmar if the ransom was not paid by noon on the same day.

Le Yichen, a friend of the kidnapped students, mentioned that one of them had spoken on the phone with an unknown person. They discussed travelling to the Moei River on the Myanmar border to deliver the item. The friends then received another message demanding the ransom, prompting them to report the incident to the police.

Deputy Metropolitan Police Commissioner Nopasin Poolsawat, along with Kumpanat Arunkeeriroj, the Chief of Metropolitan Police Division 7, and Boonroj Lojaya, the superintendent of Thammasala Police Station, held a meeting with the investigation team to expedite the rescue operation.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Thiti Saengsawang has ordered a special investigation team to be formed. The team is collaborating with immigration officials and other relevant agencies to track down the kidnappers and secure the safe return of the students.

A meeting is scheduled at the headquarters of Metropolitan Police Division 7 to review the progress of the investigation. Preliminary orders have already been issued to form investigation units and liaise with relevant agencies for the urgent rescue of the Chinese students, reported KhaoSod.