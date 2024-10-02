Green dreams: EU-ASEAN leaders forge path to eco-future

EU-ASEAN Cooperation Partners' Dialogue

Top EU-ASEAN business leaders and cooperation agencies came together for a high-powered Partners’ Dialogue forum to tackle the opportunities and challenges of ASEAN’s green transition. The event was hosted by none other than the European Union’s Ambassador, H.E. Sujiro Seam.

Representatives from EU-ASEAN institutions, member states, businesses, and cooperation agencies gathered to share insights and experiences on ASEAN’s journey towards a greener future. The discussions also delved into the transformative impact of the ambitious Global Gateway strategy.

Launched in 2021, the Global Gateway strategy is the EU’s strategy to boost infrastructure investments in five key areas:

Digitalisation

Energy

Transport

Health

Education & research

It aims to support the global green and digital transitions and tackle global challenges such as climate change, global health security, sustainable development and stronger supply chains.

Global Gateway aims to mobilise approximately 10.8 trillion Thai baht (300 billion Euros) worldwide, building on commitments from all Team Europe partners: the European Union, its member states, and finance institutions, and from the private sector.

EU-ASEAN partnership’s importance

Ambassador Seam expressed his enthusiasm for the potential of the projects as he illustrated the work they have put in so far.

“This year, we launched a 60 million Euro (approximately 2.2 billion Thai baht) package of new connectivity projects to support the enabling environment for quality and sustainable investments in the region.

“Under the umbrella of this package contributing to the Global Gateway in ASEAN, we have new projects planned or starting in areas such as investment, trade, higher education, transport, energy connectivity and digitalisation.

“The EU has always recognised the importance of our partnership with the private sector. The EU and ASEAN are currently each other’s third largest trading partners, and the EU is also the third external provider of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the ASEAN region.”

Alongside him, Sunita Lukkhoo, Head of the European Investment Bank (EIB) regional representation for Southeast Asia and Pacific, also remarked on the promising benefits that the partnership will bring to the ASEAN states while giving a spotlight to the EIB.

”The European Investment Bank plays a pivotal role in supporting ASEAN’s green transition. Through the Global Gateway strategy, the EIB reaffirms its commitment to financing sustainable infrastructure projects that drive digitalisation, energy efficiency, and resilient transport systems.

“Our investments are designed to not only tackle climate change but also to stimulate economic growth and innovation across the region. By leveraging our financial expertise and resources, the EIB is dedicated to building a sustainable, more connected, and prosperous future for ASEAN.”

You can find more information about the Global Gateway strategy and its implementation in ASEAN HERE and also learn more about the EU’s cooperation on connectivity with ASEAN HERE.

Press Release