Growing up, two of the most dreaded places are school and the dentist’s office. The harsh drilling sounds and the sterile, antibacterial smell send a signal to your brain that it’s going to be a long, uncomfortable experience.

But imagine a dental visit that you actually look forward to because all those unpleasant elements are gone, where the focus is on patient comfort, blending relaxation with top-notch dental care, making visits stress-free and enjoyable, and redefining what a trip to the dentist can be. This new era of dentistry is called dental spa.

Started gaining popularity in West America, and it is starting to pick up traction in the land of smiles as well. Here are our top 5 dental spas you can visit in Bangkok.

Top 5 dental spas in Bangkok

1. Bangkok Dental Spa, Asoke

Address: 27 Methawattana Sukhumvit 19 Bangkok 10110

Phone: +66 889192995

Opening hours: Daily from 9am to 6.30pm

Pros Cons ✅ Spa-like relaxation elements

✅ Professional and highly skilled workers ❌ Higher pricing due to the spa elements and premium services.

❌ Availability of appointments can be limited during peak times, requiring booking.

Being the first in Asia, Bangkok Dental Clinic is leading in this industry. Mainly focus on their environment and their patient sanctification. The clinic offers a soothing spa-like environment with calming music, aromatherapy, and massage chairs to ease patients’ anxiety during treatments. Patients enjoy the combination of professional dental care and luxurious spa treatments, creating a stress-free atmosphere. The highly skilled dentists ensure top-notch services while the relaxing ambience helps turn what could be a stressful appointment into a pampering and positive experience.

What their customers think 4.7 stars out of 5 (163 reviews)

Somyos Leelapanyalert: “I appreciate Dr.Lily and staffs at Bangkok dental spa for the all dental work , implants , crowns , inlay and teeth whitening! It always brilliant jobs without any pain. Thank you very much for your professional and friendly dentist for more than 25 years to take care of me. Well done !!!!”

2. BDMS Wellness Clinic, Lumphini

Address: 2/4 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Phone: +66 28269999

Opening hours: Daily from 9am to 6.30pm

Pros Cons ✅ Advanced dental technology paired with holistic wellness treatments

✅ Comprehensive dental care, from cleanings to cosmetic procedures ❌ Premium pricing, making it less accessible for budget-conscious clients

BDMS Wellness Clinic‘s dental spa offers an advanced dental care mix with luxurious spa services. Here, patients can relax in a relaxing environment where they receive top-quality dental treatments paired with soothing spa elements such as aromatherapy and massages.

With a patient-centred approach, BDMS Wellness Clinic ensures that dental appointments are no longer stressful but an enjoyable part of self-care and wellness. Additionally, BDMS is a very established clinic with other focuses apart from dentistry as well.

What their customers think 4.9 stars out of 5 (562 reviews)

Farid Bidgoli: “I can highly recommend having dental treatment by Dr Palika at BDMS wellness clinic. She has a wonderful bedside manner and the treatment she provided was excellent. She’s the best dentist I have ever had.”

3. About Tooth Next Dental Clinic, Siam Area

Address: 215 ชั้น 8 อาคาร Siam scape ห้องเลขที่ 803, Phaya Thai Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Phone: +66 875554665

Opening hours: Daily from 11am to 8.30pm

Pros Cons ✅ Range of dental services including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, and orthodontics.

✅ Equipped with digital X-rays and 3D dental CT scans for accurate diagnostics. ❌ Higher treatment costs compared to local standards

❌ Accessibility issues during peak hours in busy areas

About Tooth Dental Clinic offers comprehensive dental services with a patient-focused approach. The clinic prides itself on treating every patient like family, providing personalised care before, during, and after visits.

With a team of highly skilled dentists and modern equipment, they ensure quality and safe treatments in a comfortable environment. Patients frequently praise the clinic for its warm, thorough service and ability to handle all aspects of dental care. Ideal for those seeking expert care in central Bangkok.

What their customers think 4.9 stars out of 5 (141 reviews)

Thatchaya Krittayabenjakul: “The place is clean, Dr. Gift gives recommendations on the spot, is kind and gentle, doesn’t hurt at all 🫶🏻 I really like it…”

4. Bangkok International Dental Hospital (BIDH), Khlong Toei

Address: 98 Soi Pha Suk, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Phone: +66 955171587

Opening hours: Daily from 9am to 8pm

Pros Cons ✅ Fully digitalised lab for efficient treatments.

✅ Routine cleanings to specialised procedures like implants and cosmetic dentistry. ❌ Premium pricing, which may limit access for budget-conscious patients.

❌ Making travel to the hospital challenging at times.

Bangkok International Dental Hospital or BIDH for short is one of Thailand’s leading dental facilities, offering a wide range of services including general, cosmetic, and advanced dental care. Their dental spa package stands out for its focus on patient comfort and relaxation during procedures.

BIDH’s mission is to eliminate the typical stress associated with dental visits by incorporating spa-like features into their treatments, such as sedation services and comfortable treatment environments.

What their customers think 4.5 stars out of 5 (156 reviews)

Erika Cramp: “I was on a very tight schedule to do a crown as I only had a few days in Bangkok. Dr Purin was very professional and talked me through all the options and recommended a crown even though another dentist in another country insisted on a full root canal. He came in twice on days that he was not meant to be in the office to accommodate my timeline. Excellent service and care that was not just about the most expensive treatment but actually what would be best for me. I’m very happy with my new crown. Can highly recommend it.”

5. The Smile Bar Bangkok, Pathum Wan

Address: Siam Square Soi 5, Pathum Wan, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Phone: +66 26583881

Opening hours: Daily from 11am to 8pm

Pros Cons ✅ Quick and effective teeth whitening results in just 20 minutes

✅ Non-invasive and pain-free whitening treatments ❌ Teeth whitening spa treatment only, no general dental services offered

❌ Higher cost compared to at-home whitening kits

The Smile Bar Bangkok offers a unique approach to teeth whitening, setting itself apart from traditional dental services by focusing solely on the relaxation of the customers and teeth whitening. Once you get there, The Smile Bar showcases a modern and relaxed atmosphere similar to that of a beauty salon, rather than a dental clinic. Their teeth whitening process uses advanced LED technology and safe, non-invasive techniques to achieve results in as little as 20 minutes.

One of the standout features of The Smile Bar is its relaxing and spa-like environment. Clients are treated to a comfortable experience with luxurious chairs and personal entertainment during their whitening sessions. The focus is on providing a pain-free and enjoyable experience

What their customers think 4.5 stars out of 5 (156 reviews)

Sarah Yeo: “Wanted to go in for the triple whitening promotion, but had results only in a single whitening. The whole process was seamless and painless. The staff were very clear in explaining the entire process. Good experience.”

Whether you need intensive dental care or just simple teeth cleaning, these clinics on this list have you covered, all while ensuring a relaxing and comfortable experience at the dentist. The dental spa industry is growing rapidly, with more clinics offering luxurious, patient-centred services to meet the rising demand. Keep an eye out as these dental spas continue to expand, promising an even better experience in the coming years.

What are the benefits of visiting a dental spa over a traditional dental clinic? Dental spas combine dental care with relaxation treatments, creating a more comfortable and stress-free environment. How do dental spas like The Smile Bar Bangkok differ from regular dental services? The Smile Bar Bangkok specialises in non-invasive, quick teeth whitening treatments in a relaxing, spa-like environment. Unlike traditional dental clinics, it focuses solely on cosmetic whitening. Are the treatments at dental spas more expensive than regular dental clinics? Yes, due to the added luxury and relaxation services, dental spa treatments are generally more expensive compared to regular dental clinics. Do dental spas offer the same range of treatments as traditional dental clinics? Dental spas offer a wide range of dental services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, and advanced procedures. Some, like BDMS Wellness Clinic and Bangkok Dental Spa, provide comprehensive treatments, while others, like The Smile Bar, focus solely on specific treatments such as teeth whitening. How should I prepare for my first visit to a dental spa? For your first visit, it's recommended to book your appointment in advance, especially during peak times. Be prepared for a relaxing experience, and if you're visiting a clinic like Bangkok Dental Spa, expect additional services such as massages or aromatherapy.