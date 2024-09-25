Eco-friendly castaway: Phuket hosts 25th ITOP Forum for sustainable island tourism

Image credit: 25th Inter-Island Tourism Policy Forum: ITOP Forum

Phuket proudly hosts the 25th Inter-Islands Tourism Policy (ITOP) Forum, welcoming representatives from island destinations across the globe from September 24 to 27. With over 150 leaders and policymakers from tourism hubs such as Bali (Indonesia), Hainan (China), Jeju Island (South Korea), Okinawa (Japan), and Zanzibar (Tanzania), the event aims to foster collaboration and share strategies for sustainable tourism development among island destinations.

As an island that welcomes over 13 million visitors annually, with 90% of its economy reliant on tourism, Phuket is uniquely positioned to lead discussions on how tourism-dependent regions can address critical challenges such as climate change, environmental conservation, and community development.

Weerasak Kowsurat, former Minister of Tourism and Sports of Thailand, highlighted the urgent sustainability issues facing island tourism, many of which policymakers may be unaware of.

“Many policymakers in the capital are not fully aware of the unique environmental and economic challenges islands face, especially as tourism booms.”

Island destinations are particularly vulnerable to environmental disasters, such as the recent severe floods, landslides, droughts, and tsunamis. Other concerns include freshwater shortages, waste management challenges, marine life protection, and the rising cost of living driven by tourism.

These factors make it vital for island policymakers to adopt innovative and sustainable strategies to safeguard their fragile ecosystems while continuing to benefit from tourism as a key economic driver.

Furthermore, The keynote presentations at the forum address the impact of climate change on tourism, the role of green finance, and the importance of biodiversity preservation, all while emphasising the alignment of tourism initiatives with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030.

Inter-Islands Tourism Policy Forum

The Inter-Islands Tourism Policy Forum, founded in 1997, is a platform for collaboration between island cities and regions worldwide. Through knowledge sharing among its 13 member regions, the forum has been instrumental in guiding island communities towards a more sustainable and prosperous future.

This year, representatives from Jeju Island, Hainan, Zanzibar, Bali, and Okinawa share the islands’ current sustainability efforts to address challenges such as climate change, environmental sustainability, and economic development.

