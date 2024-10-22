Weed out the thieves: Phuket cannabis shops on high alert after 100k baht heist

Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Cannabis shop owners in Phuket issued a warning regarding two foreign thieves who stole over 100,000 baht worth of cannabis from several shops across the province.

The victims urged the Phuket Times to warn other cannabis shops in the province to be cautious of two young foreigners posing as customers and taking the opportunity to steal products.

The page included pictures of the two thieves, clearly showing their identities. Two CCTV videos of the thefts, which took place in different shops, were attached in the comments section.

In the first video, the two foreign thieves entered a cannabis shop without removing their motorcycle helmets. They pretended to discuss the products and played with the store’s cat before one of them grabbed two jars of cannabis and quickly walked out.

In another video, one of the thieves was seen entering the shop alone, carrying a motorcycle helmet in his hand. The vendor, with his back turned at the counter, unknowingly allowed the thief to grab a jar of cannabis, put it into his helmet, and walk out.

A Thai woman shared in the comments section that she also lost cannabis to the two thieves. They ordered half a gramme of cannabis and attempted to pay by credit card but the payment failed as the card was locked.

The thieves claimed they would return with cash but, while the owner was distracted, they seized the opportunity to take the product and leave. The woman added that the pair only stole high-quality products.

Another Thai man shared that he nearly became a victim of the light-fingered foreigners. However, he placed only a small piece of product in the jar, which may not be worth stealing, so his shop did not lose anything.

There were several reports of cannabis thefts in Phuket and other tourist areas. In a similar case, two foreign men were caught stealing 1,500 baht worth of cannabis from a shop in Pattaya in February. Another shop in Pattaya lost products to British and South Korean men in March last year.

In May last year, two foreign men were caught stealing cannabis from a pharmacy in Phuket. They were released without any punishment.