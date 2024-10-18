Thailand Game Show 2024: The biggest gaming event this year

Are you ready to jump into Southeast Asia’s biggest gaming event? From October 18 to 20, the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok is turning into Southeast Asia’s biggest gaming hub. With over 50 local and international game publishers, plus epic esports tournaments and exclusive game reveals, it’s a must for casual and hardcore gamers alike. Ready to dive in?

Thailand Game Show 2024

Thailand Game Show 2024 is happening from October 18 to 20 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, and it’s the perfect event for gamers to dive into. You’ll get to connect with over 50 game publishers, both local and global, and try out the latest games, check out cool gaming gear, and get sneak peeks at upcoming releases.

The theme this year is “LEGACY,” which is all about blending gaming nostalgia with what’s next. From intense esports competitions to hands-on game demos, there’s plenty to keep you hooked. You can try out products, join in on tournaments, and maybe even score some prizes.

Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or just curious about the gaming world, this show has you covered. It’s a great chance to connect with brands and creators, making it a must-visit event for gamers and game companies alike.

Event details

Dates: October 18 to 20, 2024.

Venue: Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok.

Hall: Exhibition hall 3-4 on Level G.

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm (UTC+7).

Entry fee: Entry to the Thailand Game Show requires a pass purchase, with prices set at 150 baht, 250 baht, and 500 baht. Select a pass type based on your interests and budget.

Contact: 08-1615-6965 (True Digital Group), 08-5848-2253 (Show No Limit)

How to go

Getting to the Thailand Game Show 2024 is simple and convenient. The event is located at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), where you can go easily by using various modes of transport available in the city.

MRT: Take the MRT (blue line) to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre station (Exit 3).

Take the MRT (blue line) to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre station (Exit 3). BTS: If you’re taking the BTS, you can alight at Asoke Station and walk to the interchange at Sukhumvit Station to take the MRT to QSNCC.

If you’re taking the BTS, you can alight at Asoke Station and walk to the interchange at Sukhumvit Station to take the MRT to QSNCC. Bus: You can take routes 22, 102, 107, 136, 180, 185, or 519 and get off right in front of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

You can take routes 22, 102, 107, 136, 180, 185, or 519 and get off right in front of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Taxi: Tell the driver you’re heading to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

Tell the driver you’re heading to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Grab: Just enter “Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre” or “QSNCC” in the app, and you’ll have a driver pick you up at your location.

Just enter or in the app, and you’ll have a driver pick you up at your location. Parking: Parking is available, but it may fill up quickly during busy event times. Arriving early ensures you find a spot without hassle.

If you’re flying in for the Thailand Game Show 2024, Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) is the closest to the QSNCC. It’ll take you about 30 to 45 minutes by taxi or airport shuttle, depending on traffic. Just plan ahead, especially for peak days, so you can make the most of your experience!

Highlights and what to expect

Get ready for an action-packed experience at Thailand Game Show 2024! This year’s event is full of exciting activities, from hands-on demos of the latest games to thrilling esports competitions. Whether you’re a gamer, cosplayer, or just a fan of pop culture, there’s something here for everyone. Here’s a rundown of the top highlights you won’t want to miss.

Eternal Return booth: Exclusive merchandise, welcome coupons, and AI gaming challenges, hosted by the Gyeonggi Content Agency.

Exclusive merchandise, welcome coupons, and AI gaming challenges, hosted by the Gyeonggi Content Agency. Cosplay and Vtuber events: Cosplay contests and Vtuber meet & greets, catering to diverse gaming and pop culture interests.

Cosplay contests and Vtuber meet & greets, catering to diverse gaming and pop culture interests. Participating companies: Over 50 booths from renowned gaming companies like SEGA, SNK, and Hoyoverse (Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail), offering exclusive event-only promotions.

Over 50 booths from renowned gaming companies like SEGA, SNK, and Hoyoverse (Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail), offering exclusive event-only promotions. TGS cosplay contest: Compete for a total prize pool of 300,000 baht , including a special “Best All Stars” category with an extra 100,000 baht for past winners.

Compete for a total prize pool of , including a special “Best All Stars” category with an extra 100,000 baht for past winners. New activities: NIMO Wave Live Show, Vtuber meet & greet, and daily prizes through the Zone Zean Game, where you could win an iPhone 16 Pro Max .

NIMO Wave Live Show, Vtuber meet & greet, and daily prizes through the Zone Zean Game, where you could win an . Esports tournaments: Participate or watch competitive gaming in the Zone Zean Game Pavilion, with opportunities to win exciting prizes and experience high-energy matches.

Participate or watch competitive gaming in the Zone Zean Game Pavilion, with opportunities to win exciting prizes and experience high-energy matches. Latest game releases: Hands-on experience with new games like Astro Bot, Black Myth: Wukong, and Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies, offering a chance to explore different gaming genres.

Recap from the last year’s event:

Floor plan

Recommended booths

At Thailand Game Show 2024, you’re in for a treat with a range of exciting booths from local and international gaming companies. Here are some must-visit booths to check out:

SEGA (B3)

Expect to see the latest titles from SEGA, including updates on Sonic and Yakuza. You can also get your hands on exclusive collectibles and join fun activities at the booth.

Expect to see the latest titles from SEGA, including updates on Sonic and Yakuza. You can also get your hands on exclusive collectibles and join fun activities at the booth. SNK (C1)

SNK will showcase new releases from its iconic fighting games, including the King of Fighters series. Keep an eye out for special promos and limited-edition merch.

SNK will showcase new releases from its iconic fighting games, including the King of Fighters series. Keep an eye out for special promos and limited-edition merch. Hoyoverse (B1-B2)

Hoyoverse fans, don’t miss this booth! You’ll find promotions for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, plus unique items only available at TGS. There are also interactive sessions with the developers.

Hoyoverse fans, don’t miss this booth! You’ll find promotions for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, plus unique items only available at TGS. There are also interactive sessions with the developers. Indie game area

Discover some hidden gems at the Indie Game Area, where emerging developers showcase their innovative games. It’s a great spot to support fresh talent and try something new.

Discover some hidden gems at the Indie Game Area, where emerging developers showcase their innovative games. It’s a great spot to support fresh talent and try something new. Gaming hardware exhibitors (A3,A4,P3)

Get hands-on with the latest gaming gear from major brands like Intel, MSI, and Omen HyperX. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a tech enthusiast, there’s plenty to explore here.

Get hands-on with the latest gaming gear from major brands like Intel, MSI, and Omen HyperX. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a tech enthusiast, there’s plenty to explore here. Cosplay contest area

While not a booth, the cosplay contest is a big highlight of TGS, featuring talented cosplayers competing for a 300,000 baht prize pool. It’s a lively, creative space that celebrates the art of cosplay.

These booths are just a glimpse of what TGS 2024 has in store, so make sure to check the schedule for live events and demos at each booth!

Where to stay near the event venue

Staying near the event venue is a good idea to avoid Bangkok’s traffic and make the most of your time at Thailand Game Show 2024. Here are some great nearby hotel options, with something to fit every budget.

Note: Prices can change often, so be sure to check for the best deal before booking.

Tips for attending the event Stay hydrated: Bring a reusable water bottle to stay refreshed throughout the day, as the venue can get hot and crowded.

Bring a reusable water bottle to stay refreshed throughout the day, as the venue can get hot and crowded. Expect crowded restaurants: Food courts and nearby restaurants can get packed, so consider eating earlier or exploring nearby dining options outside the convention centre.

Food courts and nearby restaurants can get packed, so consider eating earlier or exploring nearby dining options outside the convention centre. Wear comfortable shoes: You’ll be on your feet a lot, walking between booths and activities, so comfortable shoes are a must.

You’ll be on your feet a lot, walking between booths and activities, so comfortable shoes are a must. Arrive early: Get to the event early to avoid long entry lines and secure a spot for popular activities like esports tournaments or cosplay shows.

Get to the event early to avoid long entry lines and secure a spot for popular activities like esports tournaments or cosplay shows. Plan your route: The event space can be large and overwhelming, so check the event map beforehand to prioritize which booths and activities you want to visit.

The event space can be large and overwhelming, so check the event map beforehand to prioritize which booths and activities you want to visit. Carry power banks: With so much to see, you’ll likely be using your phone for photos or social media updates. Having a power bank will ensure you stay connected.

With so much to see, you’ll likely be using your phone for photos or social media updates. Having a power bank will ensure you stay connected. Bring cash and cards: Some booths may offer exclusive deals or merchandise, so be prepared to make purchases with either cash or card.

For more information on the event, please check out TGS2024 website and their Facebook page.

Frequently Asked Questions

