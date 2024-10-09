The ultimate multi-chain Hacker House – Chain Fusion Hub

Photo courtesy of Chain Fusion Hub

As the world gears up for DevCon Southeast Asia in Bangkok this November, a unique opportunity is emerging for blockchain enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, startups, independent developers, and Web3 innovators. The Chain Fusion Hacker House (November 8-10) and the ICP Party Night (November 11) promise unforgettable experiences for those eager to explore the edge of Web3 technology.

What is ICP and why does Chain Fusion Technology matter?

Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) stands out from other blockchains that use centralised services like Amazon Web Services (AWS) because it offers true decentralisation. Unlike platforms relying on cloud providers, ICP runs entirely on a decentralised network of independent data centres.

This ensures that applications on ICP are more secure, resistant to censorship, and not dependent on a single point of failure. Additionally, ICP’s smart contracts can serve web content and process large amounts of data without needing external infrastructure, making it more scalable and efficient than other blockchain platforms. One of its standout features, Chain Key Technology, enables seamless updates and infinite scalability without compromising security.

At the heart of ICP’s innovation lies Chain Fusion Technology, which is essential for its ability to integrate seamlessly with other blockchains, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. This groundbreaking technology allows developers to create cross-chain dApps that can operate on multiple networks simultaneously, unlocking new levels of interoperability and functionality.

By leveraging features like smart contract threshold signatures and ckBTC (chain-key Bitcoin), dApps on ICP can interact directly with assets and data from different blockchains in real-time, without traditional intermediaries.

This not only enhances the security and efficiency of blockchain interactions but also opens up endless possibilities for developers to create innovative applications—from DeFi protocols that span multiple ecosystems to complex AI-driven dApps.

Chain Fusion Technology is the key to breaking down silos in the blockchain world, fostering a more connected and versatile Web3 landscape.

The heart of ICP in Thailand is SynergyLabs ICP Hub

At the forefront of this innovation is SynergyLabs ICP Hub, a dynamic hub located in Thailand dedicated to fostering growth and collaboration within the ICP ecosystem. The Hub is a vibrant space where developers, entrepreneurs, and blockchain enthusiasts come together to learn, innovate, and contribute to the evolving ICP landscape.

With a mission to drive forward the adoption and development of Internet computer technology in Southeast Asia, SynergyLabs is the place where ideas are transformed into reality.

A gateway to DevCon Asia

Kicking off just before the highly anticipated DevCon Asia in Bangkok, the Chain Fusion Hacker House offers a sneak peek into the future of Web3. This event is more than just a hackathon—it’s a transformative experience. Whether you’re an ICP novice or a seasoned developer, the Hacker House is designed to ignite creativity and foster collaboration among participants.

No experience with ICP? No problem! The Hacker House provides a welcoming environment where you can learn, experiment, and bring your ideas to life with a total prize pool of 836,125 baht (Approximately US$25,000).

Event highlights: Where innovation meets celebration

November 8: Start your journey with Chain Fusion Day x Hacker House Opening at Zilla Space . Engage in workshops, panels, and presentations that offer deep insights into the ICP ecosystem.

November 9-10: Dive into 48 hours of non-stop hacking at the Hacker House. Work on your project, collaborate with other innovators, and receive guidance from core ICP engineers and experienced mentors. By the end of the day, submit your project for a chance to win exciting prizes.

November 11: Celebrate your hard work at the Chain Fusion Night Party at TRIBE Sky Beach Club . Unwind with free drinks, snacks, and an electrifying DJ lineup and entertainment shows. This is your chance to network with like-minded individuals, and KOLs and revel in the beachfront vibes right in the heart of Bangkok.

Why you can’t miss this

The Chain Fusion Hacker House is not just an event; it’s a movement. It’s where the brightest minds in Web3 come together to create, learn, and innovate. Whether you’re looking to kickstart your journey with ICP, find new collaborators, or simply be part of something extraordinary, this is the place to be.

Opportunities beyond the Hacker House

Additionally, participants can take the stage as speakers, sharing their insights and innovations with the broader community. Whether you want to join as a mentor or advisor, connect with like-minded individuals, or expand your network within the Web3 space, this event offers numerous avenues to elevate your startup and build lasting relationships in the blockchain ecosystem.

What’s next after the Hacker House?

The journey doesn’t end with the Chain Fusion Hacker House—it’s just the beginning. The best projects from the event will have the exclusive opportunity to join the Olympus Accelerator, where they can access a wealth of resources to take their ideas to the next level.

This includes marketing support, development grants, and mentorship from the DFINITY Foundation. By participating, you’ll not only gain recognition but also the tools and connections needed to transform your project into a thriving success in the Web3 ecosystem.

Startups that participate in the Chain Fusion Hacker House will have the unique opportunity to present their projects directly to investors and venture capital funds, giving them a chance to secure valuable funding and partnerships.

Seats are limited, so don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to be at the forefront of blockchain innovation and dive deep into the beauty of Thailand. Register now and secure your spot at the Chain Fusion Hacker House and ICP Party Night.

Join them in Bangkok this November and be part of the future of the Internet!

