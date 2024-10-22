Thai man steals from friend to buy ring to win back ex-wife

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 16:26, 22 October 2024| Updated: 16:26, 22 October 2024
90 1 minute read
Thai man steals from friend to buy ring to win back ex-wife
Photo via Siam Eagle

A Thai man surrendered to the police after stealing more than 100,000 baht worth of valuables from his friend‘s home in Chon Buri province, allegedly to buy a gold ring to win back his ex-wife.

The victim, 42 year old Tharathep, filed a complaint at Na Jomtien Police Station after catching his former colleague and neighbour, 44 year old Bandit, stealing from his apartment in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri yesterday, October 21.

Advertisements

Tharathep explained that more than 100,000 baht worth of valuables went missing from the room on multiple occasions. He and his girlfriend blamed each other for the losses, leading them to install a security camera in the room.

On the day of the incident, the CCTV camera alerted Tharathep to the trespass. He checked the footage and saw his close friend searching his room for valuables. Bandit later noticed the camera, cut the wires, and escaped from the room through the window.

Related news

Footage from the security camera outside the apartment showed Bandit climbing out of the third-floor window and reaching the ground safely without any equipment. Tharathep reported the theft to the security guards but they were unable to stop Bandit in time.

According to Tharathep, Bandit did not manage to steal anything from the room this time. Tharathep was shocked by the discovery, never expecting the thief to be his close friend, who even lived in the same building.

The head of security later went to Bandit’s room but he was not there. Only his wife and child were at home. His wife admitted that Bandit was previously arrested for theft and struggled to find a job after his release from prison.

Advertisements

She revealed that she previously broke up with Bandit but he begged her to reunite and gave her a gold ring as a gift. Bandit claimed to his wife that he earned the money through online gambling.

Bandit later turned himself in. He expressed guilt for being unable to provide for his wife and child and admitted to committing theft to support them. However, he insisted that the money used to buy the gold ring was not from theft.

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

BytePlus &#8216;bytes&#8217; into Thailand&#8217;s digital scene with data centre debut

BytePlus ‘bytes’ into Thailand’s digital scene with data centre debut

Published: 17:31, 22 October 2024
Weed out the thieves: Phuket cannabis shops on high alert after 100k baht heist

Weed out the thieves: Phuket cannabis shops on high alert after 100k baht heist

Published: 17:16, 22 October 2024
True Corporation amps up for royal spectacle along Chao Phraya

True Corporation amps up for royal spectacle along Chao Phraya

Published: 17:08, 22 October 2024
Banking on gains: Thai banks &#8216;interest&#8217;ed in profit uptick for 2024

Banking on gains: Thai banks ‘interest’ed in profit uptick for 2024

Published: 16:55, 22 October 2024