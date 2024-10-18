The Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2024 is just around the corner, taking place on December 1, 2024. This premier marathon event is a highlight of the year, attracting both local and international runners. This guide will help you navigate everything you need to know about the marathon, from registration to event details, ensuring you have an unforgettable experience.

The Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2024

The Amazing Thailand Marathon will start and finish at the MBK Centre, located in the heart of Bangkok. This marathon not only offers a race but also a unique opportunity to explore the city while running. Participants will enjoy an exciting atmosphere with thousands of runners from around the globe.

Join Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2024

The Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2024 offers an exciting opportunity for runners and spectators alike. Scheduled for December 1, 2024, it features a range of activities designed to engage participants of all skill levels.

Types of races Distance Starting time Starting line Finish line AMAZING THAILAND (marathon) 43.195 km 2.00am MBK Centre Royal Grand Palace (Sanam Luang) TOYOTA (half marathon) 21.1 km 2.00am MBK Centre Royal Grand Palace (Sanam Luang) MAMA (mini marathon) 10 km 5.45am Sanam Luang Royal Grand Palace (Sanam Luang) OTANI (family run) 4.5 km 6.30am Sanam Luang Royal Grand Palace (Sanam Luang)

Registration and ticket information

Registration for the marathon closes on November 17, 2024. However, the tickets are currently sold out, but don’t worry just yet! There’s a chance that extra tickets might become available closer to the event date, so it’s worth staying tuned on the official website or their social media channels. Keep checking the official registration site for any updates on additional ticket releases.

Participants must register by visiting the official marathon website. During the registration process, individuals will choose between four race categories: the marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21.1 km), 10K, or the family fun run (4.5 km). Each category caters to different fitness levels, ensuring everyone can partake in this vibrant event.

Tickets available

While tickets have officially sold out, here are the original price categories for reference:

Full marathon (42 km): 1,500 baht

1,500 baht Half marathon (21 km): 1,400 baht

1,400 baht Mini marathon (10 km): 1,000 baht

1,000 baht Family fun run (4.5 km): 700 baht

If you’re keeping an eye on extra tickets, these prices give you an idea of what to expect.

What’s included in the package

Every finisher in the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2024 receives several inclusions, such as a finisher medal, event T-shirt, and goodie bag. Also, all finishers obtain an e-certificate or e-diploma, recognising their achievement. These components enhance the sense of accomplishment and make the event memorable for participants.

T-Shirt (all distances)

Due to supply issues, the original navy blue (42k/21k) and white (10k/4.5k) shirts are no longer available . Instead, all participants will receive a special edition Nike Dri-FIT Miler T-Shirt in Deep Jungle green with beige event lettering. This shirt, valued at 1,100 baht, offers a classic look without displaying the specific race distance. Only 3,000 shirts will be produced in this limited edition.

Finisher shirt (42K/21K)

Participants in the 42K and 21K races will receive a high-quality finisher shirt by Tri-League. The shirt is made in Thailand and reflects the theme colours of each race distance, offering a sleek and premium look that runners have come to love from Tri-League products.

Commemorative medal

The race medal is one of the highlights of this event. It’s beautifully designed and inspired by the Royal Grand Palace, a key landmark on the new course and a symbol of Bangkok’s heritage. This unique medal is known for its impressive size, weight, and quality, making it a collector’s item every year.

Route map

The Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2024 starts at MBK Center on Phaya Thai Road and loops near Chulalongkorn University. Runners pass through the lively Siam Square and turn onto Ratchadamri Road, offering views of the Royal Turf Club and Lumphini Park.

The route continues along Rama IV Road, with a left turn at the Thai-Belgian Bridge, circling back near Lumphini Park. The final stretch takes runners through Sarasin Intersection, ending at Sanam Luang in Phra Nakhon District. This 42.195 km course highlights Bangkok’s iconic landmarks, blending modern cityscapes with cultural heritage.

What makes this marathon special

This marathon is more than just a race, it’s a unique opportunity to experience Bangkok like never before. Running past some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, such as Lumpini Park, the Victory Monument, and the majestic Royal Grand Palace, will make your journey unforgettable. Each landmark adds a special touch, blending Bangkok’s rich history with its morning charm.

Plus, participants get some great perks! You’ll receive a limited edition Nike Dri-FIT Miler T-shirt in a stylish Deep Jungle green, as well as a beautiful commemorative medal featuring the iconic Royal Grand Palace. If you’re running the full or half marathon, you’ll also earn a high-quality finisher shirt by Tri-League, known for its sleek design. How can you even get these special limited rewards from anywhere else.

With all these unique experiences and rewards, this marathon is a perfect cultural adventure that will leave you with memories for a lifetime.

Tips for participants Early start times:

Marathons in Thailand begin early to avoid the midday heat. Adjust your schedule for an early start and avoid delays.

Marathons in Thailand begin early to avoid the midday heat. Adjust your schedule for an early start and avoid delays. Weather considerations:

Even in December, Bangkok can be warm and humid. Stay hydrated and use the water stations along the route.

Even in December, Bangkok can be warm and humid. Stay hydrated and use the water stations along the route. Sun protection:

Apply sunscreen, and wear sunglasses and a hat to protect yourself from the sun since the race will finish in the early morning.

Apply sunscreen, and wear sunglasses and a hat to protect yourself from the sun since the race will finish in the early morning. Proper footwear:

Wear comfortable running shoes that can handle uneven surfaces.

Wear comfortable running shoes that can handle uneven surfaces. Light clothing:

Choose breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics to keep cool.

Choose breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics to keep cool. Age criteria:

Marathon participants must be at least 18 years old (born in 2006 or earlier), ensuring they have the necessary experience and stamina for the race.

If you’re a running enthusiast, explore more of Thailand’s thrilling marathon races!

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2024? The Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2024 will take place on December 1, 2024. Where does the marathon start and finish? The marathon starts on Phaya Thai Road next to the MBK Center at 05:45 local time and finishes at Sanam Luang in the Phra Nakhon District. What race categories are available? There are four race categories: 42K, 21K, 10K, and 4.5K, catering to various fitness levels and experience. What is the minimum age to participate in the marathon? Participants must be at least 18 years old to enter the 42K marathon. What do participants receive upon finishing? Finishers will receive a medal, event T-shirt, goodie bag, and an e-certificate or e-diploma. When does registration close? Registration for the marathon will close on November 17, 2024. Can I get a refund after registering? Yes, participants can request a full refund within 24 hours of registration. What should I prepare for the event? Runners should prepare for Bangkok’s warm climate, ensure proper hydration, and wear suitable gear. Familiarity with local customs can also enhance the experience. How can I enhance my marathon experience? Joining local running clubs can improve your preparation and foster a sense of community among participants.