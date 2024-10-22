Port progress ‘pier’-fectly on track: Laem Chabang sailing ahead

Laem Chabang Port’s third development phase is sailing ahead, now reaching around 45% completion, with Pier F poised to debut by late 2027, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri confirmed.

This ambitious project forms a cornerstone of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Development Plan and is among the top 15 infrastructure priorities under the Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration. However, the latest report from the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) reveals that construction is lagging slightly behind, hitting 45% against a target of 48.95%. Blame for the hold-up is squarely placed on bleak weather conditions from April through November, which threw a spanner in the works of offshore construction.

Advertisements

Minister Manaporn assures that the ministry is on the case, instructing the PAT to work hand-in-glove with project contractor CNNC Joint Venture to steer the project back on course.

“The contractor has been advised to extend working hours during calmer weather and maximise machinery use to tackle the delays.”

Despite these hiccups, the project is cruising along its overall timeline. The first phase is slated for a June 2026 completion, with the construction of Area F1 in the bag and handover to GPC International Terminal Ltd scheduled by next November. Pier F, the crown jewel of this phase, is set to make waves by late 2027.

PAT Director General Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk shared that the second phase, which involves the construction of buildings, docks, roads, and utilities, is in the preparatory stages following a July contract signing with CHEC (Thai) Co Ltd.

“Phases three and four, covering railway infrastructure and equipment and IT system procurement, are gearing up for tender, with bids expected early next year.”

Advertisements

Once complete, these enhancements are set to revolutionise the port’s annual container handling capacity, catapulting it from 11 million to an impressive 18 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

This boost will cut logistics costs and solidify Thailand’s role as a pivotal logistics hub, linking the region from southern China through to Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam, reported Bangkok Post.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news Why is the development of Laem Chabang Port crucial for Thailand’s economic future? It aims to boost annual container capacity, reduce logistics costs, and solidify Thailand as a key logistics hub. How are adverse weather conditions impacting the Laem Chabang Port development? Weather disruptions have delayed offshore construction, prompting extended working hours and machinery optimization. What if the Laem Chabang Port project doesn’t meet its completion timeline? Delays could hinder Thailand’s logistics efficiency and economic growth, impacting regional connectivity and trade. What role does the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) play in the Laem Chabang Port expansion? The EEC Development Plan prioritises the port expansion to enhance regional trade and economic integration. How will the expansion of Laem Chabang Port influence Thailand’s trade relations with neighbouring countries? It will strengthen connections with southern China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam, boosting regional trade.