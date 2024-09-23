Bangkok Community Help Foundation dives in for Chiang Rai flood relief

Photo taken by Nathalie Jamois

Bangkok Community Help Foundation mobilised to provide urgent flood relief to Chiang Rai and surrounding areas. The region has been severely impacted by the overflowing Kok River, leaving more than 30,000 people stranded and many without homes.

With the support of volunteers, locals, and law enforcement, the foundation has delivered over 6,000 kilogrammes (kgs) of essential aid, reaching remote villages that have been devastated by the flooding.

Founded at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bangkok Community Help Foundation has provided support to over 3 million people over the past four years. Now, as the flood crisis in Chiang Rai unfolds, the foundation is once again at the forefront of disaster relief efforts.

Co-founder Friso Poldervaart expressed his gratitude for the support received so far but emphasised the continued need for assistance.

“The scale of this disaster is immense, and we are very heart warmed by all the support sent our way to help as many people as we can. A lot more help is needed so please keep giving your much-needed support.”

Fellow Co-founder Greg Lange highlighted the challenges of the clean-up process, noting the need for more resources.

“The cleanup of Chiang Rai and other cities and villages requires incredible amounts of manpower and equipment. We’re working on facilitating these things and asking anyone who wants to help to get in contact with us.”

How you can help

As part of the relief efforts, the foundation is distributing survival bags to affected families. Each bag contains food and hygiene products that will last for one week. The foundation is calling on the public for donations to help fund these bags, with each one costing 390 baht. Here’s how you can help.

Donate 390 baht: This amount will provide a survival bag for one family. Donations can be made directly to:

Bangkok Community Help Foundation (มูลนิธิ แบงค็อก คอมมูนิตี้ เฮลป์)

Bangkok Bank/ธนาคารกรุงเทพ: 105-5-06287-9

For international or credit card donations, please visit: https://www.weeboon.com/en/campaign/-342590

Donate goods – Bangkok Community Help urgently needs the following items:

5kgs bags of rice

Instant noodles

Canned fish

Cooking oil

Salt & sugar

Toilet paper

Fresh drinking water

Electric kettles and rice cookers

Clothing and bedding

High-pressure washers

Sweepers, brooms, and cleaning liquids

Donations can be dropped off at our warehouse on Sukhumvit Soi 10. You can find them on Google Maps or search for ‘Bangkok Community Help Foundation’ in delivery apps.

Every contribution counts. Your generosity makes a real difference in the lives of those affected by this disaster. On behalf of all the families in need, the Bangkok Community Help Foundation thanks you for your continued support.

