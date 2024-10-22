Amazing themed restaurants in Bangkok you can’t miss

Bangkok’s dining scene is all about fun and flair. If you’re hunting for a meal that’s as unique as the atmosphere, these themed restaurants are where it’s at. Whether you’re into quirky cafes or want to dive into an immersive dining experience, these spots promise something unforgettable. Let’s break down the coolest themed restaurants in Bangkok that should definitely be on your radar!

Top 7 themed restaurants in Bangkok

1. Cabbages & Condoms

Theme: Social awareness meets dining

Cabbages & Condoms isn’t just any of your usual restaurants. Here, you get good food with a side of social responsibility. The quirky condom-themed decor sets the tone, sparking conversations while supporting safe sex and family planning initiatives across Thailand. If that’s not enough to pique your interest, know that all proceeds go towards charity programmes in education and health. Plus, the garden dining area is just beautiful—an oasis in the heart of the city.

Location: 6 10 Sukhumvit 12, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm

How to go: Take the BTS to Asok station, then walk 10 minutes down Sukhumvit Soi 12.

Phone: +66 2 229 4610

Pros Cons ✅ Unique theme ✅ Quality taste of food ✅ Supporting a restaurant that contributes to social causes ❌ Long wait times ❌ Can get busy and noisy sometimes

Jeffrey C: “A truly one-of-a-kind dining experience, this themed restaurant takes a bold and whimsical approach with décor that surprises and intrigues—condoms adorn the entire space, creating an atmosphere that’s equal parts playful and thought-provoking. “

Xiao Lim: “Unique concepts as there are many condom decorations. Pineapple fried rice tastes really good, you should try one! Sweet & sour pork is also good, but somehow it’s quite similar to Chinese cuisine. Green curry also tastes superb! You’ll get a sweet potato cracker as a complimentary at the beginning and some condoms at the end of your visit.”

2. Maidreamin

Theme: Japanese maid cafe

Step into Maidreamin, and you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to Tokyo’s Akihabara. This Japanese maid café is all about kawaii culture, where waitresses in cute maid outfits serve you themed dishes and break into adorable song-and-dance routines. It’s a whole vibe, especially for fans of anime and Japanese pop culture. Be ready for some fun but also a bit of a lighter wallet, as the prices don’t always match the portion sizes.

Location: MBK Center 7th FL., Phaya Thai Rd, Khwaeng Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm

How to go: BTS National Stadium, MBK is a 5-minute walk away

Phone: +66 2 003 1616

Pros Cons ✅ Interactive experience with performances and services ✅ Fun maid concept ✅ Creative presentation of foods and drinks ❌ Higher prices ❌ Limited menu options

Internet guy: “Great experience! If you like things soft and fluffy, this is your go-to. Bring a friend along too if you want to make things more fun! The food may seem pricey, but the quality lives up to the price. And of course, we can’t mention the maids! They kept us entertained throughout the entire meal. Five stars! “

Yannick-Noah Raubuch: “It’s something different. First time I did this and I really enjoyed it. The women are really nice and beside their different talents (singing, dancing, game show aso) they are fast in service. They really try to give everyone the really best and enjoyable time. It’s nice to have places like this around.”

3. Madoka Sumibi Izakaya

Theme: Cosy Japanese pub

If you’re looking for an authentic izakaya experience, Madoka Sumibi Izakaya is the spot. This small, cozy Japanese pub serves charcoal-grilled skewers and chilled sake, perfect for winding down after a long day. With its intimate atmosphere, it’s a great place to catch up with friends or even go solo for some late-night snacking.

Location: 70, 3 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Bang Na, Khet Bang Na, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10260

Opening hours: 5pm to 1am

How to go: BTS Bearing, followed by a short taxi ride

Phone: +66 2 258 3021

@cafestory 📍 Madoka Sumibi Izakaya 🍢🍣🥢 ~บางนา~ พิกัดใหม่แกะกล่องที่มาพร้อมบรรยากาศแสนอบอุ่น ให้ฟีลเหมือนนั่งชิลล์อยู่ที่ญี่ปุ่นยังไงยังงั้น โดยพิกัดของร้านจะตั้งอยู่ที่ซอยสุขุมวิท 70/3 ย่านบางนาใต้ พื้นที่เดียวกับ Roof-Cafe นั่นเอง ขอบอกว่าเดินทางง่ายสุด ๆ จะนั่ง BTS ก็ได้หรือจะขับรถส่วนตัวก็ดี มีที่จอดรถกว้างขวางรองรับได้ถึง 50 คันเลยทีเดียว บอกเลยว่าที่นี่ไวบ์ดีมาก ๆ ได้มู้ดเจแปนทุกองศา โดยทางร้านได้ตกแต่งในสไตล์ Japanese Traditional ที่เน้นโครงสร้างไม้เป็นหลัก บวกกับแสงไฟ Warm Light จากภายในร้านยิ่งทำให้บรรยากาศดู Cozy สุด ๆ แถมทางร้านยังมีสเปซกว้างขวาง จะนั่งรับลมชมวิวสวนญี่ปุ่นด้านนอกก็ชิลล์หรือจะวาร์ปมารับแอร์ฉ่ำ ๆ ในโซน Indoor ก็สะดวกสบาย ดีต่อใจขนาดนี้เอาอะไรมาแลกก็ไม่ยอม นอกจากบรรยากาศจะทำให้เราหลงรักจน Move On ไม่ไหวแล้ว เมนูอาหารญี่ปุ่นของที่นี่ก็ดีงามจนต้องยกนิ้วให้ มีทั้งซูชิ ซาชิมิ ของทานเล่น อาหารจานหลัก และอื่น ๆ อีกมากมาย ตบท้ายด้วยเครื่องดื่มเย็น ๆ ชื่นใจ แต่ที่พลาดไม่ได้เลยคือ Izakaya เมนูขึ้นชื่อที่มาแล้วต้องลอง 😋 Highly Recommended ในวันนี้ก็คือ 🍽️🍢 🍢 Izakaya 🦑 ปลาหมึกย่างเกลือ 🍟 รากโกโบทอด 🍣 Salmon Ikura Sushi 🥑 Tuna Avocado Sushi 🍣 Salmon Aburi Roll 🥢 Sashimi Size S 🌶️ ลาบทูน่า 🍛 ข้างแกงกะหรี่กุ้งทอด ใครกำลังมองหาร้านนั่งชิลล์ไว้ฮีลใจยามเหนื่อย ลองให้ ‘Madoka Sumibi Izakaya’ เป็นคำตอบ บอกเลยว่าไม่มีผิดหวังแน่นอนจ้า 🗺 พิกัด : ซอยสุขุมวิท 70/3 แขวงบางนาใต้ เขตบางนา กรุงเทพมหานคร 🕑 วันจันทร์ – วันอาทิตย์ 17.00 – 01.00 น. ♬ original sound – CafeStory รีวิวคาเฟ่ ทุกวัน

Pros Cons ✅ Authentic Japanese cuisine ✅ Friendly staff ✅ Cosy atmosphere ❌ Pricey for some dishes ❌ Limited seating

Minty C: “Beautifully decorated shop Just opened for 2 weeks, dogs can enter the air-conditioned room right away if they’re in a stroller. There’s a wide field to walk around in. Very good. 👍 “

pattiya khamkor: “ The atmosphere is very good. I thought I was in Japan. The service is very attentive. It tastes very delicious. Premium quality, good quality, good overall, I like it. “

4. Bearwolf Space

Theme: Outdoor camping vibe in the city

Bearwolf Space nails the feeling of being in a deep forest camp, right in the middle of Bangkok. With its rustic decor and even an outdoor movie screen, it’s like you’re chilling at a campsite watching films under the stars. If you’re after something different, this one’s got your back. It’s also fantastic for snapping those Instagram-worthy shots.

Location: Bearwolf space 7/2 Sukhumvit Rd., Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, Thailand, Bangkok

Opening hours: 5pm to midnight

How to go: BTS Prompong Exit 1 to 3

Phone: +66 81 485 8855

Pros Cons ✅ Creative menu ✅ Vibrant atmosphere ✅ Great drinks selection ❌ Service delays during busy hours ❌ Vibrant atmosphere leading to loud noise sometimes

Sebastian Reed: “After a walk in random directions with a friend of mine, we stumbled into this place. One of the nicest places I’ve been in Bangkok for a drink. The food is lovely and great service. Super calm with no road sounds and a relaxed playlist. Everything is very well priced. Would recommend thoroughly. “

Thet Honey: “My boyfriend and I went here yesterday for the dinner. The first thing we noticed was how small the space was. We expected a little more and some parts of the area were quite dark as we went really late. The place was really peaceful though and there were still some beautiful places like swing and spider web to take pictures at. The best thing about this place was the food. They’re extremely delicious and we didn’t have to wait for a long time. (Maybe because there weren’t many people) I believe everyone should give this place a try!”

5. Unicorn Cafe

Theme: Magical Unicorn Wonderland

Looking to step into a pastel-coloured dreamland? This place is exactly what it sounds like. Unicorn Café is all about that fairytale life, with walls decked out in rainbows and unicorns everywhere you look. The colourful dishes match the decor, and yes, it’s a major Instagram hotspot. You can even rent a unicorn onesie while you chow down on rainbow waffles or unicorn-themed burgers. It’s fun, playful, and magical, especially for the young and young at heart.

Location: 44/1 Soi Sathon 8, Khwaeng Silom, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500

Opening hours: 12am to 8pm (Closed Mondays)

How to go: BTS Chong Nonsi, walk 10 minutes

Phone: +66 86 397 9262

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ꧁☬👑 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐢 𝐊𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐨𝐫 👑☬꧂™ (@roshni.kapoor)

Pros Cons ✅ Colourful decor ✅ Pet-friendly ✅ Fun desserts ❌ Peak hours leading to slow service ❌ Higher prices compared to portion

Kieron Reddy: “A truly unique experience with a wide variety of items on the menu. The milkshakes and waffles are definitely a must. The portions are also rather generous so rather consider smaller items to taste as opposed to ordering a large portion of one item. The place itself has a unique theme so be prepared to encounter people taking ample pictures as you should be too! “

Nicole Narcis: “love this place! You can even rent unicorn outfits (adult sized ones) and all their dishes are unicorn themed too. A fun little twist on your basic café.”

6. Namba756

Theme: Japanese street food

Bringing Osaka’s street food scene to Bangkok, Namba 756 specialises in takoyaki (octopus balls) and other Japanese street food snacks. The casual, laid-back vibe makes it the perfect pit stop if you’re craving a quick bite. It’s also a great place to meet up with friends for drinks without the formality of a full-on restaurant meal.

Location: Soi Pracha Songkhro 38, Ratchadaphisek, Khet Din Daeng, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10400

Opening hours: 7pm to 5am

How to go: MRT Huai Khwang, then a short walk from there

Phone: +66 81 695 6661

Pros Cons ✅ Japanese atmosphere ✅ Delicious sake selection ✅ Nice and humble staff ❌ Crowded during peak hours ❌ Some menu can be pricey

smile baby: “ Nice Izakaya great food lot of drinks to choose reasonable price good service fantastic overall open super late very cozy place to hang out recommend!! “

Kaewtawan Jansuthi “I really like the food here. The taste is good, but my favorite menu item is probably the grilled beef skewers with cheese. It’s great to eat with a drink. The restaurant has 2 floors, suitable for friends to sit and chill. Anyone who comes to the Huai Khwang Night Market area must stop by. Don’t miss it!!!”

7. Na-Oh Bangkok

Theme: Dystopian airline dining

Na-Oh Bangkok is like nothing you’ve experienced before—a dystopian dining concept inside an old airplane. The fine dining menu is as artistic as the atmosphere, offering multi-course meals that wow both your taste buds and imagination. Whether you’re celebrating something special or just want to try something truly unique, this is where you need to be. Just make sure you book in advance because this place fills up fast!

Location: Naohbangkok, 460/8 Sirindhorn Rd, Bang Phlat, Bangkok 10700

Opening hours: 6pm to 10pm (Reservations recommended)

How to go: Taxi from Bang Bamru Train Station

Phone: +66 88 612 2188

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Na-Oh Bangkok (@naohbangkok)

Pros Cons ✅ Unique culinary offerings ✅ Stylish decor ✅ Excellent customer service ❌ Occasional wait times ❌ Limited parking availability

Ciboysg W: “The dining experience at Na-Oh Bangkok is indeed a unique one. The restaurant is inside a decommissioned plane which is in a night market. The contrast is interesting, as the decoration of the place is very posh and whimsical while outside is a lively and artsy night market. If you like whimsical and a bit gothic kind of decoration, then you would like the interior here. “

Kristine Davalos: “The atmosphere was amazing as well as the food. We brought our friends for their first time fine dinning. The service that we wanted our friends to experience has excelled, giving them a wonderful evening and great memories.”

Bangkok’s themed restaurants truly offer an experience beyond just eating out. From quirky condom decor at Cabbages & Condoms to the magical vibes of Unicorn Café and the immersive dystopian setting of Na-Oh Bangkok, there’s something for every type of diner. Whether you’re into social causes, Japanese culture, or unique Instagrammable moments, these places promise not just a meal but memories to take with you. So, if you’re seeking a dining adventure with flair, be sure to check out these spots!

