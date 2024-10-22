Art in Paradise Pattaya: A must-visit 3D museum

If you’re heading to Pattaya and looking for something fun and unique to do, Art in Paradise should be on your list! This interactive 3D art museum is not your typical gallery, it’s a place where you’re encouraged to touch the artwork, pose with it, and become part of the art itself. It’s perfect for families, couples, or groups of friends looking for a lighthearted and engaging experience.

Gallery details

Location: 78/34 Moo 9, Pattayasaisong Road, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand.

Opening hours: 9am to 9pm (with the ticket office closing at 8pm).

It’s a good idea to get there earlier in the day to avoid crowds, so you have plenty of space to take photos.

Entry fees:

Visitor Type Category Entry Fee Foreigners Adults 400 baht Children (height 100-130 cm) 200 baht Thai Residents Adults 200 baht Children (height 100-130 cm) 100 baht

Free admission for children under 100 cm in height.

Contact information: For more information or further assistance, you can reach them at

Phone: 038-424 500, 085-999 3374, or 092-252 2129

Email: artinparadise.m@gmail.com

What to expect

Art in Paradise is all about optical illusions and 3D art that makes it look like you’re part of the scene. The museum is divided into different themed zones such as Aquatic, Safari, Classic Art, Fantasy, and Nature, so you’ll get a wide variety of backdrops for your photos. You can “surf” on a giant wave, stand on the edge of a cliff, or even get “eaten” by a shark. It’s all about creativity, so bring your best poses!

Zones overview

Zone Name Description OPART Zone This zone features optical illusion art that tricks the eye and mind, making for fascinating photo opportunities. Aqua Zone Dive into an underwater world where you can pose with sea creatures and surf on giant waves, creating dynamic scenes. Safari Zone Experience the thrill of a safari with lifelike animals like lions and zebras, all captured in stunning 3D art. Classic Art Zone Step into famous paintings and classical artworks, allowing you to interact with historical masterpieces. Civilisation Zone Explore ancient ruins and cultural heritage through immersive displays that bring history to life. Egypt Zone Journey back in time to ancient Egypt, featuring pyramids and pharaohs, where you can pose with iconic symbols. Thai Tradition Zone Celebrate Thai culture with art that reflects traditional customs, festivals, and landscapes unique to Thailand. Fantasy Zone Enter a world of imagination filled with whimsical scenes and mythical creatures that encourage playful interactions. Personage Zone Meet larger-than-life figures from history and pop culture, perfect for fun photos with your favourite icons. Lover’s Zone A romantic setting designed for couples, featuring beautiful backdrops for capturing special moments together. Toy Zone A playful area filled with oversized toys and childhood memories, inviting visitors to relive their inner child. Diorama Zone Experience intricate dioramas that showcase various themes in stunning detail, perfect for photography enthusiasts.

The experience is very interactive, and you’ll find plenty of floor markings that guide you on where to stand to get the perfect shot. Don’t forget your phone or camera, as you’ll definitely want to capture all the fun moments!

What to see

Some of the highlights you can expect to see include:

The Grand Canyon illusion where it looks like you’re standing on the edge of a massive cliff.

illusion where it looks like you’re standing on the edge of a massive cliff. Underwater World where you can appear to be swimming with dolphins, whales, and other sea creatures.

where you can appear to be swimming with dolphins, whales, and other sea creatures. Classic Art where famous paintings like the “Mona Lisa” and “The Scream” have been given a fun, 3D twist.

where famous paintings like the “Mona Lisa” and “The Scream” have been given a fun, 3D twist. Fantasy World with dragons, castles, and magical creatures perfect for imaginative photo ops.



Each zone is designed to make you feel like you’re in the scene, and every corner offers a new surprise. It’s the kind of place where you can easily spend a couple of hours without getting bored.

Tips for visiting the gallery Wear comfortable shoes , as you’ll be walking and posing a lot.

, as you’ll be walking and posing a lot. Bring a camera or a fully charged phone with plenty of storage space for all the photos you’ll take.

phone with plenty of storage space for all the photos you’ll take. It’s a good idea to go with a friend or a group , as some of the best photos require someone to help you capture the perfect shot.

, as some of the best photos require someone to help you capture the perfect shot. Plan for about 2 to 3 hours to fully enjoy everything Art in Paradise has to offer.

Whether you’re an art lover or just someone looking for a fun activity in Pattaya, Art in Paradise is the choice. It offers a blend of creativity and entertainment that will leave you with some unforgettable photos and memories.

