Polvanera 17 Primitivo DOP Gioia del Colle: Puglia’s masterpiece arrives in Thailand

Image courtesy of Polvanera

Polvanera 17, a masterpiece amongst Puglia’s Primitivi, has conquered tables around the world and now lands in Thailand. This wine, known for its intense and refined sapidity, offers an unforgettable taste experience, representing at its best the terroir of Puglia and in particular, that of the town of Gioia del Colle.

Polvanera 17 is part of the Polvanera collection that celebrates the winemaking tradition of Primitivo di Gioia del Colle PDO.

Polvanera 17 remains the flagship product of this winery, which was originally introduced to Thailand in 2019, with two other Primitivo labels (the versatile Polvanera 14 and the seductive Polvanera 16), the surprising Aglianico, and two sparkling wines (the complex and elegant metodo classico Macchia di Gatto Brut and the fresh-tasting Maresco Brut, Charmat method).

Perhaps not everyone knows that Polvanera is available in Thailand, with its younger and more extroverted line (La Marchesana), designed for refined palates that do not intend to give up a quality organic wine but are looking for something more suitable for everyday and informal use.

La Marchesana Primitivo and Negroamaro have become true best-sellers in Thailand over the years, and they have recently been joined by the brand new Susumaniello (whose first vintage produced was in 2023).

The Polvanera winery, led by owner Filippo Cassano is spread over 160 hectares of vineyards, a good portion of which are dedicated to Primitivo. It is also distinguished by its sustainable approach with production being entirely organic and favoring traditional methods.

Made exclusively from Primitivo grapes from the Montevella vineyard, Polvanera 17 reflects the terroir from which it comes; a karst soil rich in minerals, an altitude of more than 400 metres, and swings in temperature – with warm, breezy days and cool nights.

After a manual harvest, a four-week maceration follows and an ageing of 36 months total, between steel and bottle, achieving a balance that makes it perfect to enjoy immediately but also will keep well for up to five or six years.

Thanks to this careful winemaking process, Polvanera 17 has an intense purple-red colour, accompanied by a rich bouquet with notes of berries and delicate floral nuances and hints of liquorice and graphite.

The palate is an imposing and elegant wine, the tannins are pleasant and velvety, supported by vibrant acid and mineral veins that lend freshness and persistence. The finish is endless, perfectly aligned with the olfactory notes, creating a perfect harmony between nose and mouth.

Polvanera 17 lends itself to a wide range of food pairings, enhancing its characteristics. It pairs perfectly with red meat dishes and aged cheeses. To savour all of its nuances, it should be served at a temperature of 18°C.

Despite its complex structure and significant alcohol content (16.5%), this wine remains surprisingly light, making it an excellent choice for both experienced connoisseurs and those approaching the world of wine for the first time.

Polvanera 17, is not only a wine of excellent quality but also one of the winery’s most-awarded wines. Among the most prestigious awards is the Tre Bicchieri Gambero Rosso, which Polvanera 17 has won repeatedly, establishing itself as a benchmark in the Apulian and Italian wine scene.

In addition, it has won five Grappoli from the Bibenda 2024 guide, one of the most-coveted awards in the Italian wine community and has received high scores in major wine guides, such as Doctor Wine and the Guida Oro Veronelli.

Every sip of Polvanera 17 is a journey through the vineyards of Puglia, an experience capable of thrilling even the most refined palates. Its arrival in Thailand marks the beginning of a new adventure, ready to win over the hearts of Thai wine lovers all over the country.

For more information, you can consult the Polvanera 17 technical sheet and discover all the awards won by Polvanera 17 on the official Thai Facebook page of Cantine Polvanera.

Press release