Billion-baht investment boosts Pattaya’s Terminal 21 mall

The bustling beachside retreat of Pattaya is about to see its shopping scene taken to new heights. Land and Houses (LH), one of the country’s largest property developers, announced a massive 5.7 billion baht investment in its Terminal 21 Pattaya shopping mall, proving that the city’s economic potential is glowing as bright as its beaches.

Terminal 21 Pattaya, which opened six years ago, has firmly established itself as a tourist mall and boasts Thailand’s longest escalator, stretching 39 metres, said Prasert Sriuranpong, managing director at LH Mall & Hotel (LHMH).

“Pattaya is a city with high potential, one of the few places in Thailand that attracts tourists year-round, regardless of high or low season.”

Prasert highlighted Pattaya’s location within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) as a driving force behind its economic appeal, with development projects aplenty. He noted that Pattaya’s dual identity as a tourist hotspot and an economic hub makes it unique globally. LHMH’s expansion of investment in LH Shopping Centres Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust to 5.7 billion baht is a reflection of this confidence.

“This year, Terminal 21 Pattaya enjoyed 12% more visitors than last year, even surpassing pre-pandemic numbers. Visitors from China, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, India, and ASEAN countries are driving this growth, with foreign tourists typically spending three times more than local visitors.”

To keep the momentum going, LHMH is rolling out marketing campaigns, adding new retail spaces, and hosting international events like the Pattaya Marathon, which draws over 15,000 attendees.

In addition, the company plans to renovate its Bangkok-based Fashion Island mall, expanding parking by 40%, with the facelift expected to be complete by 2025, reported The Nation.

