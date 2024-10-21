On pause: Chulalongkorn Day shuts down Phuket for royal homage

Picture courtesy of Asia Public Holidays

Expect a full-scale government shutdown across Phuket on Wednesday as the island joins the nation in the annual celebration of Chulalongkorn Day. Chulalongkorn Day is a national public holiday dedicated to the memory of King Chulalongkorn, also known as Rama V.

This beloved monarch of the Chakri dynasty celebrated for his reformist zeal, passed away in 1910, but his legacy looms large. He’s credited with dragging Thailand into the modern age—revolutionising education, reforming the military, abolishing slavery, and introducing a slick European-style currency system.

Advertisements

Chulalongkorn Day isn’t just a day off—it’s a heartfelt national homage. Across Thailand, streets will brim with flowers and wreaths placed lovingly at statues of Rama V. Expect evocative candle-lit ceremonies at sunset and monks receiving alms as formal tributes unfold nationwide, a local official said.

“It’s a day of deep respect and reflection for the contributions of King Chulalongkorn.”

In Phuket, most government facilities, including the Immigration and Land Transport Offices, will shut their doors. But don’t worry, essential services remain active. Banking will take a partial hit too. Main branches might be closed but the ones nestled in shopping centres persist.

And for those wondering—no, you won’t be dry on Chulalongkorn Day. Unlike some other holidays, there’s no ban on alcohol sales, so feel free to toast to Rama V’s legacy.

Chulalongkorn Day stands as a stirring reminder of the transformative strides made by a monarch whose influence charted the course of modern Thailand.

Advertisements

What Other Media Are Saying Office Holidays provides an overview of Chulalongkorn Day in Thailand, highlighting its commemoration of King Chulalongkorn’s legacy, reforms, and continued national significance with ceremonies and wreath-laying. (read more)

provides an overview of Chulalongkorn Day in Thailand, highlighting its commemoration of King Chulalongkorn’s legacy, reforms, and continued national significance with ceremonies and wreath-laying. (read more) Expatica provides an overview of Thailand’s public holidays, emphasising Buddhist traditions and regional festivals, while noting government closures and cultural observances. (read more)

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news Why is Chulalongkorn Day considered so culturally significant in Thailand? It honours King Chulalongkorn’s transformative reforms that modernized Thailand. How did King Chulalongkorn’s reforms impact Thailand’s modernization? His reforms in education, the military, and the currency system spurred significant advancements. What might Thailand be like today if King Chulalongkorn hadn’t abolished slavery? The nation’s social and economic landscape could be vastly different, and potentially less progressive. What unique activities are conducted on Chulalongkorn Day to honour the late king? Thais place wreaths and flowers at his statues, participate in almsgiving, and attend candle-lit ceremonies. How do government office closures on Chulalongkorn Day affect daily life in Phuket? Most essential services remain operational, ensuring minimal disruption for residents.