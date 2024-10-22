BytePlus ‘bytes’ into Thailand’s digital scene with data centre debut

Picture courtesy of Cloud Data Centre Events

In a bold move to capture the heart of Thailand’s digital landscape, BytePlus, a subsidiary of ByteDance, the brain behind TikTok, plans to roll out a brand-new data centre in the country by 2025.

This insider revelation underscores ByteDance’s ambition to anchor itself firmly within the ASEAN region, using Thailand’s flourishing e-commerce scene as a springboard, especially amongst big retail brands and OTT service providers.

Recently, BytePlus has turbocharged its presence by joining forces with local heavyweight Light Up Total Solution Public Co Ltd (LTS) to launch cutting-edge live commerce solutions. This strategic alliance digs deep into Thailand’s social commerce market, which currently boasts a hefty US$2.5 billion valuation.

Monticha Kongthavee, BytePlus’s enterprise head in Thailand, made known she is excited by the move.

“BytePlus brings the magic behind TikTok’s success to other businesses.”

Monticha insists that companies adopting AI recommendation engines could see their gross merchandise values soar by 30%.

“Video is the future of customer engagement, and AI, alongside digital humans, will be pivotal in elevating this experience.”

Social commerce market

Adding to the buzz, LTS’s CEO, Putt Tratkosit, reveals that the company has inked a memorandum to become BytePlus’s exclusive dealer and strategist in Thailand.

This pact covers a smorgasbord of innovative solutions like BytePlus Effects, Recommend, Live, Video On Demand (VOD), CDN, ByteHouse, and BytePlus Cloud, all designed to supercharge businesses and e-commerce titans, taking customer engagement to dazzling new heights.

“With BytePlus’s cutting-edge tech, LTS is primed to seize the opportunities in Thailand’s digital economy and social commerce domain.”

Projections are sky-high, with the local social commerce market anticipated to leap by 34% in 2024 and potentially reach US$8.6 billion by 2029, fueled by a 28% compound average growth rate.

Putt is betting big on live commerce as the next frontier in e-commerce, envisioning streamers broadcasting across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube simultaneously. The bonus? Tools for multi-language translations to reel in a broader audience.

To accelerate its blitzkrieg, LTS has roped in Siam AI Corp Ltd (SIAM AI) as a reseller to propel BytePlus’s innovative services. Swift attention is being given to BytePlus Live and BytePlus VOD tech.

Rattanapol Wongnaphachan, Siam AI’s chairman, targets e-commerce entrepreneurs and TV/digital businesses eager to amplify their online sales. He reveals plans to blend augmented reality tech into marketing campaigns, injecting a dose of personalisation to heighten viewer interaction.

“We’re aiming for five corporate users in the first year.”

Rattanapol added he plans to incorporate a Thai language chatbot into BytePlus offerings to bolster the e-commerce sector.

With these strategic strokes, BytePlus and its partners are not just making waves but crafting a tsunami in Thailand’s burgeoning digital economy and social commerce scene.

