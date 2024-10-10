Miskawaan Health Group unveils revolutionary next-gen cancer & anti-ageing treatments

Image courtesy of Miskawaan Health Group

Miskawaan Health Group (MHG) in Bangkok, Thailand, is making waves in the world of health innovation and functional medicine. Their latest triumph? The sensational launch of Chlorogenic Acid (CHA), a product hailed as a game-changer in anti-ageing, cancer care, and overall wellness.

This cutting-edge development promises not only to revolutionise cancer prevention and treatment but also to deliver remarkable results in combating the signs of ageing, tackling skin diseases, and enhancing beauty routines. It’s the fresh hope for those wanting to turn back the clock without resorting to extreme measures.

Miskawaan Health Group has teamed up with Jiuzhang Biotech (JZB), a leader in biotech wizardry, to introduce next-generation cancer and anti-ageing treatments to Thailand. This dynamic partnership was solidified on September 7 when senior executives from both powerhouses signed an exclusive cooperation agreement. This deal grants MHG the rights to import, distribute, and utilise JZB’s patented CHA products across the nation.

With this exclusive alliance, MHG is not just poised to change lives—they’re set to redefine the landscape of wellness and beauty in Thailand.

CHA is a naturally derived botanical substance that supports the human body’s immune system with preventative, anti-ageing applications. CHA also has wide-ranging applications to fight chronic illnesses such as cancer by helping the human body’s immune system to effectively treat cancer cells with minimal side effects. JZB’s patented CHA, administered via injection, has successfully completed stage 1 & stage 2 clinical trials in China for the treatment of brain cancer, yielding highly positive results. CEO of MHG, David Boehm expects the new partnership to significantly contribute to the top-line growth of both JZB and MHG from Q4 2024. “JZB’s products are a game-changer for anti-ageing uses and for treating certain types of cancer. MHG is thrilled to partner with JZB to give our patients access to these next-generation products. As a plant-based extract, JZB’s products are closely aligned with Miskawaan’s strategy to offer natural health products to our patients.” Similarly, the Chairman of JZB, Zhang Jie, expects the cooperation agreement to foster closer ties between the two medical pioneers “This is the first distribution agreement that JZB has reached with a partner outside China. We have visited all of Miskawaan’s three locations in Thailand and have been impressed with the visionary healthcare provided by its team of doctors and medical staff. We hope that this cooperation agreement will be the first step towards an even closer partnership between JZB and MHG.”