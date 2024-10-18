Bangkok is nothing short of a noodle lover’s paradise. Whether you prefer rice noodles or egg noodles, clear broth or creamy, this city has something for everyone. Noodles in Bangkok is a cuisine in and of itself, with hundreds of noodle restaurants catering to every imaginable fancy. With so many options, it can be difficult to know where to even begin in your noodle-sampling journey.

As a result, we have compiled a list of the 10 best noodle restaurants in Bangkok — based on a criteria of food quality, atmosphere, service, and price. From Khao Soi and Kuay Jub to Bamee and boat noodles, these 10 spots are sure to fill the noodle-sized hole in your heart.

Advertisements

The 10 best noodle restaurants in Bangkok

1. Bamee Kon Sae Lee

This fan-favourite noodle shop definitely earns its spot as number one on this list! Originally located in Thonglor, Bamee Kon Sae Lee has recently opened another location in Bantadthong to cope with demand. Their handmade egg noodles (Bamee), roasted duck, and BBQ pork (Char Siu) are out of this world, and have rightfully garnered them a loyal following among locals and foreigners alike!

Specialty: crispy pork and egg noodle soup

Location:

Opening hours:

Thonglor : everyday, 9am to 11pm

Bantadthong: everyday, 9am to 12am

Contact:

Advertisements

Thonglor : +66 636699874

Bantadthong: +66 924563225

Pros Cons ✅ G ood portions

✅ G ood prices

✅ O pen late ❌ L imited seating

What their customers think (4.8 stars out of 5, 589 reviews)

Maison: “This tiny Bangkok shop boasts big flavours! Park on the side street (20 Thai baht per hour) and squeeze into one of 4 tables. The noodles are divine, and the crispy pork takes it to another level. Two friendly staff manage the shop efficiently, keeping prices super affordable. Don’t miss this historic spot for a delicious and cheap bite!”

2. Hom Duan

One of the best restaurants for Northern Thai food in Bangkok, Hom Duan is famous for its rich and creamy Khao Soi. Made with the freshest ingredients and topped with a generous heaping of crispy egg noodles, their rendition of the famous Thai staple is one dish you will not want to miss out on!

Specialty: Khao Soi

Location:

Opening hours:

Ekkamai : everyday except Sunday, 9am to 8pm

Silom: everyday 10am to 8.30am

Contact:

Ekkamai : +66 850378916

Silom: +66 826166156

Pros Cons ✅ C lean atmosphere

✅ G ood prices ❌ Limited seating

❌ Mostly self-service

What their customers think (4.5 stars out of 5, 1,084 reviews)

Mikhail: “A friend and I had just flown into Bangkok and this was the first meal we had in the city, and it was definitely the best. We spent nearly 3 weeks in Bangkok and our continued consensus was that we were amazed by the Khao Soi here. It was so good that we ended up coming here twice.”

3. Thong Smith

For those who want something a little more upscale, Thong Smith is a popular boat noodle restaurant with multiple locations across Bangkok, mostly in large shopping malls. While wait times may be a bit on the longer side during peak hours, their signature broth flavoured with beef or pork blood is well worth the wait.

Specialty: boat noodles (Kuay Teow Reua)

Location: multiple locations including

Opening hours:

EmQuartier : everyday, 10am to 10pm

CentralWorld: everyday, 10am to 10pm

Contact:

EmQuartier : +66 20036226

CentralWorld: +66 20686588

Pros Cons ✅ Good quality meat

✅ Good atmosphere ❌ Longer wait times

❌ Higher prices

What their customers think (4.5 stars out of 5, 1,047 reviews)

Wen: “Rich and flavourful boat noodles worth a visit every time you’re in Bangkok. While pricier than the street variants, Thong Smith is a must visit for us with its selection of side dishes alongside a difficult to choose between beef and pork boat noodles. The broth appears thick yet eminently more drinkable than most other places we’ve tried.”

4. Kitti Duck Noodle

This cute little restaurant is renowned across Thailand for its signature broth and succulent duck meat. With locations in Phuket and Bangkok, the braised duck noodles at Kitti Duck Noodle are sure to satisfy any hungry traveller in search of a good local meal. And for the slightly braver of heart — the duck intestines are not to be missed!

Specialty: braised duck noodles

Location:

Opening hours:

Udom Suk : everyday, 8am to 8pm

Sathon: everyday, 8am to 4.30pm

Contact:

Udom Suk : +66 946897705

Sathon: +66 869887355

Pros Cons ✅ Good prices

✅ Quick service ❌ Location (22 min walk from BTS)

What their customers think (4.3 stars out of 5, 576 reviews)

Lee: “The braised duck tastes perfect! As a foreigner it will be hard to order but there’s images for you to refer to on the wall. The portion is not big and I recommend getting the extra plate of duck meat.”

5. Kuay Jub Mr. Joe

The rolled rice noodles at Kuay Jub Mr. Joe are revered by Bangkok foodies for their delicate and chewy texture — when paired with the spicy broth and topped with slices of crispy pork belly, this is one meal that is sure to satisfy your noodle craving.

Specialty: Kuay Jub (rice noodles in a peppery broth)

Location: 313/7 Chan Rd, Wat Phraya Krai, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok 10120

Opening hours: everyday, 7.30am to 4.30pm

Contact: +66 22133007

Pros Cons ✅ Good portions

✅ Large space ❌ Only open until 4.30pm

❌ No air-conditioning

What their customers think (4.3 stars out of 5, 576 reviews)

Bobby: “One of the best roast pork in Thailand that I’ve ever tasted. The crispiness of the skin, the fat that renders in your mouth as soon you eat it. The broth for the noodle is also as good as the pork itself. No wonder this place earned the Michelin Guide 2024. 10/10 would recommend this place.”

6. Prachak (Roasted Duck)

Another duck noodle restaurant on the list! Unlike the rice noodles served at Kitti Duck Noodle, Prachak is known for for its yellow egg noodles. This hole-in-the-wall shop regularly turns out good-sized portions of duck noodles, BBQ pork noodles, and wonton noodles.

Specialty: roasted duck egg noodles

Location: 1415 Charoen Krung Road, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Opening hours: everyday, 8.30am to 8.30pm

Contact: +66 22343755

Pros Cons ✅ Good service

✅ Good prices ❌ Limited seating

What their customers think (4.2 stars out of 5, 3,462 reviews)

Kasper: “This restaurant is a small hidden gem in Bangkok if you ask me. They make amazing dishes with duck and the employees are very sweet and smiling. Prices are cheap thinking as this is in Bangkok. It’s a bit hard to find but once you find it you will be rewarded with very well tasting food. Absolutely go here and try it out.”

7. Tee Yen Ta Fo

For those craving a midnight snack, Tee Yen Ta Fo is the perfect spot for a quick street food bite. Located just down the road from the Michelin-starred Jay Fai (another Yen Ta Fo restaurant), this place is a good budget-friendly option that gets you just as much flavour for a fraction of the price.

Specialty: Yen Ta Fo (pink noodle soup)

Location: 256 Maha Chai Rd, Samran Rat, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

Opening hours: everyday, 5.30pm to 2am

Contact: +66 909616692

Pros Cons ✅ Open late

✅ Good prices ❌ Limited seating

What their customers think (4.1 stars out of 5, 1,275 reviews)

Lars: “It’s definitely some of the best noodles I’ve had in Bangkok. I had Bamee noodles with pork in clear broth. Superb soup, divine noodles, and the pork just melts in your mouth, without being fatty. The Yentafo noodles (Sen Mee) were ok, but not on the same level. It’s a bit pricey, but worth it! The unusual homemade chilli “paste” was a nice addition. Definitely a returner.”

8. Sawang Noodle

Crab noodles are the specialty of the house at Sawang Noodle. If you have a hankering for chewy egg noodles topped with good-quality pork and seafood, this is definitely the place for you.

Specialty: crab noodles

Location: 264 Si Phraya Rd, Maha Phruttharam, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Opening hours: everyday except Monday, 10am to 10pm

Contact: +66 22361772

Pros Cons ✅ Quick service ❌ Limited seating

❌ Smaller portions

What their customers think (4.0 stars out of 5, 434 reviews)

Cassia: “Some of the best food I’ve had… like ever. It’s on the pricer side for Bangkok (100-200 Thai baht, US$3-8) for a meal. The noodles are very small, you will likely need 2 for a meal. I loved the pork and crab noodles. The soup is a must-get for just 20 Thai baht. It’s a very small shop. On a Saturday afternoon it wasn’t too busy.”

9. Thipsamai

For all things Pad Thai, Thipsamai is the place to go! Known for their charcoal-frying style of cooking, this restaurant has multiple locations in shopping malls across Bangkok and is popular with both locals and foreigners for their fresh noodles and high-quality shrimp.

Specialty: Pad Thai

Location: multiple locations including

Opening hours:

Siam Paragon : everyday, 10am to 10pm

ICONSIAM: everyday, 10am to 9pm

Contact:

Siam Paragon : +66 2226 6666

ICONSIAM: +66 815599999

Pros Cons ✅ Good portions ❌ Longer wait times

What their customers think (3.9 stars out of 5, 393 reviews)

Ariane: “Located at Siam Paragon’s food court. Ordered and got our food in less than 10 minutes. The Pad Thai was great, and impressed my 2 picky aunts 🙂 we also bought a couple bottles of their spicy chilli sauce and Pad Thai sauce. Very excited to try those!”

10. Lim Lao Ngow

Originating in Chinatown, this fishball noodle restaurant has been going strong in Bangkok for over 80 years. The fishballs at Lim Lao Ngow are the main attraction, of course — but their rice noodles are nothing to be sneered at either!

Specialty: fishball noodles

Location: multiple locations including

Opening hours:

Central Chidlom : everyday, 10am to 9pm

The Up Rama 3: everyday, 10am to 8.30pm

Contact:

Central Chidlom : +66 659692262

The Up Rama 3: +66 22880725

Pros Cons ✅ Quick service

✅ Nice staff

✅ Good atmosphere ❌ Smaller portions

What their customers think (4.1 stars out of 5, 599 reviews)

Ariansanaa: “Tried the original fishball soup and the taste is light yet hearty. Portion was on the smaller side. Meals were served without delay and servers were polite. Definitely recommend.”

Bangkok is often cited as having some of the best cuisine in the world, and in this case, the real deal lives up to the hype. For noodle-lovers especially, this city provides a veritable feast of options for the hungry traveller — so fetch your chopsticks, and go forth!