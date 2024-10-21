Balancing academics, sports, and arts for well-rounded development: Why parents love Ascot Bangkok

Parents often seek more than just strong academics when it comes to choosing the best international school in Bangkok. They want a school that nurtures their child’s growth in every aspect, intellectually, physically, and creatively. Ascot International School Bangkok fits this description perfectly. As an IB World School with excellent sports academies, a wide range of co-curricular activities, and world-class facilities, this school helps students aged 1 to 18 years old reach their full potential and graduate as well-rounded individuals.

Academic excellence at the core

From the earliest stages, Ascot International School Bangkok adopts a holistic approach that nurtures intellectual, emotional, and social growth, supported by passionate, highly qualified teachers who bring out the best in every child.

For the youngest learners, aged 1 to 2, in the pre-nursery stage, Ascot International School Bangkok follows a Montessori-inspired curriculum that sparks curiosity and emotional intelligence. The little ones are introduced to the world through exploration of their environment, cultures, and heritage. The school also implements outdoor learning to bring the lessons to life and help children develop personal, social, and emotional skills.

Complete IB experience, starting from the Early Years

Ascot International School Bangkok is an authorised IB World School, and they currently offer the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Diploma Programme (DP), and Career-related Programme (CP). By 2024, the school expects to secure authorisation for the Middle Years Programme (MYP), completing its path to becoming a fully-fledged IB Continuum School.

In the Early Years, for students aged 18 months to 4 years, the IB PYP blends with play-based learning, which means children lead their own play to express ideas and feelings, primarily through art and music. This fosters creativity, builds social skills, and creates a strong foundation in language and numeracy.

The IB PYP continues into Primary Years, where it focuses on inquiry-based learning. Here, children are given an active role in the planning and direction of their inquiries. This approach nurtures them into compassionate, lifelong learners who respect themselves and others and are prepared to engage thoughtfully with the world around them.

By the time students hit their Secondary Years, the MYP pushes them to connect what they learn with real-life situations, all while prepping for the IGCSE in Year 11. Then comes the rigorous Diploma Programme in Years 12 and 13. This programme equips students with research, critical thinking, and time management skills that prepare them for university and beyond.

Sports for physical and mental growth

Aside from its academics, one factor that puts Ascot among the best international schools in Bangkok is their stellar sports programme. The school launched the Ascot Football Academy (AFA) in 2010. It’s designed to offer structured, professional football training for boys and girls aged 5 to 17, from beginner to advanced. In addition to developing their skills on the pitch, the expert coaching also helps students build friendships, learn life lessons, and grow as individuals. Founded by professional football coaches with real-world experience, AFA is now one of the top football training programmes in Bangkok and Thailand.

By 2018, this IB School in Bangkok had taken things up a notch with the AFA Sports Academy. Students can now get professional training for a wide range of sports. These include basketball, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, Muay Thai, cheerleading, ballet, dance, and drama. Parents of Ascot Lions (the sports team or mascot representing the school) can even break a sweat with Zumba, fitness, and Pilates classes.

Participation in sports helps students manage stress, boosts their self-esteem, and teaches them how to set and achieve goals. Thanks to these sports programmes, Ascot International School Bangkok’s students can develop the grit and determination needed to excel both on and off the field through regular training, practice, and competitions.

Arts to inspire creativity and expression

If you think arts education is just a “nice-to-have,” Ascot International School Bangkok will change your mind. The school seamlessly incorporates arts, drama, and music into its curriculum. Therefore, students have the opportunity to explore their passions, express themselves, and unlock hidden talents.

For younger students, the commitment to arts education took a big leap in the 2022–2023 school year, when the school introcude the Performing Arts programme as a specialist subject in Primary Years. This addition has transformed the arts experience for children. They can now engage with a comprehensive blend of dance, music, and drama from an early age.

Ascot International School Bangkok’s dedication to nurturing talent is perhaps best illustrated by the remarkable achievements of their students. For example, on April 7, 2024, Eclair, one of the school’s rising stars, made history at the Trinity Awards 2023 in Thailand. She clinched the prestigious Most Points Award in the Drama and Musical Theater category. Another student, Keane Venich, secured First Place in the Initial Grade category of the 4th CMTG International Piano Competition, held on September 14, 2024, at Yamaha Music Hall.

Through such accomplishments, Ascot proves that the arts help students learn how to take risks, express themselves with conviction, and translate their confidence into everything else they do.

Creating a well-rounded experience where students thrive

Ascot International School Bangkok’s ability to seamlessly integrate academics, sports, and the arts into a cohesive and enriching educational experience helps students to excel and grow in all aspects of their lives. As a result, students become academically capable, physically fit, creatively inspired, and emotionally resilient.

Moreover, this IB School in Bangkok also places student wellbeing at the forefront with their strong pastoral support. With dedicated form tutors guiding students every step of the way, there’s always someone in their corner.

Takashi, an alumnus now majoring in Computer Science at the University of Sydney, shares, “The teachers, students, coaches, and staff were like my family and helped me in every way. Ascot taught me not just about getting good grades and doing well on exams, but also how to succeed in life. Ascot made me confident in everything I do and showed me how to reach my full potential. I am achieving my goals, and I have Ascot to thank for this.”

There’s no shortage of international schools in Bangkok. However, few offer the kind of comprehensive educational experience you’ll find at Ascot International School Bangkok. For parents seeking a school that will help their child thrive in all areas of life, this IB World School in Bangkok provides the ideal environment.

Visit Ascot International School Bangkok’s website or arrange a tour to see firsthand why it’s the top choice for so many families in Thailand.

